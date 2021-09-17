One goal down, two more to go for the Green Canyon girls tennis program.
For the second straight year, the Wolves went undefeated in Region 11 duals. Green Canyon capped off an 10-0 season against region foes by sweeping Ridgeline on Thursday in North Logan.
Green Canyon's next objective will be to defend its Region 11 Tournament title. The Wolves will host that tourney next Wednesday and Thursday. Green Canyon's final goal will be to hoist the 4A state championship trophy, and that tournament will take place from Oct. 1-2 at Salt Lake City's Liberty Park.
“Goung back-to-back undefeated years is a direct result of the caliber of athletes we have competing here,” GC head coach Holly Haslem said. “It speaks to their year-round commitment and dedication to tennis. I also feel the parents deserve credit for the support they provide to their daughters. It’s also due to the amazing competition in our valley. They build each other up. These young women are building a program that they should be proud of.”
The Wolves went 10-0 in region duals at third singles and both doubles positions. Green Canyon star freshman Bailey Huebner went 8-0 at first singles — she was out of the lineup last week while recovering from an illness — while Halle Kendrick only lost once at second singles.
Kendrick got her revenge against Ridgeline's Emma Hansen in a tight three-setter Thursday. Huebner prevailed in straight sets for the Wolves, as did third singles player Emma Murri. Green Canyon continues to shine at both doubles positions as the tandems of Olivia Phillips/Alice Wilkinson (No. 1) and Maren McKenna/Ava Checketts (No. 2) were triumphant in straight sets.
Wilkinson and Phillips are the defending region champions at first doubles, while McKenna is the reigning region and 4A state titleist at second doubles. Checketts captured a region championship at No. 3 singles a year ago.
Green Canyon's other dual this week was also at home and resulted in a sweep of Mountain Crest. The Wolves never lost more than four games in any of the 10 sets against the Mustangs.
OTHER REGION DUALS
Ridgeline was hoping to test Green Canyon a bit more Thursday, but the Riverhawks did reign supreme in their other two duals this week and defeated everyone this season in region play with the exception of the Wolves.
The Riverhawks started off the week by defeating Bear River by a 4-1 scoreline on Monday, and then returned to action the next day and beat visiting Logan by that same score.
The Riverhawks edged the Grizzlies, 3-2 at the end of August, and two of their wins were decided in three sets. Ridgeline was able to gain more separation against Logan this time around as all four of its wins were in two sets.
Ellie Carlston got revenge against Logan's Angela Zhan at No. 1 singles, and it was another three-setter. Carlston went 2-1 for the Riverhawks this week, as did third singles player Kaitlyn Horsburgh and both doubles teams. Ridgeline's doubles lineup is comprised of the duos of Lucy Perez-Spencer/Alicia Smith (No. 1) and Katelyn Simon/Kiersten Daines (No. 2).
Hansen went 1-2 at second singles this week for the Riverhawks, but came close to winning all three of her matches. Bear River's lone victory against Ridgeline took place at first singles, where Erika Olsen is the defending region champion and a returning 4A semifinalist.
Logan avoided the sweep against Ridgeline when Kennedy Jenkins came back from a one-set deficit against Hansen and prevailed, 6-7, 7-5, 6-2. Jenkins only lost one game in her other match this week. The Grizzlies hosted Sky View on Thursday and emerged victorious, 4-1.
For the second time this season, Logan's Zhan was able to outlast Sky View's Rachel Chipman in three sets at first singles. The Grizzlies were also tested at third singles and second doubles before winning in straight sets. Libby Parker plays third singles for the Grizzlies, whose second doubles tandem is made up of Staeli Ellis and Lizzy Spach.
Allie Payne and Kennadee Wallace earned another victory for Sky View at first doubles. It's been a breakthrough season for Wallace and Payne, who will be seeded second at next week's region tourney.
Additionally, Sky View's first doubles duo reigned supreme in Tuesday's 4-1 home loss to Bear River. The Bobcats were competitive in a couple of their losses, especially Chipman, who won an impressive seven games against Olsen.
Bear River's third dual this week took place Thursday at Hyrum, and the Bears left with a 4-1 win over Mountain Crest. Katiejo Litchford (No. 2 singles) and Shannon Epling (No. 3 singles) went 2-1 this week for the Bears, as did their second doubles squad of Rachel Epling and Maddie Mickelson.
Mickelson and Epling edged Mountain Crest's Anna Bindrup and Ashlyn Nielson, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. Kate Hardy teamed up with Emma Child to propel the Mustangs to a straight-sets wins at first doubles, which prevented the hosts from getting swept.