NORTH LOGAN --- There's no question all of the other local high school girls tennis programs were gunning for the Wolves this season after they went undefeated in Region 11 duals a year ago, plus reigned supreme at the region tournament.
Green Canyon was more than up to the challenge, though.
Not only did the Wolves go 10-0 in region duals again, they swept all five positional championships at the Region 11 Tournament, which concluded Thursday afternoon. The last team to claim all five positional titles was eventual 4A state champion Ridgeline in 2017. Likewise, Green Canyon will be the 4A squad to beat next week at Liberty Park.
"To win region, it was just amazing," GC head coach Holly Haslem said. "To be able to go undefeated (in region duals) is one thing, but when you come into the region tournament, every team brings their A game and every team just starts swinging away because everybody wants it. And so for our girls to come in, stay focused and play as well as they did, it was just incredible."
Green Canyon racked up 148 out of a possible 150 points during all region competitions this season. Ridgeline finished second with 111 points, followed by Logan (103), Bear River (89) Sky View (81) and Mountain Crest (68).
It was a great day for all seven of Green Canyon's varsity players, three of whom are seniors in Alice Wilkinson, Ava Checketts and Halle Kendrick. Checketts and Wilkinson were region champions and state semifinalists last year, while Kendrick was the region runner-up at second singles.
"To coach these (senior) girls, two of them for all four years and one of them (Kendrick) for two years (has been rewarding)," Haslem said. "They wanted this and they've worked really hard for this, not just during the season, but in the offseason. This girls are playing every tournament they can, they're going to every practice they can, every group lesson, every private lesson. They put so much into it, so to see them succeed and earn this was just amazing for us as coaches."
The No. 1 and 2 seeds advanced to the finals at every position Thursday --- five of the six schools were represented in the championship round --- and the top seeds prevailed in all but one of those showdowns. The one exception took place at No. 1 singles, where Green Canyon's Bailey Huebner rallied to a thrilling 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 triumph over defending champion Erika Olsen of Bear River.
The two athletes only squared off once during the regular season because Huebner was nursing an illness when Green Canyon dualed with Bear River the second time around. Huebner outlasted Olsen in three sets last month.
The hard-hitting Olsen was in complete control during the first set, but Huebner regrouped and did an excellent job of mixing up her game. The freshman was able to loop in some topspin-heavy groundstrokes deep in the court to keep Olsen a little off-balance, plus Huebner used her quickness and ability to read the court to track down shot after shot from the baseline.
"I feel like it was really needed and I felt like it was pretty good because I just hit a lot of the right shots at the right time," said Huebner, whose only loss this season was a nailbiter to a girl from defending 6A state champion Skyridge. "And, I mean, Erika played great and was doing everything right, and I was on the defense so much. And I just kind of had to get it back and make her hit another shot."
Huebner also picked the right moments to be aggressive and that was a big reason why she won five of the last six games of the second set. Neither athlete led by more than two games in the third and decisive set. Huebner slammed the door with an inside-out forehand approach shot winner on her fourth match point.
"Bailey is mature beyond her years," Haslem said. "... Erika today was playing better than I've ever seen Erika play. She wasn't missing, she wasn't double faulting. She was playing the best tennis, just amazing, and Bailey, after losing that first set, was able to keep her head in the game. You could tell she was upset, just like anyone would be, but she was able to pull it back together and stay in it, and pick her points to be aggressive."
Most people in attendance --- there was a relatively large crowd at Green Canyon --- were expecting a battle of attrition at second singles. After all, Kendrick, Logan's Kennedy Jenkins and Ridgeline's Emma Hansen were neck and neck all season. However, Kendrick caught fire Thursday and only lost four games in two matches.
The senior powered her way to a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Jenkins in the finals. Kendrick outlasted Jenkins in three sets the one time they squared off during the regular season.
"I've been mentally preparing myself for this day, for region, and I just really wanted it super bad," Kendrick said. "And then I just kept working hard throughout the season, and it paid off."
Kendrick made it a point to thank her high school and private coaches, and added, "I wouldn't be at the level I am without them."
Ridgeline's Kaitlyn Horsburgh put up a good fight against Green Canyon's Emma Murri in the finals at third singles before falling, 6-1, 7-6. Horsburgh fought back from deficits of 4-1 and 5-3 in the second set.
Murri, who improved to 12-0 this season against opponents from the region, played very well during the second-set tiebreaker and closed it out with a cross-court backhand volley winner on match point. Murri, who is more aggressive than she was earlier this season, only dropped two points in the tiebreaker.
Meanwhile, the Wolves shined at both doubles positions, just like have they have all season long. Green Canyon has only lost once at first and second doubles in 2021, and both setbacks were to Skyridge.
This is the second consecutive year Wilkinson has teamed up with Olivia Phillips to capture a region title at first doubles. The duo only dropped three games in two matches Thursday, which included a 6-1, 6-0 win over Sky View's Allie Payne and Kennadee Wallace in the finals. Wallace and Payne overcame a one-set deficit in the semifinals.
"We, even before the season started, were playing matches together and it's gotten to the point where we just know what shots each other is going to hit," Wilkinson said of the chemistry between Phillips and herself. "So it's been really nice to not have to switch up partners because that way we already have each other figured out, so it's made it really fun. And she's super fun to play with and is really good at the net."
Phillips and Wilkinson are looking forward to a potential rematch next week with Crimson Cliffs' Gabby Hafen and London Wunderli, who edged the GC duo in three sets in the 4A semifinals last year en route to winning the title. However, Wilkinson and Phillips secured a hard-fought victory over Wunderli and Hafen in a pro set earlier this season.
"I'm feeling really good," said Wilkinson, who went on to thank her coaches. "I think we're going to go into it playing our very best, and whatever happens, happens. I mean, last year we lost barely to Crimson Cliffs, but we beat them at St. George, so it's very up in the air right now."
Green Canyon's second doubles squad of Maren McKenna and Checketts were tested a bit before prevailing against Ridgeline's Katelyn Simon and Kiersten Daines by a 6-2, 6-3 scoreline in the finals. Daines and Simon came back from a set down in the semifinals.
McKenna is the reigning region and 4A champion and second doubles, while Checketts was the region titleist at third singles as a junior.
A pair of Logan singles players placed third at their respective spot in Angela Zhan (No. 1) and Libby Parker (No. 3), while Hansen finished third for Ridgeline at second singles. Mountain Crest's first doubles tandem of Kate Hardy/Emma Child placed third, as did Bear River's second doubles squad of Rachel Epling/Maddie Mickelson.
Like the Wolves, the Riverhawks qualified all five of their positions for the 4A State Championships, which will take place next Friday and Saturday in Salt Lake City. The Grizzlies qualified four of their positions, the Bears three, the Bobcats two and the Mustangs one. The top four finishers at every spot punched their ticket to state.