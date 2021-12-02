NORTH LOGAN — A second-quarter spurt was more than enough to propel the Wolves to victory in their home opener.
Bonneville scored seven straight points spanning the first and second quarters, but Green Canyon bounced back with a 15-2 run to take a double-digit lead it never relinquished in a 52-42 triumph over the Lakers in a non-region girls basketball game on Thursday night.
“Especially for a young team, you need to see a win in the column to get some confidence to build off of,” GC head coach Alexis Bird said. “And I think Bonneville was a tough team, very disciplined, did little things that made a big impact and, at times, we kind of did things that made it closer than it should have been, which is unforced turnovers, missed some easy shots. But overall, I’m really pleased with how our girls played. It’s always fun to get a win with a new team and give them confidence to know that they can win. I believe this team can win a lot of games.”
The Wolves (1-1) got off to a bit of a slow start, but netted 11 of their 13 points in a four-or-so-minute stretch of the first quarter. Maren McKenna buried a 3-pointer to give Green Canyon a 5-4 lead, and the hosts never trailed again. McKenna, Brooklyn Monson and Cambree Tensmeyer teamed up to score all of the Wolves’ points during the first eight minutes of action.
The Lakers (0-4) knotted things up at 13-13 one minute into the second quarter on a Sara Stackaruk free throw before the Wolves asserted their will with their aforementioned game-changing spurt. Green Canyon was able to take control by attacking the paint and getting Bonneville’s two starting post players into foul trouble.
Neither team went to the free throw line in the opening quarter, but the Wolves attempted 12 freebies in the second quarter and knocked down eight of them. Conversely, the Lakers split the only free throws they took in the opening half.
Green Canyon went a very respectable 16 for 23 from the charity stripe in the contest. Meanwhile, Bonneville struggled from the line as it misfired on 11 of 17 attempts, including 9 of 11 in the fourth quarter.
“I thinking attacking those girls that were in foul trouble was huge,” Bird said. “Our girls made good decisions in that way and being able to go up and make big free throws is also important. We work on that a lot in practice and so it’s fun to see their hard work pay off in a game.”
The Wolves did a good job defensively against standout forward Courtnie Porter, who fouled out in the fourth quarter and scored just eight points. The athletic senior picked up her fourth foul midway through the third quarter.
“That’s huge to hold their best player (to that),” Bird said. “I think she was averaging 14 when she came (into this game). That was huge and that was one of our big emphasis was defense and creating offensive opportunities for us as we did that, and just collapsing on their best players. And I thought the girls did a really good job of being disciplined and helping out (on D).”
McKenna was one of the players responsible for helping keep Porter in check, plus the junior absolutely dominated on the glass. McKenna pulled down a whopping 24 rebounds, to go along with her game-high 16 points. No. 13 netted 10 of those points in the opening half.
“Well, rebounds are a big thing,” McKenna said. “It’s one thing that you can control in your performance and so usually I try to focus every game on getting as many rebounds as I can. And also making sure I know where their offensive threat is and try and stop her so that we can be successful, both on defense and offense.”
Tensmeyer and Monson chipped in with 10 points apiece for the Wolves, while Janalynn Blotter added six. Libby Jensen led the Lakers with nine points.
OTHER GIRLS GAMES
Sky View, Ridgeline and Preston were also triumphant Thursday, while Mountain Crest lost to an undefeated Olympus squad.
The Bobcats (3-0) outscored Union (0-2) 22-4 in the third quarter to turn a 16-15 deficit into a convincing 45-27 win. Macy Hellstern led the offensive charge for Sky View with 19 points, followed by Hannah Radford with 13 and Melanie Hiatt with eight.
“We had a slow start tonight and our shots were not falling in the first half, but our girls kept fighting,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “In the third quarter we picked up the defensive intensity, forced some turnovers and were able to get some points in transition. I thought our girls fought hard and battled through adversity.”
Ridgeline (3-0) limited Emery (3-1) to eight or fewer points in three of the four quarters and coasted to a 49-27 victory on Day 1 of the Uintah-hosted Shannon Johnson Classic. It was a balanced offensive attack for the Riverhawks, who got 12 points from Emilee Skinner, 10 apiece from Macie Brown and Hallee Smith and eight from Elise Livingston.
“The girls played tough defense tonight against a tough team,” RHS head coach Ainsli Jenks said. “Their energy on the defensive end helped us have offensive opportunities.”
Preston (3-1) traveled to Pocatello and left with a 39-32 triumph over 5A Highland (3-2). Hailey Meek netted 11 points for the Indians, who got eight points from Emma Kunz and seven points, seven rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks from Mickayla Robertson. Akazia Knapp and Amber Anderson teamed up for 17 boards for Preston, which also got four steals and three assists from Meek.
“The girls fought through one of those fist fight type, little bit ugly ball games,” PHS head coach Ryan Harris said. “We had a really nice third quarter and opened up the lead to 15 points, but we need to do a better job of closing them out and finishing the game strong.”
Mountain Crest (1-2) hung tough with Olympus (3-0) in the opening quarter, but the Titans took complete control by winning the middle two quarters by a 43-17 margin in their way to a 63-33 victory. Nine players scored by the Mustangs, but only Sadie Coggins tallied more than four points. She finished with 11.
THURSDAY BOYS GAMES
Sky View and Green Canyon prevailed in thrilling fashion, while Ridgeline got off to a strong start and breezed to a 62-49 win over Desert Hills (0-1). Meanwhile, Mountain Crest impressed in the first half against Pine View (2-0) in its season opener, but was outscored 34-10 after halftime and lost by a 44-36 scoreline.
The Bobcats, Riverhawks and Mustangs are competing in the North vs. South Classic, while the Wolves are in southern Utah for the “Challenge at the Cliffs” tournament. Sky View and Ridgeline are the host sites for the former tourney.
Sky View outlasted defending 4A state champion Cedar by a 88-85 scoreline in double overtime. The Bobcats went 15 for 19 at the charity stripe, compared to 16 for 26 for the Reds, and that ultimately was the difference.
Logan Deal contributed 23 points for the Bobcats, who had three other players finish in double figures. Hayden Howell netted 19 points, followed by Carter Davis with 18 and Braden Alder with 11.
“Wow, what an effort back and forth all game long,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. “They are a great team, well coached and executed well. We had a lot of bright spots and a lot of kids that stared in their role on this team. We could have folded in the first overtime, down six (points). The kids believed in themselves and came up with a steal and a couple stops to endure overtime. Happy for these kids. They are playing hard and learning.”
Green Canyon (2-0) trailed host Crimson Cliffs (1-1) by 15 points at the half and stormed back for a 57-56 victory. Brady Smith paced the Wolves with 18 points, while Jared Anderson added 16 and Spencer Maughan 15.
“Crimson Cliffs is a good team and they did a great job on us in the first half,” GC head coach Logan Brown said. “We played on our toes and were much more aggressive in the second half. We had some guys step up in their roles. It takes a lot of fight and energy to come back and win when we were down 20 in the second half, but we never stopped competing.”
The Riverhawks (1-2) outscored the Thunder 22-10 in the first quarter and never looked back en route to their first win of the season. Kaden Cox drained six 3-balls — three in the opening quarter — on his way to 23 points. Peyton Knowles contributed with 15 points, followed by Josh Jackman with 12 and Jake Smith with 10.
“It was nice to play a more complete game tonight,” RHS head coach Kyle Day said. “In our first one we played well offensively and lost on a buzzer beater to a good Timpview team. Then on Tuesday (against Fremont), we played well defensively and lost on a foul call at the buzzer. So, it felt good to put together a more complete effort and come away with a win against a well-coached Desert Hills team.”
Preston Lofthouse netted 16 points for the Mustangs, who got 11 points from Karson Falslev.