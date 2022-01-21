HYRUM — Even though they lost, it was still a special night for the Mountain Crest girls wrestling program.
For starters, the Lady Mustangs were able to share the spotlight with the Mountain Crest boys, which dispatched of Sky View in a Region 11 dual earlier in the evening. In the second part of Thursday’s doubleheader, Mountain Crest squared off against Westlake, which has the best girls team in Utah regardless of classification. The Mustangs got as close as 36-30 before the Thunder pulled away for a 54-30 victory in a well-attended dual at the ICON Activity Complex.
Westlake was triumphant at the 6A State Championships a year ago, while the Mustangs are the reigning 4A state titleists. It was a homecoming of sorts for one of Westlake’s assistant coaches, Cody Burdett, who was a state champion and two-time state consolation champion for Mountain Crest in the early 2000s. Cody’s father, Guy, coached the Mustangs to a 4A state championship in 2014, and he was also in town for the dual.
“We’re just trying to close the gap, try to keep up with them and to learn and grow,” MC head coach Janae Liljenquist said. “And the more mat time competing against the best makes us better, so I love it.”
Westlake traveled to Hyrum with a varsity lineup comprised of four defending state champions, plus a few more girls who earned a spot on the podium a year ago. Indeed, it was a good measuring stick for the Mustangs, who are arguably the second-best team in the state. Mountain Crest has more wrestlers — nearly 60 — than any other program.
“Honestly, I was kind of nervous to go against Westlake because I’ve heard they’re really good,” MC’s Kate Hardy said. “They’re 6A, a big school, but I just went in with the mentality of, ‘hey, I’m going to do my best. ... I’m just going to go in there, I’m going to give it everything that I have and I’m freaking going to do my best,’ and that’s what I did. And it was awesome.”
It was another strong performance for Hardy, who executed a double leg takedown early in the first round and stuck her opponent in a cradle at the 26-second mark. The senior captured the 190-pound title at one of the state’s biggest tournaments, the Rockwell Rumble, last weekend.
“She’s really teachable and really coachable, and that’s what we love,” Liljenquist said. “And we’ll take as many Kates as we can get because she’s so strong and she listens, she’s really positive. ... It’s been amazing to have her on the team. ... She’s amazing. We wish we had her longer.”
The remarkable thing about Hardy’s success is she started wrestling less than three months ago. The senior is a solid tennis player and an all-state track & field performer in the shot put and discus, but has already found her groove as a wrestler. Hardy placed fourth in her weight class at the Reno Tournament of Champions last month, thus garnering All-America honors.
“I definitely didn’t think I’d be able to do all of these sports and excel,” Hardy said. “But definitely wrestling I’ve loved, just because I’ve been able to use my strength and speed to be able to really excel at this sport. And I’ve loved it and the lessons I’ve learned have been amazing.”
In addition to Hardy, Mountain Crest got pins from Shelby Bevan (100), Brinley Cowley (110) and Kaydee Hopkins (130) on Thursday. All three of those Mustangs were in control from the get-go against their counterparts. Mountain Crest also won another bout by forfeit.
Unfortunately for the Mustangs, they gave up far too many bonus points as all nine of their setbacks were by fall. Mountain Crest’s Eastyn Nyman (125), Laci Larsen (140), Ella DeKorver (135) and Teagan Hall (170) all made it to the third round, and Hall and Larsen, for the most part, looked better than their feet than their opponents.
“Just the little things, the smallest details that we need to make sure that we’re remembering — our hip control, our hips are up, our elbows are in,” Liljenquist said when asked what her athletes need to do to last longer against elite competition. “... And I think sometimes it gets into our heads because we seen (Westlake) a lot and we have to go against them, and if (our girls) got beat once ... sometimes they forget that everybody’s beatable, so just come out there and just close the gap, don’t get pinned or last all three rounds — that’s what we need to focus on. But they’ve just had more mat time, a lot of them have had more matches (than our girls).”