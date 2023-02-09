TRC_7928.JPG (copy)

Preston's Tate Hess goes up for a shot against Pocatello's Julian Bowie during a game last week. Hess finished with a double-double in Preston's Wednesday road victory over Century.

 Teresa Chipman/Preston Citizen

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

It wasn't easy, but the Indians will certainly take the end result, especially on the road against a district rival.

Preston jumped out to an early lead and played well enough offensively in the fourth quarter to earn a 65-59 victory over Century in a 4A Fifth District boys basketball game on Wednesday night. It was the regular season finale for both teams.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.