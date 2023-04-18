NORTH LOGAN — The gap has definitely closed from a year ago, but Green Canyon wasn't able to prevent Box Elder's girls track & field program from capturing another Cache-Box Invitational title.
Both girls programs showcased their considerable talents at the annual meet, which took place on a cold, oftentimes wet and sometimes windy Tuesday. Athletes competed in snow, rain and sleet at the meet, which featured a lightning delay and technical difficulties with the timing system.
The reigning 5A state champion Bees racked up 201.5 points, followed by the two-time defending Region 11 champ Wolves with 166. Preston finished a distant third in the girls competition with 83 points, followed by Sky View (55), Ridgeline (45), Mountain Crest (42), Bear River (26) and Logan (20).
Indeed, it was another strong performance by Green Canyon, which outpointed all other girls teams at the prestigious Grizzly Invitational last Saturday.
"Well, of course region," said GC standout junior Kylee Cox, when asked about her team's primary goals tis season. "We want to go back to back to back, but this year I know we're really trying to go for that state title. We have a lot of great runners and great athletes that are working really hard and I think this year could be the year to do it."
Cox was one of four different athletes to reign supreme in an individual event for the Lady Wolves. The junior also joined forces with Mylee Anderson, Kyleigh Hastings and Cambree Tensmeyer to emerge victorious in the 4x100-meter relay. The foursome teamed up for a time of 51.63 seconds.
Cox, one of the top performers on Green Canyon's defending state champion ultimate Frisbee team, was the gold medalist in the long jump with a mark of 16 feet, 6.75 inches, plus was she the silver medalist in the 200 (27.40) and bronze medalist in the 400 (1:02.58). How does Cox, the school record-holder in the long jump (17-5.5), balance both sports during the spring?
"I've been doing it for three years now, so at least I've had a little bit of experience," she answered. "But it's definitely very busy and very hard. I love both sports and it's really hard to say no to one of them, but I try to hit the most important invites for track and most important tournaments (for ultimate), and obviously I have to miss a lot for both. But I'm just trying to hit what I can and enjoy it when I do."
Likewise, Tensmeyer knows what it's like to juggle multiple sports and she put together another memorable performance Tuesday. The senior was selected as the co-female athlete of the meet, alongside Box Elder's Sarena Mackley. In addition to her aforementioned success in the 4x100 relay, Tensmeyer, an all-state performer in soccer and basketball, was triumphant in the 100 (12.99) and 200 (27.34), plus finished fourth in the 400 (1:03.18). Mackley won the 100 hurdles (15.39) and 300 hurdles (48.10), and was third in the 200.
In addition to Tensmeyer and Cox, Green Canyon's other individual event winners were Abigail Blau in the shot put (36-10) and Hadlie Ballard in the 1,600 (5:28). Hailey Shakespear was the runner-up in the 1,600 (5:31) and 3,200 (12:03) for the Wolves, who got a silver medal in the 300 hurdles (48.85) and a bronze medal in the 100 hurdles (16.17) from Paige Bagley.
Another Green Canyon athlete who fared well was Kortnee Samuelu as she placed fourth in the discus (84-4.5) and fifth in the shot put (33-5.5).
Green Canyon and Box Elder teamed up to win 14 of the 17 scored events in the girls competition. Other champions were Ridgeline's Madeline Carmona in the high jump (4-11) and Madelyn Busch in the 800 (2:28.29), and Preston's Oakley Reid in the 3,200 (12:03.42). Reid outlasted GC's Shakespear by two-10ths of a second to claim her title.
Another girl from Cache Valley who continues to show her mettle is Mountain Crest's Paige Egbert, who was named the most outstanding female field athlete at the Grizzly Invite.
"It meant the world to me," Egbert said. "It was actually so fun to be named that because of all the hard work in practice. It was just fun to be recognized for that."
Egbert powered her way to a pair of silver medals Tuesday in the shot put (35-8) and discus (100-10). The sophomore has provided Blau with her toughest competition in the 4A classification in the shot put this season.
"Yeah, (those other local girls) definitely push me to throw farther and it's just been super fun to compete against them and create those friendships, but also the competitiveness to beat them, to work harder," Egbert said. "Yeah, competing against those girls helps a lot."
In addition to Reid, Preston was led by Ellie Nelson and Maren Leffler, who each placed in the top five in a pair of individual events. Nelson was the bronze medalist in the shot put (33-7) and discus (92-6), while Leffler was fifth in the 1,600 (5:35) and 3,200 (12:37). A trio of Preston athletes left the meet with silver medals in Victoria Hobbs in the high jump (4-11), Anna May in the 400 (1:02.35) and Myah Atchley in the 800 (2:29.28). Additionally, Ashley Scott was the bronze medalist in the 3,200 (12:17).
Mountain Crest's Emily Chambers was the bronze medalist in the 800 (2:29.29), as was Green Canyon's Mya Hinds in the javelin (90-6) and Sky View's Ellie Davis in the 300 hurdles (49.69). Bobcat Kena Littlefield finished fourth in the 200 (27.92) and fifth in the 100 (13.43).
Other local girls who secured a spot in the top five of an individual event were Green Canyon's Hastings (fourth in the 100, 13.41), Chelsea Shakespear (fourth, 1,600, 5:35), Elsie Hansen (fifth, javelin, 84-2.5), Charlotte Felt (fifth, 800, 2:35.05) and Mia Vernon (fifth, 200, 28.19), Ridgeline's Bergen Billings (fifth, discus, 83-9), Preston's Carly Dunn (fifth, high jump, 4-9), Logan's Julia Held (fourth, 300 hurdles, 50.12) and Sky View's Haylee Hansen (fifth, 300 hurdles (50.80).
In addition to Mackley's two titles, Box Elder got gold medals from its 4x800, 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams, from Hallie Reeder in the javelin (102-4), Anneliese Nielson in the discus (107-3) and Kylie Hadfield in the 400 (1:01.50).
