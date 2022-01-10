Three valley high school basketball teams were in action Saturday and another game was canceled.
The Preston boys won their fourth straight, cruising past Twin Falls, 66-41. In girls action, Ridgeline lost for the first time this season, 46-41, against Sugar-Salem (Idaho), and West Side fell at Aberdeen in a district game, 53-46. Logan was supposed to host Juan Diego, but the Soaring Eagle has COVID issues and had to cancel.
At Preston, the Indians (12-1) outscored the Bruins (4-6) in every quarter. It was tight in the early going as the hosts took a 14-12 lead into the second quarter and held a 27-18 advantage at halftime.
The Indians got some breathing room after three quarters as they outscored the Bruins by 10, to take a commanding 46-27 lead. Both teams had their best scoring quarter in the fourth.
Preston won the rebound battle, 38-28, and got to the foul line, but struggled a bit making 13 of 23. However, Twin Falls made just 4 of 12 from the charity stripe.
Cam Hobbs led Preston with 19 points, scoring all of them in the second half. He had 12 in the final quarter. Hobbs was 5 of 7 from the foul line and made a pair of 3-pointers.
Joining Hobbs in double-figure scoring was Druw Jones with 13 points. Jones also dished out six assists. Rhett Larson and Brecker Knapp each netted nine points, while Steven Roberts chipped in with eight. Roberts led the Indians on the glass with eight rebounds, while Knapp had seven.
The Ridgeline girls saw their perfect record pick up a blemish on the final non-region game of the season as they went north across the border to face strong Sugar-Salem in Sugar City. The Diggers (11-2) held the Riverhawks (12-1) scoreless in the opening quarter, which proved to be more than the difference.
Heading to the fourth quarter, Ridgeline trailed 28-15. The Riverhawks made it a game as they nearly doubled up their offensive output in the final quarter. Ridgeline scored 26 points over the last eight minutes, but the Diggers were able to net 18 to hold on for the win.
Elise Livingston paced the Riverhawks with 15 points and five steals. She drilled three 3-pointers, as Ridgeline made seven from long range. Emiliee Skinner had another big game for the Riverhawks with 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Ridgeline went 8 of 13 from the foul line as a team.
Hailey Harris led the Diggers with a double-double, scoring 20 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Sugar-Salem made 14 of 20 free throws for the game and sank just two 3-pointers.
At Aberdeen, West Side (10-4, 2-2) dropped its second district game of the season against the Tigers (11-3, 2-1).