Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Some formidable competition didn't prevent Green Canyon's girls tennis program from having a memorable start to the 2022 season.

The defending 4A state champions finished first out of four teams in the top flight of the Cache Valley Invitational, which took place Thursday at Green Canyon. The Wolves racked up 14 points in the Platinum Flight, which was one more than Woods Cross, which shared the 5A state title with Highland a year ago. Reigning 3A state champion Morgan was third with eight points, followed by Provo with one.

Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you