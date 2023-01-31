MILLVILLE — It was a Tuesday evening to remember for a handful of local athletes in the final Region 11 girls wrestling duals of the 2022-23 season.
For starters, it was Senior Night for Ridgeline, which not only honored its three seniors, but recognized all of the 12th-graders from the two teams it hosted — Sky View and Bear River. The Bobcats were the only team to wrestle twice as they lost to 4A power Bear River by a 66-18 scoreline, and then exacted a measure of revenge in a 42-30 win over the Riverhawks.
Ridgeline and Sky View squared off earlier this month in Smithfield and both teams finished with 36 points, but the Riverhawks won the tiebreaker because they forfeited at one fewer weight class than the Bobcats. Both programs forfeited four times in the rematch — there were also a pair of double forfeits — but Sky View was triumphant in three of the four contested bouts to emerge victorious.
"I felt like we came out a little bit more prepared," said SV head coach Tony Holden, who made it a point to personally thank Ridgeline head coach Melanie Montierth and praise the Riverhawks for recognizing his seniors as well. "The girls knew it was going to be a fun night with it being Ridgeline's Senior Night. I was really impressed with how they came out and wrestled. They kind of wrestled more relaxed than they did the last time we wrestled Ridgeline. ... I just feel good about where we are at this time in the season with two weeks left until we hit divisionals."
It was a very memorable night for two of Sky View's three seniors in Sophia Morris and Marjorie Tauti. Morris, who competes in the 135- or 140-pound weight classes, pinned returning 4A state medalists from Bear River and Ridgeline, while Tauti stuck Bear River standout Bretlee Potter in the second round a showdown of returning state placers. Potter, who beat Tauti in the finals of a tournament last month, is the top-ranked heavyweight in 4A and competed in the All-Star Dual earlier this month.
"It feels really good, just knowing that I've worked hard to come this far and I definitely changed up mindset," said Tauti, who is also an all-state goalie in lacrosse. "That's the most important thing about sports. If you don't (get) your mindset (right), you'll never win. ... I definitely pushed hard in this match. My conditioning (against Potter) was not a good thing last time, my conditioning was not good. And also, the head throws, I always force it at first and now I wait until I get it right."
Morris, who placed fifth at the 2022 4A State Championships, took down two girls who finished in the top four at state in their respective weight classes a year ago.
"Sophia works hard in the wrestling room and the weight room," Holden said. "It's fun to see how far she's come from where she first started. I don't think if you talk to Sophia wrestling was in her plans for high school, but her little sister got into it, which (influenced) her to get into it and she has just been amazing this year. You know, she's one of our team captains and she's went out and performed like a team captain."
Like Morris, teammate Shea Buttars (130/135) was able to pin opponents from Bear River and Ridgeline. She executed a nice cradle in her team's dual against the Riverhawks. Like Morris and Buttars, Catherine Fitzgerald (145) prevailed by fall for Sky View in its second dual of the evening.
Buttars also squared off against Ridgeline standout Emi Stahl in an exhibition match. Stahl, a state finalist a year ago, won her varsity dual by forfeit, so she was grateful Buttars allowed her to compete on Senior Night. Buttars came through with a first-round takedown, but Stahl countered with a slick reversal and then finished off a pinning combination.
"I appreciate it when girls are willing to do exhibitions because we both get practice out of it and it's a lot more fun that way because it doesn't go on your record," Stahl said. "It's just a fun way to get more experience."
Stahl was one of three seniors the Riverhawks honored Tuesday, alongside teammates Brooklyn McBride and Alivia Brenchley, who will play soccer at the next level for the College of Idaho.
"It's really surreal because I am the last girl on my team that's still here since (girls wrestling has) been sanctioned, and I'm just so happy I'm leaving this behind with the amount of girls that there are right now," Stahl said. "It's grown so much and it's been so cool to see."
In addition to Stahl, fellow varsity wrestlers Brenchley, Taya Crookston and Lorelai Woodard were victorious by fall in exhibition matches for the Riverhawks. Brenchley squared off against a foe from Sky View, while the other two Ridgeline grapplers faced Bear River girls. Ridgeline Freshman standout Keagan Grange recorded a quick first-round pin at the edge of the mat in her dual match against Sky View.
"I told them to go out and have fun, especially with the exhibition matches," Montierth said. "I really wanted them to make sure they're working off the whistle and trying their stuff and not hesitating. And they're good kids. They've worked hard."
All of the local high school girls wrestling programs will now turn their attention to the 4A divisional meets, which will take place next weekend in St. George.
"I think we've definitely been making improvements, we've been working hard, we've been drilling those areas that we know we need to improve," Montierth said. "I think they've been wrestling well this year ... and so just making sure they believe in themselves is important at this point, building that confidence because if you're confident, you're going to go and score vs. just wrestling defensively. And when you wrestle defensively, it's hard to score."
OTHER REGION ACTION
Green Canyon hosted Logan and Mountain Crest. The Mustangs were the only team in action twice as they outpointed the Wolves and Grizzlies by scorelines of 68-12 and 78-6, respectively. The two-time reigning 4A state champions picked up a lot of forfeit points in both duals, but also won seven of the nine contested bouts against Green Canyon and five of the six against Logan.
"It was so satisfying to send these seniors out with a win," MC head coach Susan Dart said. "They wrestled hard and with determination. These girls have been an example of hard work and dedication, and they will be greatly missed next season. They have set a great example of grit, grace and gratitude for our younger girls."
Erin Smith (120) and Gracie Howard (170) each secured pins in both duals for the Mustangs, who also got pins from Laura Stabile (155), Brooke Keller (190) and Kalie Jensen (235) against the Wolves, and Addilyn Baxter (100), Shelby Bevan (105) and Dani Alexander (115) against the Grizzlies. Kaitlin Lofthouse (125) won by technical fall and ShanDee Kerr (110) by decision in their team's dual against Green Canyon.
Kiah Saurey (135) and Gracie Blake (130) prevailed by fall for Green Canyon, as did Logan's Anna Trevizo (190). The Grizzlies did win two of the six extra matches against the Mustangs, who went 3-0 in the extra duels against the Wolves.
PREP GIRLS HOOPS
Third-seeded Preston (2-17) tested second-seeded Century (11-9) in the opening round of the 4A Fifth District Tournament before falling 39-28 on the road. It was a two-point game heading into the fourth quarter, but the Diamondbacks outscored the visitors 15-6 during the those final eight minutes of action.
Brytlee Harris scored nine of her team-high nine points in the first quarter for the Indians, who got six points from Ellie Nelson. Preston will play the loser of Thursday's showdown against top-seeded Pocatello and Century in an elimination contest next Tuesday on the road.
"We played great defense and struggled with the shot clock, but played hard," said Preston head coach Kamille Kunz, whose team lost by 19 and 26 points to Century during the regular season. "Proud of the girls."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.