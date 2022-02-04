Another goal accomplished, two more to go for the Mountain Crest girls wrestling program.
The Mustangs stormed through the competition last season — the first year girls wrestling was sanctioned by the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) — and this year has been no different. Mountain Crest successfully defended its Region 11 title and was awarded the trophy on Tuesday night in Smithfield as it was Sky View’s turn to host.
Logan and Bear River did not participate Tuesday, so the competition was more of a round robin format instead of an actual dual. It was the Mustangs’ turn to square off against the Grizzlies and while that didn’t happen, Mountain Crest did send some of its JV athletes to compete.
The rest of the Region 11 duals were contested every Tuesday in January, and Mountain Crest was able to dispatch of Green Canyon (81-0), Sky View (78-6), Bear River (47-30) and Ridgeline (78-6).
“Winning the Region 11 championship was an exciting honor for out team,” MC head coach Janae Liljenquist said. “We've worked hard in practice to fine-tune our technique and increase our endurance and stamina. The girls have sacrificed a lot to be champions.
“We are (also) grateful for the (other) Region 11 teams, who all doubled in size and strength. Cache Valley should be proud of their pioneer girl wrestlers who are paving the way to build strong, powerful women through the lessons the sport of wrestling provides.”
Indeed, all of the local programs have seemingly made strides this season — both in skill level and sheer numbers — but Mountain Crest has by far the largest team in the Beehive State. In fact, based on Liljenquist’s research, the Mustangs have more athletes than any girls high school program nationally. Nearly 60 girls have represented Mountain Crest this winter.
Up next for the reigning 4A state champions is divisionals, which will take place next Saturday at Mountain Crest and Ridgeline. The Mustangs and Riverhawks will also host both divisionals on the boys side, which will be contested next Friday and Saturday. This is the first year the local girls programs will showcase their talents at divisionals.
The Lady Mustangs will be heavily favored to win that tourney and defend their crown at the 4A State Championships the following week. The Mustangs already reigned supreme at two big tournaments this season — the MC Filly Invitational and the Lady Hawk Rumble — plus they finished second to defending 6A state champion Westlake at the Rockwell Rumble. Mountain Crest beat Copper Hills, last year’s 6A runner-ups, at both local invites.
“Our team will continue to work hard to earn the divisional and state championship in the next few weeks,” Liljenquist said. “We want to be the team who are champions because of our grit, grace and gratitude on and off the mat.”
There was one dual that took place Tuesday in Smithfield as Ridgeline and Green Canyon squared off, with the Riverhawks prevailing, 30-18. There were four contested matches in that dual and all of them were decided in pinning fashion.
The Riverhawks got pins from Madelyne Topham (130-pound weight class), Caroline Kirk (145) and Makayla Pignataro (170), while Kiah Saurey (140) was triumphant by fall for the Wolves. Topham, a returning state runner-up, defeated Gracie Blake, a returning 4A consolation finalist.