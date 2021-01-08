They struggled offensively for the lion’s share of the game, but the Grizzlies were tenacious defensively and that was the biggest reason they were able to overcome a 12-point deficit in the third quarter.
Logan limited Grantsville to 12 points in the second half and made enough shots to force overtime. The Grizzlies then proceeded to go on a 11-0 run in OT and earn a hard-fought 54-47 victory over the then-undefeated Cowboys in a non-region boys basketball game Friday night at Grizzly Den.
Logan’s memorable spurt in overtime was highlighted by a beautiful backcut by Jadin Penigar for an and-one opportunity. Penigar missed the free throw, but Jaylen Sargent snared the offensive rebound and scored to give the hosts a 48-42 lead.
The Grizzlies (8-2) dove to the floor for several loose balls in the second half, which helped propel them to a 11-2 run spanning the third and fourth quarters. Penigar netted six of Logan’s eight points in the third quarter and finished with a game-high 24.
Grantsville (6-1) scored five unanswered points to seize a 42-39 lead early in overtime, but Logan immediately bounced back when Penigar curled around a screen and knocked down a 3-pointer. Those were the first of 11 straight points for the Grizzlies.
Sargent and Gage Jenson contributed with nine points apiece for Logan, which trailed 9-6 after the first quarter, 25-18 at the half and 32-26 after three quarters.
“We are so proud of our guys for staying in the fight and scrapping for that win,” LHS head coach Logan Brown said. “We didn’t always play pretty, but we played hard. Grantsville is a good team with size and shooters, and we guarded them tough all night. ... We have a group that doesn’t give up and I love how every night we have so many guys step up and produce.”
OTHER BOYS GAMES
Two other Cache Valley teams were in action Friday night. West Side traveled to Randolph and left with a 44-40 win over Rich (4-4), while Sky View lost at home to Madison (Idaho) 61-53. Madison is ranked third in Idaho’s most recent 5A Coaches Poll.
It was another strong performance from West Side’s Bryler Shurtliff, who poured in 21 points. The junior scored 11 points in the first half and 10 in the second. Blaize Brown chipped in with eight points for the Pirates (7-3).
“Good road win for us,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “Thought we played well for the most part. Seems liked we missed a lot of shots, but made enough to win.”
Sky View (6-3) and Madison (8-2) were only separated by a few points, if that, for the majority of the contest. However, the Bobcats from Idaho won the fourth quarter by a 20-12 tally to secure the win.
Jackson Schumann netted 10 of his team-high 13 points in the second half for Sky View, which got nine points from Evan Hall and eight from Kason Carlsen. Nine different Bobcats finished with at least two points.
“Good game for three quarters,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. “We have to be more consistent defensively. The effort is there by the kids, just have to execute better on defense.”
PREP GIRLS GAMES
Both Franklin County teams were in action Friday and prevailed. Preston extended its winning streak to five with a 53-28 drubbing of Marsh Valley on the road, while West Side held off Rich at home, 48-43. Ironically enough, the Pirates (4-9) beat the Rebels by the exact same scoreline last month.
West Side came storming back from a 19-13 deficit heading into the second quarter, took a 39-30 advantage into the fourth quarter and made enough plays down the stretch to win, despite only going 11 from 24 from the free throw line in the game.
Kajsia Fuller led the Pirates with 15 points, followed by Jocie Phillips with 11 and Sienna Fuller with nine. Kajsia Fuller netted nine of West Side’s 13 points in the opening quarter.
“Real physical game,” WS head coach Bob Sorensen said. “Good play from both teams. We feel good about the win. We got scoring from eight of my girls.”
Likewise, Preston also swept its season series with its opponent. The Indians (13-3) beat the Eagles (7-7) 54-24 at home back in November.
Preston, the top-ranked team in 4A, took a commanding 30-17 lead into the locker room and increased that to 20 points after three quarters en route to its ninth consecutive victory over Marsh Valley.
Kylie Larsen paced Preston with 15 points on 8 of 11 shooting from the field. Mickayla Robertson scored all 11 of her points after halftime for Preston, which got nine points from Akazia Knapp. Larsen pulled down a team-high eight rebounds and added three blocked shots, while Hailey Meek chipped in with five rebounds, six assists and four steals.
“The girls played a good basketball game tonight,” PHS head coach Ryan Harris said. “I thought we’d given up too many points at halftime and I challenged (the girls) to cut that in half, and they did that. We held them to nine in the second half. We had a size advantage and the girls did a nice job of finding them inside and then finishing. Good team win tonight.”
Up next for Preston is a very intriguing road game against Green Canyon (7-2) on Saturday. It’s a very short turnaround for the Indians as opening tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.