tennis main photo

Macy Huish, Green Canyon's No. 3 singles player, went 3-0 in the top flight of Thursday's Cache Valley Invitational.

 Photo courtesy of Camille Jeppson

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

It's been a busy but rewarding start to the 2023 high school girls tennis season for two-time reigning 4A state champion Green Canyon.

Green Canyon tied with defending 5A state champion Olympus for first place out of four teams in the top flight of Thursday's Cache Valley Invitational. The Wolves had virtually no time to rest as they traveled to Pleasant Grove early Friday morning for a prestigious two-day, 16-team tournament. Green Canyon squared off against 6A program Corner Canyon at 9 a.m.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.