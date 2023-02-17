So much for Preston’s struggles from the free throw line.
Tate Hess went 4 for 4 from the charity stripe in the final 30 seconds of Preston’s gratifying 57-54 victory over Pocatello in a much-anticipated 4A Fifth District Boys Basketball Tournament game on Friday night at the Pit in Pocatello, Idaho. In the process, the Indians were able to terminate a five-game losing streak to the Thunder, dating back to last season.
Additionally, Preston is only one win away from punching its ticket to the 4A State Championships. The Indians will host either top-seeded Poky or third-seeded Century next Thursday. Only one team from this three-team district advances to the state tournament, and Poky and Preston are both ranked in the top three in the most recent 4A Coaches Poll.
Twice this season third-ranked Preston (17-6) fought its way to an eight-point fourth-quarter lead against second-ranked Pocatello (20-2), only to watch the Thunder gamely rally late. Poky won the two regular season showdowns by a combined six points, but there was no heartbreak for Preston this time around, and Hess was a huge reason why.
The 6-foot-7 senior poured in 27 points and also pulled down a lot of rebounds. Hess went 6 for 8 from the free throw line and calmly knocked down two front end of one-and-ones with the game hanging in the balance. Hess also scored nearly 30 points against Poky on the road earlier this season.
Future Boise State player Julian Bowie went off for 34 points for the Thunder, who are the defending 4A state runner-ups. However, Preston limited the 6-10 Gage Ontiveros and Kessler Vaughan, two of Pocatello’s best players, to a combined six points.
Cruz Harris netted nine points off the bench for the second-seeded Indians, who got a pair of 3-pointers from Will Hamblin and a big fourth-quarter 3-ball from Druw Jones.
WEST SIDE GIRLSA rough start, coupled with some first-half foul trouble, proved to be too much for West Side to overcome against undefeated Melba in the second semifinal game of the 2A girls state tournament. The top-seeded Mustangs (23-0) raced out to a 15-6 first-quarter lead and never looked back on their way to a 53-31 win over the fifth-seeded Pirates (18-9).
Natalie Lemmon and Letti Phillips, two of West Side’s best players, were saddled with foul trouble in the opening half and the Pirates were never really able to get on track offensively. Melba outscored West Side in every quarter, although the middle two quarters were very competitive.
“It was a tough loss tonight,” WS head coach Bridget Garner said. “I know the girls wanted it and a couple of things happened during the game that put us in a hole. It’s tough to beat a team like Melba when you’re down, but we can’t hang our head as a team because we have to rebound quickly and play a tough team in Cole Valley if we want to bring home a trophy.”
West Side will square off against third-seeded Cole Valley (19-5) for the third-place trophy on Saturday at noon at Bishop Kelly High School in Boise. The Chargers lost to second-seeded Soda Springs (22-4) by a 37-25 scoreline in Friday’s first semifinal game.
Lemmon posted another double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds for West Side, plus she contributed with three steals. Phillips and Aubrie Barzee chipped in with six points apiece for the Pirates, who got four steals from Julia Jensen.
THURSDAY’S GAME
Some poor free throw shooting threatened to derail the Pirates’ second-half comeback, but they stayed the course, much to the delight of Garner.
Barzee scored all 13 of her points after halftime to help propel West Side to a gratifying 48-44 overtime victory over Ririe in the quarterfinals of the 2A tourney.
“It was huge,” Garner said of beating a Ririe program that has competed in 10 straight state tournaments. “(The girls) were excited. They wanted badly to win and they came to compete. I told them we wanted to make it to the tournament and now let’s prove that we can play up here. ... So, it was big and it’s big for West Side. It just gave, hopefully our whole program, a boost.”
The Pirates missed 16 of their first 22 foul shots, but drained 7 of 9 in overtime to advance to Friday’s second semifinal game against top-seeded Melba. Barzee went 5 for 5 from the charity stripe during the final four minutes of action and Jensen gave West Side the lead for good at 44-42 by knocking down a pair of freebies.
Things were looking pretty bleak for fifth-seeded West Side in the first half. The Pirates couldn’t buy a basket from the perimeter, missed six of nine foul shoots and trailed the fourth-seeded Bulldogs 25-15 at halftime.
Ririe buried five 3-pointers in the opening half to open up a seemingly comfortable lead in a game in which points were hard to come by at times. However, the 2A Sixth District regular season and tournament champions went ice cold from the perimeter after halftime and struggled from the charity stripe. The Bulldogs (19-7) missed all eight of their 3-point attempts after halftime and only sank 11 of 29 freebies.
The Pirates trailed the entire second and third quarters, but were able to pare their deficit to a manageable seven points heading into the fourth. West Side then proceeded to outscore Ririe 13-6 in the fourth.
The Pirates went scoreless from 3-point range in the first three quarters, but knocked down three of them in the fourth. Barzee, Laney Beckstead and Phillips are buried big treys, with Phillips’ 3-ball pulling West Side even at 39-39 with 45 seconds remaining in regulation.
Lemmon struggled a bit offensively, but she filled up the stat sheets with game-high tallies in rebounds (12), steals (three) and blocked shots (three), to go along with her eight points. Tommi Henderson scored eight of her 10 points in the first half for the Pirates, who got eight points from Phillips and seven from Beck-stead.
In addition to scoring 13 points, the 5-foot-1 Barzee came through with nine rebounds. The standout distance runner was also a big reason why the Pirates only turned the ball over nine times. West Side had 24 turnovers against Melba.
“Yeah, Aubrie played great,” said Garner, who went on to praise several of her other players by name. “She struggled with certain things (and) I said, ‘hey, we’ve got to adjust to these things.’ She made those adjustments and she just has this never-give-up, go-hard-the-whole-time attitude, and I knew she’d come through with that steal in the second half.”
WEST SIDE BOYS
A slow start offensively spelled doom for West Side on Thursday on the road against 2A power Bear Lake in the 2A Fifth District Tournament. The top-seeded Bears (21-2) limited the third-seeded Pirates (11-12) to five points in the opening quarter and coasted to a 54-36 win.
West Side will now host either Aberdeen or Soda Springs in an elimination game Saturday night at 7 o’clock. The Pirates are 2-1 against the Tigers this season and 2-0 against the Cardinals.
Cash Wade and Eli Brown scored nine points apiece for the Pirates, while Garrett Robinson chipped in with seven. Brown and Robinson teamed up for five 3-pointers against Bear Lake, which improved to 3-0 this season against West Side.
“We played hard, just couldn’t get it done,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “(The Bears) are a very good team. They are quick, have size and can shoot. We still get another chance to play on Saturday, so hopefully we’ll bounce back and play well.”
