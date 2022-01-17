A well-rounded performance propelled Mountain Crest into second place in one of the biggest high school girls wrestling tournaments in the state.
The Lady Mustangs had 14 girls place in the top six of their respective weight class on their way to racking up 184 points at the 34-team Rockwell Rumble, which concluded Saturday in Salt Lake City. Only defending 6A state champion Westlake finished with more points, 213 in total, than Mountain Crest. Slam Academy was third with 163 points, followed by Bear River with 130.
Mountain Crest was led by Kate Hardy, the champion in the 190-pound division, and two other finalists in Ella Dekorver (135) and Teagan Hall (170). Hardy pinned all three of her opponents at the two-day tournament and only needed 32 seconds to dispatch of Bear River's Bretlee Potter in the championship round. Hall pinned her first three foes on her way to the finals, while Dekorver only lost by three points in her title match to Riverton's Ashlea Larson, who placed third at the 6A State Championships a year ago.
The Mustangs also crowned a pair of consolation champions in Brooke Keller (170) and Eastyn Nyman (125). Keller and Nyman both went 3-1 and pinned all three of their opponents. Additionally, Mountain Crest had four other athletes who competed in a fourth-place match in Emmalee White (145), Rylee Turnbow (115), Gabby Norton (145) and Sheccid Alvarado (245).
Mountain Crest's other grapplers who placed in the top six were Brinley Cowley (fifth at 110), Gracie Howard (sixth, 170), Jenna McDougal (sixth, 145), Kaydee Hopkins (sixth, 130) and Laci Larsen (sixth, 140).
LADY PHOENIX DUALS
Green Canyon, Ridgeline and Sky View were in action at this Saturday dual-style tournament hosted by Farmington.
It was a great day for Sky View's Abigail Trayhorn (135) and Ridgeline's Madelyne Topham (130), who went a combined 7-0 and won all of their matches by fall. Topham was coming off a memorable performance at last Tuesday's All-Star Dual, where she stuck a fellow defending state runner-up in the first round.
Hannah Belnap (110) and Sophia Morris (155) both won two of their three bouts for the Bobcats, while Dike Dekar (130) went 2-2. Danika Bair went 4-0, with three of those wins being by forfeit.
Ridgeline's Breanne Lundahl (135) went 2-1, as did Green Canyon's Jorilyn Herzog (170). The Wolves also got a pair of wins from Gracie Blake (130).
IDAHO PREP HOOPS
Two Idaho basketball teams were in action on Saturday. The West Side boys beat Soda Springs, 46-40, while the Preston girls got revenge against Star Valley (Wyoming) in convincing fashion, 45-15.
At Dayton, the Pirates (8-5, 2-0 district) started slow, scoring 17 points by halftime. They more than doubled their offensive output in the third quarter with 19 points as Ryker Love had eight of his 10 points in the period.
“We got the win, but I thought Soda outplayed us on the defensive end and outhustled us,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “They (Cardinals) got a lot of offensive rebounds and hit some big shots in the second half. We were fortunate to hang on and get the win.”
Blaize Brown led the Pirates with 16 points, making 4 of 5 free throws in the fourth quarter against the Cardinals (6-7, 0-2). Bryler Shurtliff added 14 points.
At Preston, the Lady Indians (11-6) outscored the Braves (3-6) in every quarter. The hosts held a 21-9 lead at the break and blanked Star Valley in the fourth quarter, 10-0. The Braves turned the ball over 28 times.
Mickayla Robertson led the Indians with 15 points and blocked three shots. Riley Ward added 12 points, dished out three assists and came up with seven steals. Hailey Meek netted 10 points, grabbed five boards and had four assists. Amber Anderson led Preston on the glass with 11 rebounds, while Akazia Knapp snagged six.
---
HJ sports editor Shawn Harrison contributed to this report