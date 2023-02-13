Unlike the previous two years, the Mustangs will surely be tested in their quest for another state title in girls wrestling, but the path to a third consecutive 4A championship is certainly a navigable one.
That’s because Mountain Crest fared very well at the 4A Division B Championships, which took place last Saturday at Dixie High School. The Lady Mustangs crowned an impressive 11 champions, had six other finalists and qualified all 28 of their athletes to this week’s state tournament.
By the time the dust had settled, Mountain Crest had amassed a whopping 534 points, which was 399 more than runner-up Crimson Cliffs. Sky View was third with 119 points, followed by Logan (84), Cedar City (77) and host Dixie (50).
“I was super proud of how well our girls performed,” MC head coach Susan Dart said. “Our girls were focused and came ready to wrestle. We had so many great performances. I can’t say enough about how hard these girls work to be the very best they can be. Twenty-four out of our 28 girls placed in the top three. We had 17 girls in the finals and 11 champions. I feel that we are positioned well for the state tournament.”
The other seven 4A programs were at Snow Canyon High School for the 4A Division B Championships and, as expected, Bear River dominated with 418 points. Region 11 teams swept the top three spots as Green Canyon was second with 173 points, followed by Ridgeline with 133. Rounding out the field were Pine View (111), Desert Hills (72), Snow Canyon (46) and Hurricane (25).
Bear River crowned nine champions in Sadie Hardy (100-pound weight class), Rachel Epling (105), Livia Meeds (110), Bella Gunderson (115), Samara Ward (120), Abigail Trayhorn (140), Rhees Hatch (145), Eve Kallsup (155) and Sydnee Nielson (190), and will send a total of 24 grapplers to state.
Leading the charge for Mountain Crest at divisionals were titleists Jayci Tolman (100), Amelia Choate (105), Mattee Turnbow (110), Dani Alexander (115), Jacie Shock (120), Eastyn Nyman (130), Hailee Sharp (140), Emmalee White (145), Hadley Glenn (155), Gracie Howard (170) and Brooke Keller (190). Not only did the Mustangs finish with 11 of the 14 champions, they squared off against each other in five of the championship matches.
Mountain Crest’s six other finalists were Addilyn Baxter (100), Shelby Bevan (105), Kimberlynn Andersen (110), Kaitlin Lofthouse (125), Brooke McDougal (140) and Kalie Jensen (235). Lofthouse lost by one point to a returning 4A runner-up from Crimson Cliffs.
The Mustangs also had seven athletes who placed third in their respective weight classes in Audrey Rollins (115), Erin Smith (120), Ally Taylor (125), Anna Van Huss (135), Maggi Budge (145), Laura Stabile (155) and Rachel Godfrey (235). Additionally, Mountain Crest will be represented at state by Lizzie Evans (4th place, 130), Talya Summers (4th, 135), Paige Larson (5th, 170), Sujeili Martinez (4th, 190).
Sky View will be sending 10 wrestlers to state, led by divisional champion Marjorie Tauti (235), plus finalists Shea Buttars (130) and Catherine Fitzgerald (145). Other Bobcats who punched their ticket to state are Sable Morris (4th, 110), Hannah Belnap (5th, 120), Alanie-Jordyn Phoeut (6th, 135), Sarah Beckstead (5th, 135), Braylyn Vicars (4th, 145), Abby Hunt (5th, 155) and Danika Bair (4th, 235).
The Grizzlies had four consolation champions in Grey Stone (105), Breanna Young (110), Alaina Helm (170) and Anna Trevizo (190). Logan’s other four state qualifiers are Kelly Morales (4th, 105), Jusmyra Molina (5th, 110), MaryAnn Rincon (6th, 120) and Dasha Juarez-Martinez (4th, 125).
Meanwhile, it was a memorable Division A tourney for the Wolves, who had seven grapplers earn the right to stand on one of the top three spots of the podium. Kiah Saurey (135) and Jorilyn Herzog (170) will enter the state tournament as No. 1 seeds, while Gracie Blake (130) and Emily Cantwell (190) will be seeded second. Green Canyon’s three consolation champions were Amberly Shelley (125), Brooklyn Petersen (170) and Kaetla Pierce (190).
Rounding out Green Canyon’s state tourney roster are Onnika Christensen (5th, 110), Zoe Brown (4th, 120), Addison Hills (4th, 130), Allie Mitchell (5th, 155) and Sadie Olson (6th, 155).
“I am so proud of how hard the girls have worked to place second (at divisionals),” GC head coach Mindy Blake said. “They put our motto of ‘hard work’ into action and exhibited strength, determination and belief in themselves that showed on the mat. I feel like every girl that wrestled should feel like a champ in her own right. They all practiced, drilled, pushed their partners, worked their mindset and walked out on the mat. It is definitely rewarding, though, to watch Kai and Jori tap into their greatness to come out on top.”
Leading the way for Ridgeline were finalists Keagan Grange (105) and Emi Stahl (125), plus consolation champs Lorelai Woodard (115), Taya Crookston (120) and Breanne Lundahl (135). Grange was edged by two points in the championship round.
The Riverhawks have 11 state qualifiers, in all, with Kinley Searle (4th, 110), Tayla Warren (5th, 115), Isabel Brenchley (5th, 120), Brooklyn McBride (4th, 140), Sarah Walsh (5th, 140) and Caroline Kirk (4th, 155) also joining the fray.
