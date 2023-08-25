Support Local Journalism

A Tuesday afternoon rainstorm wasn’t about to prevent Green Canyon’s girls tennis team from starting out its week with another convincing win.

The Wolves spent two hours squeegeeing the courts and wiping the lines, and then proceeded to sweep Bear River in a Region 11 dual in North Logan. The two-time reigning 4A state champions were back in action the following day and swept Mountain Crest on the road.


