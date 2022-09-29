NORTH LOGAN — It was a clean sweep for the Wolves at the Region 11 girls tennis championships.
The defending region and 4A state champs didn’t falter Thursday as the two-day region championships concluded. There were a few tense moments, but Green Canyon pulled through in tight matches at second and third singles.
“This was an unbelievable day for all the girls,” GC head coach Camille Jeppson said. “We knew there were going to be some really close, really hard-fought matches. It was a fun day.”
The Wolves never lost a match during the region season and obviously didn’t at the tournament. This is the third straight region title for Green Canyon.
“For me, there is nothing to lose,” said GC senior Maren McKenna, who won her third straight region title at second doubles. “... There have been some humbling moments. We need to keep our head down and keep working. We are a team and I have their back. We don’t take this on by ourselves.”
The Wolves finished with 150 points to win the region team title. Ridgeline was second with 126 as the Riverhawks picked up four second-place finishes. Logan was third with 97, followed by Mountain Crest (85), Sky View (84) and Bear River (57).
“Going to state is going to be different as there are some big, heavy hitting schools that we are going to come up against in Desert Hills, Crimson Cliffs and Dixie,” Jeppson said. “We have been practicing a lot with our guys team. They have been great to come out and support. The boys team has been great.”
The first region title was captured by the first doubles duo of Olivia Phillips and Tori Jeppson. The senior (Phillips) and freshman (Jeppson) cruised against Ridgeline’s Kiersten Daines and Brinley Wiese, winning in straight sets 6-1, 6-0.
“It was a fantastic match,” Phillips said. “That Ridgeline team is so good, they are awesome. They pushed us. The points were close, the games were close. I hope they do well at state.”
“Tori and Olivia played very clean today,” coach Jeppson said. “They really put those first serves in and put it away at the net.”
This was the third straight region title for Phillips at first doubles. She is also a defending state champion.
“I think it comes down to how hard we are willing to work and how hard we push each other,” Phillips said. “That’s something we’ve been good at as a team is just helping each other grow and be open to coaching. We have awesome coaches and teammates.”
Teaming up with a freshman was not much of an adjustment this season because Jeppson is a cousin, and they know each other well.
“We have grown up playing tennis together, so we already have a good chemistry together,” Phillips said. “She is a phenomenal player. We have a similar style and both like to play super aggressive. She has shown that she belongs where she is.”
No. 1 singles was also over pretty quick as Green Canyon sophomore Bailey Huebner defended here title with a 6-0, 6-1 win against Logan’ Angela Zhan, who was the lone player that wasn’t a Riverhawk or Wolf to reach the finals. Huebner is also the 4A defending state champ at first singles.
“I was just trying to do my best,” Huebner said. “I know that they are very good competitors, very strong players and I was just trying to improve my shot, keep it deep.”
Like her teammates, Huebner enjoyed watching her team win another region title.
“I love watching everybody do their best,” Huebner said. “It’s fun seeing my teammates succeed. It’s such a blast.”
As Huebner prepares to defend her state title, she will focus on her side of the net, and “do my best to go get it (another 4A championship).”
“Bailey is a phenomenal player,” coach Jeppson said. “She knows what she needs to do, but also works on different parts of her game to improve. She is always trying to improve on her game.”
The most excitement came from the Murri twins. Liz Murri was taking on Katelyn Simon from Ridgeline at second singles, while Emma Murri faced Luz Perez Spencer at third singles.
“We knew that Emma and Liz were going to have to really step it up,” coach Jeppson said. “Kate and Luz came to win. The thing with Emma and Liz, they will fight to the very, very end and do whatever they have to, to win. They can change their game, play the push game or go the big game.”
Emma Murri was able to defend her region title with a hard fought 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 victory. The junior was a runner-up at state last year at third singles.
“I just stayed focused,” Emma Murri said. “... Now I need to get myself mentally ready for state.”
Shortly after her sister finished, Liz Murri followed with a 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 win for her first-ever region championship.
“She (Katelyn Simon) is really good,” Liz Murri said. “... Attacking my forehand was working today. Now, I just need to stay focused and work hard for state.”
With most matches finished, there was plenty of attention on the Murri sisters as they went to third sets. Students, parents and coaches encouraged the Wolves and Riverhawks.
“I just focused on playing and not the people watching,” Emma Murri said. “I just try to block that out.”
“I wasn’t thinking too much about the fans,” Liz Murri said. “I just played my game.”
The Green Canyon coach liked how the Murri sisters stayed focused, and she called them “very level headed.”
“When the crowd gets into it, it makes it so fun,” coach Jeppson said. “It was an amazing day.”
However, Liz Murri did say she looks at her sisters score and uses that to help motivate herself.
While the Murri twins were finishing up, so was McKenna and her teammate Carly Nielsen at second doubles. McKenna has played with three different partners over the last three years, but the result has been the same each time — a region title.
“I’ve graduated two seniors and now my partner will graduate me,” McKenna said. “It’s been hard, because every single year I’ve wanted to stay with my partner. Every year has been incredible.”
McKenna and Nielsen, a sophomore, beat Ruby Holbrook and Emree Rupp of Ridgeline in the championship match, 6-3, 6-0. McKenna will now attempt to win a third straight state title at second doubles next week.
“We started off a little slow,” McKenna said. “It’s hard to beat a team three times in a season, especially Ridgeline because they are an extremely good team. Once we found our flow, there was no going back and we just ran with it.”
“Maren has the two state championships and wants it again,” coach Jeppson said. “Carly has been a great supporting partner for Maren. They compliment each other very well. Maren can take the net, while Carly can set back and take the baseline, but at the same time Carly can come to the net and out over heads and volleys away.”
Third-place titles went to Ridgeline in first singles as Ellie Carlston beat Bear River’s Katiejo Litchford, 6-7 (7-2), 6-2, 6-0. At second singles, Mountain Crest’s Tearsti Stoker topped Logan’s Demi Larsen, 6-1, 6-1. At third singles, it was Sky View’s Sarah Spackman beating Mountain Crest’s Ava Apedaile, 6-2, 7-5. At first doubles, Logan’s Lizzie Spach and Norah Perry defeated Sky View’s Mika Schwartz and Skylee Haramoto, 6-1, 4-6, 6-0. At second doubles, Sky View’s Lexi Gunnell and Chloe Bagley beat Mountain Crest’s Lily Rasmussen and Brinlie Clark, 6-2, 7-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.