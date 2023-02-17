Tate Hess

Preston post player Tate Hess is fouled on the shot by Century's Charlie Horrocks on Wednesday night at Preston Gym.

 Teresa Chipman/Preston Citizen

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

So much for Preston’s struggles from the free throw line.

Tate Hess went 4 for 4 from the charity stripe in the final 30 seconds of Preston’s gratifying 57-54 victory over Pocatello in a much-anticipated 4A Fifth District Boys Basketball Tournament game on Friday night at the Pit in Pocatello, Idaho. In the process, the Indians were able to terminate a five-game losing streak to the Thunder, dating back to last season.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.