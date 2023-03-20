With the exception of one inning, it was a very strong start to the 2023 high school softball season for the Riverhawks.
Ridgeline won four of its five games in its three-day trip to southern Utah, which concluded Saturday. The Riverhawks bounced back from their 14-6 loss to two-time reigning 5A state champion Spanish Fork late Friday night with a pair of comfortable Saturday victories.
Spanish Fork exploded for seven runs in the top of the sixth and final inning to turn a one-run game into a rout in a showdown of returning state champions. Ridgeline didn't dwell on that one shaky inning, though, as it blew out Skyline by a 15-1 scoreline Saturday morning. The Riverhawks went off for 11 runs in the third and fourth frames to take control against the 5A Eagles.
The Riverhawks were on fire offensively against the Eagles as they pounded out seven extra-base hits — all triples or home runs. Anne Wallace homered twice, while Abbie Banning and Olivia Nielson also went yard for Ridgeline, which got triples from Allie Williams, Addy Hess and Ellie Pond.
Banning and Wallace both drove in three runs for the Riverhawks, to go along with their two runs and two base knocks apiece. Pond contributed with two runs, one hit and one RBI in the five-inning contest.
Ridgeline ace Shelby Blankenship put the clamps on Skyline as she only gave up one unearned run on three hits in five innings, struck out six and walked one.
The Riverhawks capped off their tournament by dispatching of 6A Bingham, 11-5. It was a pretty competitive game until Ridgeline plated four runs in the top of the sixth and final frame.
Pond and Wallace both belted two-run homers for the Riverhawks, who got a pair of runs, hits and RBIs from Karli Gowen, who doubled once. Pond finished with three runs, two base knocks and three RBIs, while Wallace chipped in with a pair of runs and hits, plus a trio of RBIs and a walk. Pond tripled, singled and scored twice against Spanish Fork.
Hess went the distance in the circle for the Riverhawks and three of the five runs the Miners scored were unearned.
Like Ridgeline, Green Canyon and Logan also traveled to southern Utah and finally played their first games of the '23 campaign. The Wolves went 3-3, while the Grizzlies went 3-2.
Green Canyon came oh so close to reigning supreme in both of its Saturday contests. The Wolves made quick work of White Pine (Nevada) as they prevailed 20-7 in three innings, and then lost in nailbiting fashion to South Sevier, 9-8. The Rams scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to win in walk-off fashion.
The Wolves buried White Pine under an avalanche of 15 first-inning runs. Green Canyon pushed five more runs across in the top of the third, highlighted by a three-run homer by Ellisa Jensen.
Several athletes fared well at the plate for the Wolves. Abby Hansen finished with three runs and and pair of hits, RBIs and walks for Green Canyon, which got a trio of runs, hits and RBIs from Kylie Olsen, two RBIs from Bailey Taylor, a pair of runs and walks from Rylee Ericson, two runs and two RBIs from Kennedy Conan, two runs, one hit and two RBIs from Delaynie Justesen and two runs, one hit, three RBIs and one walk from Elizabeth Neeley.
Green Canyon also hit the ball well in its tournament finale against South Sevier as it racked up 11 base knocks, including three apiece from Olson and Justesen. Justesen scored twice, while Ericson contributed with three runs, two hits and one walk, and Hansen with one run and a pair of hits, RBIs and walks.
Like Ridgeline, Green Canyon was in action in a game that concluded late Friday night. The Wolves put a seven-spot on the scoreboard in the home half of the second and coasted to a 13-3 five-inning triumph over Dixie.
Green Canyon's big inning was headlined by a two-run bomb by Hansen, who came through with three runs, two hits, two RBIs and a walk. Conan doubled, singled, scored twice, drove in two runs and walked for the Wolves, who got three runs, two hits, one RBI and one walk from Olson and a pair of hits and RBIs from Justesen.
Ericson and Kylee Hickman split time in the circle for the Wolves and held the Flyers to three runs — none of which were earned. The duo teamed up to fan eight, walk none and plunk two.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies weren't able to keep its momentum going after winning all three of their Friday contests — two in very convincing fashion. Logan's level of competition increased Saturday and it tested Timpview before falling, 12-7, and then lost to Canyon View, 14-1. Both of those games were four-inning affairs.
The Grizzlies racked up 15 hits — which included four doubles and one triple — against the Thunderbirds, but ultimately left too many runners on base. Cambree Cooper and Emma Bracken smacked three hits apiece for Logan, which included a double by Cooper and a triple by Bracken.
Brielle Bodily, Lily Niusulu and Kiki Laing also doubled for the Grizzlies, who got two hits from Laing, Bodily and Gracie Bodily. Laing also drove in two runs and scored once, while Bodily crossed home plate once and finished with one RBI.
Logan manufactured its lone run against Canyon View on a single by Quincy Schafer, scoring Bracken in the top of the first. The Falcons plated 13 of their runs in the second and third frames.
