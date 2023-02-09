It wasn't easy, but the Indians will certainly take the end result, especially on the road against a district rival.
Preston jumped out to an early lead and played well enough offensively in the fourth quarter to earn a 65-59 victory over Century in a 4A Fifth District boys basketball game on Wednesday night. It was the regular season finale for both teams.
The Diamondbacks (7-13, 0-4)) were able to outscore the Indians (15-6, 2-2) by one point in each quarter after halftime, but an eight-point halftime cushion proved to be enough for the visitors. The two teams combined for 41 points in the fourth quarter.
"It's always tough to play in the Snake Pit," Preston head coach Tyler Jones said. "We had some good stretches tonight, but have to clean some things up next week at the district tournament. We had a lot of turnovers tonight, but the kids found a way."
It was a valuable closely contested win for Preston, which was 1-4 in games decided by six or fewer points prior to Wednesday. The Indians blew out the D-backs by 19 points last month at Preston Gym.
Druw Jones and Cruz Harris finished with 15 points apiece to pace Preston, with Harris netting 10 of his in the first half. Jones and Wil Hamblin knocked down three 3-pointers apiece for the Indians, who got a double-double from Tate Hess. Hess contributed with 10 points and 13 rebounds, while Hamblin was Preston's fourth player in double figure scoring with 11 points.
Richie Bull led all scorers with 20 points for Century.
Second-seeded Preston will host third-seeded Century in the opening round of the district tournament next Tuesday at 7 p.m. The winner will square off against top-seeded Pocatello (19-1) two days later on the road. Preston lost to Poky by a combined six points during their two regular season showdowns.
WEST SIDE GIRLS
West Side hung tough with perennial state title contender Soda Springs for three quarters, but the Cardinals outscored the Pirates by 10 points in the final quarter in a 49-33 victory in the 2A Fifth District Tournament championship game. The game was contested at Bear Lake High School.
Letti Phillips and Julia Jensen scored eight points apiece for the third-seeded Pirates, who got seven points each from Natalie Lemmon and Laney Beckstead. Abby Goodin led top-seeded Soda Springs (20-4) with 14 points. The Cardinals, winners of 10 of their last 11, still haven't lost to a 2A opponent during the 2022-23 campaign.
"I was very excited about the way we played tonight against Soda," WS head coach Bridget Garner said. "They are a good team for sure, but we kept putting ourselves back into the game — down four at half, then third quarter we were only down by five. Our turnovers the second half killed is. We could have used those extra possessions to give us a shot. Letti handled the ball well for us tonight and really pushed and kept the team going. She had a few great defensive stops as well."
West Side (16-8) will now turn its attention to 2A Sixth District runner-up North Fremont, which is the Pirates' opponent in a state play-in game on Saturday afternoon at Pocatello High School. The two teams squared off twice during the regular season, with the Huskies (19-5) prevailing by four and seven points, respectively. Those games took place in November and December.
"I feel like those were close games and we never really played our best against them," Garner said.
