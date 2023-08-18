A short turnaround didn’t deter Green Canyon’s girls tennis team one bit.
Green Canyon played three dual matches in last Thursday’s Cache Valley Invitational and got up bright and early the following morning to travel to and compete in a prestigious two-day tournament hosted by Pleasant Grove. The Wolves ended up finishing second in the 16-team Ashton Invitational, where they tested three-time defending 6A state champion Skyridge in the finals before falling, 5-2.
Skyridge won two of its matches against Green Canyon in a third-set super tiebreaker. Indeed, the Wolves gave themselves a legitimate chance to prevail against the best high school program in the entire state.
“Last year when we played Skyridge, we didn’t win very many games, let alone sets and no matches,” GC head coach Camille Jeppson said. “This year we won two matches and pushed two others to super tiebreakers. We go back to Skyridge just before state for an invite with them, Woods Cross and Olympus. We are definitely looking forward to it to get us ready for the state tournament.”
Green Canyon, which tied with reigning 5A state champion Olympus for first place in its flight at the Cache Valley Invite, kicked off the Ashton Invite with a 5-2 victory over 6A Corner Canyon. The two-time defending 4A state champs then dispatched of 6A American Fork and 5A Timpview by 5-2 scorelines in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds, respectively. American Fork finished fifth at last year’s 6A state tournament, as did Timpview at the 5A tourney. Both individual match setbacks to Corner Canyon, which was eighth at the 2022 6A tourney, were decided in a third-set super tiebreaker.
“I’m so impressed that our girls were able to jump right into the season and have such a strong start,” Jeppson said. “Three days in a row of tournament play can be both physically and mentally exhausting, especially with the teams we were playing, but they rose to the challenge. Besides making it to the championship, I’m equally impressed with their mental fortitude in the face of incredible competition.”
Three of Green Canyon’s four singles players were triumphant in three of their four matches at the Ashton Invite in Bailey Huebner (No. 1), Macy Huish (No. 3) and Ruby Warner (No. 4), while second singles player Tori Jeppson went 2-2. Both of Jeppson’s loses went to a decisive third set. Warner was victorious against her opponent from Skyridge.
Green Canyon’s first doubles tandem of Liz Murri and Carly Nielsen also reigned supreme in three of their four matches at the tournament, while the second doubles duo of Emma Murri and Kate Reeder went 2-2. Hattie Maughan and Brooke Robinson pulled out a big win for the Wolves at third doubles against Skyridge. Green Canyon’s first and second doubles teams edged Timpview in third-set super tiebreakers — both by two points — suggesting just how competitive that semifinal dual was.
Most duals are typically composed of three singles and two doubles matches, but there was one extra singles and doubles position at the Ashton Invite. The Wolves have one of the deepest teams in entire state, so that worked to their advantage.
REGION 11 ACTION
The first Region 11 duals were contested this week. Green Canyon swept Logan on Wednesday at home, while Ridgeline traveled to Garland on Thursday and swept Bear River.
Huebner, Jeppson and Huish prevailed in straight sets in their singles matches for the Wolves, as did their doubles squads of Nielsen/Liz Murri and Emma Murri/Reeder. Huish didn’t lose any games, Huebner only lost one and the Wolves only dropped two games in both doubles matches.
Likewise, the Riverhawks were dominant against the Bears as they lost a measly seven games in 10 total sets. Additionally, Ridgeline never dropped more than two games in any of the five matches.
Ridgeline’s roster was composed of Luz Perez Spencer, Katelyn Simon and Emree Rupp at singles, and Brinley Wiese/Brynlee Nielsen and Annaston Wrigley/Brooke Berrett at doubles.
THURSDAY GIRLS SOCCER
Ridgeline and Logan were involved in competitive Thursday road matches against 6A programs in their final tune-ups before Region 11 action begins next Tuesday. The Riverhawks extended their winning streak to five with a 2-1 triumph over Fremont, while the Grizzlies tested reigning 6A champion Davis before falling by a 2-1 scoreline.
Fremont (2-4) converted on a penalty kick in the 20th minute, but Ridgeline (6-1) quickly bounced back with a pair of goals by Maylee Reynolds — the first in the 22nd minute and the second two minutes later — on its way to a nice victory. Reynolds’ first goal was assisted by Macie Brown and the second by Taylor Miller.
“Playing on grass for the first time took some adjustment, but our players were committed to find each other and control the tempo of the game,” Ridgeline head coach Mark Tureson said. “Our defense played organized and defended well against some fast attackers.”
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies (3-1) tasted defeat for the first time this season, but not before putting a scare into the undefeated Darts (5-0). Davis scored late in the first half, while Logan equalized early in the second half and after a lightning delay. The Darts came through with the game-winning goal with about 15 minutes remaining in the match.
Ashanti Gunnell found the back of the net off a Tyniah White corner kick for the visitors.
“Overall, an encouraging performance against a solid Davis team,” LHS head coach Natalie Norris said. “We struggled to find our groove in the second half, but there were still some bright moments in there. Now, we regroup, refocus and get ready for Mountain Crest on Tuesday.”
