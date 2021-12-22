Editor’s note: Due to an early deadline, this story did not appear in print.
A rough second quarter threatened to derail the Indians four days after they lost their first game of the 2020-21 season, but they sure bounced back after halftime.
Preston exploded for 24 points in the third quarter and 44 in the second half on its way to a come-from-behind 63-51 victory over Logan in a non-region boys basketball game Wednesday night at Grizzly Den.
The Indians (9-1) outscored the Grizzlies (4-5) 24-13 in the third quarter to turn a 21-19 deficit into a 43-34 advantage. Logan limited Preston to six points in the second quarter.
“We had a really good third quarter,” PHS head coach Tyler Jones said. “Our defense got some stops that led to some baskets in transition. (It was a) good team effort. Steve Roberts and Tyler Lindhardt stepped up big tonight.”
It was a balanced offensive performance for Preston, which got 14 points from Brecker Knapp, 12 from Tyler Lindhardt, 11 from Steven Roberts and eight apiece from Druw Jones and Will Hamblin. Jones scored all of his points in the final quarter.
Preston knocked down 11 of 17 free throws in the fourth quarter to keep Logan at bay.
The Grizzlies also had several athletes contribute offensively as nine of them scored and six of them buried at least one 3-pointer. Logan drained nine 3-balls as a team.
Gage Jenson netted seven of his team-best 12 points in the fourth quarter for Logan, which got 11 points from Justin Anderson and nine from Will Jensen.
The Preston girls were also in action Wednesday night and struggled offensively on the road against Star Valley (Wyoming). The Braves (2-5) outscored the Indians (7-7) 20-13 in the second half en route to a 32-27 win.
Riley Ward paced Preston in points (12) and steals (five), while Amber Anderson chipped in with seven rebounds and Emma Kunz contributed with six points. Leading scorer Hailey Meek (ankle injury) hasn’t played at all during Preston’s four-game skid.