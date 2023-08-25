A Tuesday afternoon rainstorm wasn’t about to prevent Green Canyon’s girls tennis team from starting out its week with another convincing win.
The Wolves spent two hours squeegeeing the courts and wiping the lines, and then proceeded to sweep Bear River in a Region 11 dual in North Logan. The two-time reigning 4A state champions were back in action the following day and swept Mountain Crest on the road.
The other two Tuesday Region 11 duals were postponed due to rain.
Meanwhile, Green Canyon has not lost a single set in its three region duals this season. The Wolves used some of their JV players in both varsity duals this week and they fared well, especially freshman Ruby Warner, who only dropped one game in two matches at the No. 3 singles position.
“We were so excited to get region matches underway,” GC head coach Camille Jeppson said. “We love the teams in our region. These girls have a great rapport with each other in this valley. All the girls have been working so hard to improve their game. Encouraging each other to increase their level of play has been gratifying to see. Allowing some of the JV to get some varsity time time we feel is an invaluable opportunity. Our overall focus is being better than the day before and being able to get those wins is an added bonus.”
Green Canyon’s Macy Huish bumped up to the No. 2 singles spot in both duals this week and coasted to a pair of wins. Bailey Huebner played first singles against Bear River and Tori Jeppson against Mountain Crest. Jeppson won all of her games, while Huebner, the two-time defending region champion at first singles, only lost one.
Emma Murri and Kate Reeder teamed up at No. 1 doubles for Green Canyon against Bear River, while Liz Murri and Carly Nielsen competed at that position against Mountain Crest. Brooke Robinson and Hattie Maughan prevailed in both matches for the Wolves at second doubles. Robinson and Maughan were tested by Mountain Crest’s Baylee Jacobsen and Ivy Winward.
Green Canyon is one of three local teams currently undefeated in region action. The other two are Ridgeline and Sky View, which are both 2-0. The Riverhawks dispatched of Logan by a 4-1 Thursday scoreline at home, while the Bobcats were also in action Thursday as they traveled to Garland and swept the Bears.
The Ridgeline/Logan dual was quite competitive as three of the matches could have gone either way, including a pair of three-setters. The first singles showdown was a marathon as Logan’s Angela Zhan outlasted Luz Perez Spencer, 6-7, 7-5, 6-4.
However, the Riverhawks were triumphant in a three-setter at first doubles and by a 7-5, 7-5 scoreline at third singles. Ridgeline’s Brinley Wiese and Brynlee Nielsen beat Mele Fonua and Lizzie Spach at first doubles, while Emree Rupp edged Lilian Ricks at third singles.
The Riverhawks were victorious in straight sets at second singles and second doubles. Katelyn Simon competed at second singles for the hosts, and Annaston Wrigley and Brooke Berrett at second doubles.
“Luz Perez Spencer played Angela and lost after a four-hour match,” Ridgeline head coach Scott Johnson said. “It was a battle. We got them 4-1 on varsity, though, and had a good match.”
Sky View was pretty dominant against Bear River as only one of the matches went to three sets and that was at first singles. Sky View’s singles lineup was composted of Sarah Spackman (No. 1), Maryn Coats (No. 2) and Aniston Dubon (No. 3), while Skylee Haramoto/Chloe Bagley (No. 1) and Lexi Gunnell/Charlotte Wells (No. 2) joined forces at doubles. Bagley and Haramoto didn’t lose any games, while Wells and Gunnell only dropped two.
Sky View region-opening dual last week against Mountain Crest was a barnburner, which has been pretty typical in recent years between the two rivals. The Bobcats won 3-2 as they got a three-set victory at first singles and straight-set triumphs at third singles and first doubles.
Coats edged Sophia Keller at first singles, while the first doubles match between Haramoto/Bagley and MC’s Anna Bindrup/Lily Rasmussen could have gone either way. Dubon competed at third singles for the Bobcats.
The Mustangs got convincing straight-set wins from second singles player Tearsti Stoker and the second doubles duo of Winward and Jacobsen. Mountain Crest only conceded one game in each of those matches.
