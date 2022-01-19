Only one girls wrestling program in the 4A ranks has enough depth and talent to give Mountain Crest a relatively stiff challenge, and that’s Region 11 rival Bear River.
The two teams resumed their rivalry Tuesday evening in Hyrum, and the Mustangs earned a hard-fought 47-30 victory in a region dual. Mountain Crest prevailed in eight of the 13 contested matches as Bear River forfeited at the 105-pound weight class.
A trio of Mustangs reigned supreme against opponents that captured consolation state titles a year ago in Eastyn Nyman (120), Teagan Hall (170) and Kennedy Peapealao (240). Hall pinned Haylee Farnsworth in the second round, Nyman won by major decision over Samara Ward and Peapealalo was triumphant in triple overtime against Shanna Archuleta.
In addition to Hall, four other Mountain Crest athletes came through with pins in Jacie Shock (110), Emma Child (120), Jenna McDougal (145) and Talia Johansen (155). Also winning for the defending 4A state champions was Katelyn Hardy, who outpointed Bretlee Potter 13-4 in a rematch of last Saturday’s Rockwell Rumble championship bout at 190 pounds. Hardy prevailed by fall the first time around.
“We love Bear River girls wrestling,” MC head coach Janae Liljenquist said. “They have pushed us to be better. Their coaches are amazing and their athletes are fierce. Bear River came to fight at the dual and they definitely helped us realize we need to clean up some details of our wrestling. ... We had a few girls out with illness, but we had girls step up and display their strength as well. Bear River knows the importance of girls wrestling in their community and have proved it with their numbers and performance. Our girls showed grit and grace, which helped us clinch the win. We are grateful for the opportunity to wrestle.”
All five of Bear River’s victories were by fall. Those wrestlers who were triumphant for the defending 4A runner-ups were Hailey Branch (130), Avery Cazzell (135), Josie Redman (140), Sadie Hardy (100) and Bella Gunderson (115).
Ridgeline and Sky View also squared off Tuesday, and that dual ended in a 36-36 tie. There were only three contested bouts, but the Bobcats fielded competitors at nine of the weight classes and the Riverhawks at six.
The Riverhawks won in pinning fashion in all three of the contested matches. Those Ridgeline athletes were Nyah Weatherston (100), Madelyne Topham (135) and Emi Stahl (130).
It was another strong performance from Topham, who dispatched of a up-and-coming foe in Abigail Trayhorn. Topham, a returning state runner-up, and Trayhorn both went undefeated at last weekend’s dual-style tournament in Farmington.