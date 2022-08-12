Some formidable competition didn't prevent Green Canyon's girls tennis program from having a memorable start to the 2022 season.
The defending 4A state champions finished first out of four teams in the top flight of the Cache Valley Invitational, which took place Thursday at Green Canyon. The Wolves racked up 14 points in the Platinum Flight, which was one more than Woods Cross, which shared the 5A state title with Highland a year ago. Reigning 3A state champion Morgan was third with eight points, followed by Provo with one.
Additionally, Green Canyon won all three of its duals, dispatching of Woods Cross and Morgan by 4-2 scorelines, while sweeping Provo.
The other five programs from Region 11 were also in action as Ridgeline hosted the Gold Flight, Logan the Silver Flight and Sky View the Bronze Flight. Mountain Crest competed in the bronze flight and Bear River in the gold.
"It was a good day," GC head coach Camille Jeppson said. "... I was looking up the results of Morgan because I thought, 'Morgan, how good can Morgan be, being a 3A (team)? But I looked them up and they're legit.' And they had all returning players. I don't think they had one senior last year, so that was a nice win for us."
Green Canyon's two setbacks against Woods Cross were to the returning 5A champions at first and second singles. Those were the only matches Green Canyon's Bailey Huebner (No. 1) and Liz Murri (No. 2) lost. Huebner, the reigning 4A state champ at first singles, did handily beat the defending 3A state first singles champion from Morgan in straight sets.
Three of Green Canyon's six matches against Morgan were decided in super tiebreakers, and the Wolves were able to win two of them. Matches that went to a third and decisive set were decided by a super tiebreaker at the annual tournament.
"There were some really good matches," Jeppson said. "Bailey did lose to Woods Cross, but it was a really good match. She was not disappointed in herself at all. Her opponent is seeded nationally and she is very good, so we weren't discouraged by that (result) whatsoever. And then we're still mixing around our doubles teams, making sure we get the right combination for each spot. And I think our first doubles team is set with Olivia Phillips and Maren McKenna. They're very comfortable playing doubles, attacking, moving together, lots of communication."
Green Canyon's Emma Murri, the 4A runner-up at third singles a year ago, won all three of her Thursday matches. Phillips and McKenna teamed up to go 2-0 at the first doubles position for the Wolves. Phillips captured the 4A title at first doubles last season, while McKenna is a two-time second doubles state titleist.
Tory Jeppson won both of her matches at second doubles for the Wolves --- one with Macy Huish as her partner, and the other with Carly Nielsen. Huish and Nielsen prevailed in their lone match at third doubles, while Erin and Carly Nielsen split their matches at that same position.
Green Canyon returned four of its seven varsity players from last year's state championship squad, plus its top JV player in now-second singles varsity performer Liz Murri, the twin sister of Emma.
"I'm excited for the season," coach Jeppson said. "I'm trying not to look too far ahead. We're trying to focus on the day to day, just improving every day that we practice, whether it's our vollies, our poaching, our returns, our serving, making sure we just improve a little bit every single day in some area, so we are ready when we get to region and state."
GOLD FLIGHT
The top three teams were only separated by two points as 6A program Farmington edged defending 5A co-champions Highland by one point and Ridgeline by two. Those three squads finished with 13, 12 and 11 points, respectively. Bear River lost all three of its duals, 6-0.
In addition to sweeping Bear River, the Riverhawks split their six matches with Farmington and lost to Highland, 4-2.
All three of Ridgeline's singles players --- Ellie Carlston (No. 1), Katelyn Simon (No. 2) and Luz Perez Spencer (No. 3) --- reigned supreme in two of their three matches, as did both of the team's top doubles squads. Kiersten Daines and Brinley Wiese joined forces at first doubles, and Emree Rupp and Brynlee Nielsen at the No. 2 spot. Tana Theurer and Aly Kendrick teamed up to emerge victorious at third doubles for the Riverhawks in their dual against the Bears.
Carlston and Simon edged their opponents from Highland in super tiebreakers. Carlston defeated the 2021 5A state champ at second doubles.
SILVER FLIGHT
Like the top two flights, first place in the Silver Flight was decided by one point. Logan was able to beat Bountiful in a pair of super tiebreakers and claimed the flight with 13 points to Bountiful's 12. Spanish Fork was third with six points, immediately followed by Box Elder with five.
The Grizzlies dispatched of Spanish Fork and Box Elder by 5-1 scorelines, plus split their six matches with Bountiful.
Top singles player Angela Zhan went 3-0 for the Grizzlies, as did their first doubles duo of Norah Perry and Lizzy Spach. Perry and Spach had one of the super tiebreaker wins over Bountiful, while second singles player Demi Larson had the other. Larson's only Thursday loss was in a super tiebreaker.
Anna Blanchard and Katherine Eborn defeated both of their foes at second doubles for Logan, which mixed up its lineup at second and third doubles. Molly Peterson won a pair of matches at third doubles for the Grizzlies as she partnered up with Gracie Godfrey in one and Mele Fonua in the other. Fonua and Godfrey were victorious in a super tiebreaker, as was Logan third singles player Lillian Ricks in her matchup against Box Elder.
BRONZE FLIGHT
The top three teams in this bracket were also pretty competitive, with Uintah claiming the title with 15 points, followed by Sky View with 12 and Mountain Crest with nine. Ogden was sweep in all three of its duals.
In addition to sweeping Ogden, Sky View beat Mountain Crest, 4-2, and lost to Uintah by that same scoreline. Uintah defeated Mountain Crest, 5-1. Half of Sky View's matches with Mountain Crest went to a super tiebreaker, with the hosts prevailing in two of them.
A pair of Sky View singles players went undefeated in Romy Niederhauser (No. 1) and Sarah Spackman (No. 3), while Maddie Burt went 2-1 at the No. 2 position. Spackman and Burt provided those two clutch super tiebreaker victories over Mountain Crest.
The Bobcats got one win from Mika Schwartz and Skylee Haramoto at first doubles, as well as Lexi Gunnel and Oaklee Eades at the No. 2 spot. Sky View used two different second doubles tandems.
Tearsti Stoker won two of her three matches as second singles for the Mustangs, as did their top two doubles duos of Alisabeth Fonnesbeck/Ashlyn Nielsen (No. 1) and Ava Apedaile/Brinlie Clark (No. 2). Fonnesbeck and Nielsen dispatched of Sky View in a super tiebreaker.
Mountain Crest got one win from singles players Anna Bindrup (No. 1) and Sophia Keller (No. 3), plus its third doubles squad of Lily Rasmussen/Clara Crowshaw.