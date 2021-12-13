It wasn’t the best start, but the finish was more than good enough.
Preston completed its two-game road trip to the Boise area Saturday with a come-from-behind win against Bishop Kelly in boys basketball. In a battle of unbeatens, the Indians outscored the Knights 36-20 in the second half to stay perfect on the season with a 63-49 victory.
In other boys action Saturday, Sky View bounced back from its first setback of the season on Friday to beat 6A West Jordan on Saturday in Kaysville, 66-63.
At Boise, Preston (5-0) fell behind early as Bishop Kelley (4-1) scored the first eight points of the game. The Knights took a 16-8 lead after the first period. The Indians started to find the bottom of the net in the second quarter, but still trailed at the break, 29-27.
It was almost like deja vu to start the second half. Bishop Kelly scored the first nine points to build a 38-27 lead. Then Preston heated up at the end of the third and start of the fourth. The Indians went on a game-changing 21-1 run over a six-and-a-half minute time span.
“It was a hard-fought team win,” Preston head coach Tyler Jones said. “We had balanced scoring, and I thought our defense was really good in the second half. And we hit our free throws. It was a good, solid team effort.”
The Indians made 17 of 21 free throw attempts for the game and drained eight 3-pointers in the contest against the top-ranked Knights. Will Hamblin led three players in double-digit scoring with 15 points, all of them coming on five 3-pointers. Cam Hobbs netted 14, going 9 of 11 from the foul line, and Druw Jones added 11 points. Brecker Knapp and Tyler Lindhardt chipped in nine and eight points, respectively.
Preston will hosts its annual tournament Thursday through Saturday.
At Kaysville, Sky View was able to make enough plays at the right time to close out its action in the Northern Elite 8 tournament hosted by Davis High School on a good note. The Bobcats (6-1) were the lone 4A school in the field.
West Jordan (3-2) took a 15-14 lead after the first quarter, but Sky View held a 30-26 advantage at halftime. The Bobcats extended their lead to 48-42 after three quarters and held on in the fourth.
Logan Deal led Sky View with 16 points, while Hayden Howell and Braden Alder hit a trio of 3-pointers each and finished with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Carter Davis added eight points.
GIRLS GAMES
Four valley teams were in action Saturday.
Action wrapped up at the Lady Indians Classic hosted by Preston. The Tribe fell in the championship game to defending 4A champion Blackfoot, 31-28. Green Canyon won the fifth-place game with a 54-33 victory against North Summit.
Ridgeline remained undefeated with a 50-29 win at Orem, and West Side was victorious at home against Firth, 55-43.
The Indians (6-2) had their six-game winning streak halted in a defensive battle with the Broncos (11-0). Preston actually had a 28-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but failed to score over the final eight minutes. Blackfoot had its best quarter with 11 points to stay undefeated.
Hailey Meek led the Indians with 12 points and five rebounds. Akazia Knapp had seven rebounds, and Mickayla Robertson finished with three assists and five steals.
The Wolves (3-3) jumped out to a 19-8 lead after the first quarter against the Braves (2-3) and took a 40-10 lead into the break. Green Canyon coasted in the second half.
Maren McKenna recorded another double-double for the Wolves with 19 points and 13 rebounds. She also had two assists and blocked two shots. Cambree Tensmeyer added 12 points, had five assists and came up with six steals. Stella Anhder hit a trio of 3-pointers to score her nine points.
At Orem, the Riverhawks (7-0) broke a tight game open in the second quarter. The visitors held a 10-8 lead after the first quarter, but took a 25-10 lead into halftime. Ridgeline proceeded to pull away in the third, outscoring the Tigers (2-3) by nine.
Emilee Skinner had another big game with 21 points, seven rebounds, two assists and four steals. Elise Livingston added 12 points, three rebounds and two steals. Macie Brown filled up the stat sheet with six points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals. Ridgeline had 13 steals as a team.
At Dayton, the Pirates (6-2) overcame a slow start. After scoring just six points in the first quarter against the Cougars (2-7), West Side put up 22 in the second to take a 28-19 lead into the break. The hosts led the rest of the way.
Sienna Fuller hit four 3-pointers and finished with a game-best 20 points for the Pirates. Natalie Lemon and Aubrie Barzee netted 12 and 10 points, respectively.