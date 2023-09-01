It was an action-packed week for high school girls tennis programs throughout Region 11.
Four of the six teams in the region competed in a trio of duals and, for the first time this season, three-time reigning champion Green Canyon was tested. Ridgeline pushed Green Canyon in three of the four matches before falling by a 4-1 scoreline in Tuesday's dual in Millville.
It was the first time in four region duals the Wolves lost a set, let alone a match. Green Canyon then proceeded to reach the halfway point of the region dual season with a 5-0 record after sweeping Sky View on Thursday at home.
"Any time we can get competitive matches, we love it," GC head coach Camille Jeppson said. "Getting pushed (in preparation) for the state tournament is always good. Our region is always very competitive. We have to be mentally ready for all of our matches. Ridgeline always brings competitive play. They're always fighting for every point. You can never predict an easy win against any of their players."
Both Green Canyon-Ridgeline doubles matches were hard-fought affairs. Ridgeline's Brynlee Nielsen and Brinley Wiese rallied for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 triumph over Liz Murri and Carly Nielsen at the No. 1 spot, while Green Canyon's Emma Muri and Kate Reeder edged Brooke Berrett and Tana Theurer, 6-4, 7-5.
The Wolves prevailed in all three singles matches with their normal lineup of Bailey Huebner (No. 1), Tori Jeppson (No. 2) and Macy Huish (No. 3). Jeppson was pushed to a first-set tiebreaker by Katelyn Simon in her straight-sets win.
It was much more smooth sailing for Green Canyon in Thursday's showdown against Sky View. The Wolves used the same lineup as they did against the Riverhawks and reigned supreme in all five matches in straight sets. Sky View's Skylee Haramoto and Chloe Bagley did win four games in both sets at first doubles.
OTHER REGION DUALS
Ridgeline warmed up for Tuesday's encounter with Green Canyon by dispatching of Sky View, 4-1, Monday in Millville. The Bobcats avoided the sweep courtesy of a straight-sets triumph by Aniston Dubon at third singles.
The Riverhawks won comfortably in three of the matches, with SV's Haramoto and Bagley giving Nielsen and Wiese a pretty good battle at first doubles. Ridgeline singles players Luz Perez Spencer (No. 1) and Simon (No. 2) didn't drop a single game in their matches, while the second doubles tandem of Berrett and Theurer only lost one game.
To their credit, the Bobcats immediately bounced back the following day with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Logan at home. The dual was decided at the No. 2 doubles position as Sky View's Lexi Gunnell and Ava Eldredge outlasted Katherine Eborn and Molly Peterson, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6.
Dubon was victorious in straight sets at third singles for the Bobcats, as was their first doubles duo of Haramoto and Bagley. Logan singles players Angela Zhan (No. 1) and Demi Larsen (No. 2) both won in convincing fashion.
The Grizzlies ended up going 2-1 on the week as they were victorious against both Mountain Crest and Bear River — by a 3-2 scoreline against the Mustangs on Monday in Hyrum, and in sweeping fashion against the Bears on Thursday in Garland.
Zhan (No. 1), Larsen (No. 2) and Lillian Ricks (No. 3) provided the Grizzlies with straight-set singles wins against the Mustangs and Bears. Mountain Crest's Tearsti Stoker pushed Larsen to a first-set tiebreaker. Logan's doubles tandems of Mele Fonua/Lizzie Spach (No. 1) and Eborn/Peterson (No. 2) were triumphant against Bear River. The first doubles match was a nailbiter.
Both Mountain Crest doubles teams prevailed in competitive straight-set matches against Logan. The Mustang combos of Anna Bindrup/Lily Rasmussen (No. 1) and Baylee Jacobsen/Ivy Winward (No. 2) won in straight sets against Logan and Bear River, to boot.
Mountain Crest was able to sweep Bear River in its second of three duals this week. That dual was contested Tuesday in Garland. Mountain Crest's singles lineup was composed of Sophia Keller (No. 1), Stoker (No. 2) and Clara Croshaw (No. 3). Keller was pushed to a third set by Bear River's Madelyn Mickelson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.