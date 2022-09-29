green canyon tennis

Green Canyon's Bailey Huebner returns the ball during her No. 1 singles match in the Region 11 tennis tournament Thursday in North Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

NORTH LOGAN — It was a clean sweep for the Wolves at the Region 11 girls tennis championships.

The defending region and 4A state champs didn’t falter Thursday as the two-day region championships concluded. There were a few tense moments, but Green Canyon pulled through in tight matches at second and third singles.

