It was the bounce-back performance the Riverhawks were hoping for.
Ridgeline held Pine View to 19 points in the second half en route to a come-from behind 57-50 victory on Day 2 of the North vs. South Challenge.
The Riverhawks, who lost to Desert Hills by 11 points (74-63) Thursday, were one of several Cache Valley high school boys basketball teams in action Friday.
Peyton Knowles paced Ridgeline with 18 points, while Chase Hall chipped in with 15. Josh Jackman scored eight of his 10 points in the middle two quarters for the Riverhawks.
Knowles and Hall teamed up for 13 of Ridgeline’s 16 points in the fourth quarter.
“We continue to adjust to new roles and positions, and adjust without Kaden Cox,” RHS head coach Kyle Day said. “Pine View was really athletic and scrappy, and we showed some poise in the fourth quarter, especially Chase and Spencer (Adams). I am really excited about what a bunch of underclassmen, including Peyton Knowles and Josh Jackman, are doing for us right now.”
Sky View was also in action at the North vs. South Challenge. The Bobcats poured in 20 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t quite enough as Desert Hills prevailed 65-61. The Bobcats dispatched of Pine View, 65-51, on Day 1 of the tournament.
Hayden Howell buried five 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 17 points for the Bobcats, who got 11 points from Jackson Schumann and eight from Bracken Schumann. Jackson Schumann scored all of his points after halftime.
The Thunder outscored the Bobcats 36-29 in the middle two quarters and that was the difference in a showdown between two well-respected 4A programs.
“The kids played tough,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. “(The Thunder) are really fast and well-coached. We had a hard time executing on offense due to their pressure, but we fought hard and never gave up.”
Meanwhile, Preston extended its winning streak to 24 with a hard-fought 64-60 road win over 5A Highland. The Indians (2-2) buried all six of their free throws in the final 37 seconds of the contest to keep the Rams (1-1) at bay.
Gabe Hammons knocked down all 12 of his shots from the charity stripe en route to a team-high 19 pointers for Preston. Hammons went off for a career-high 25 points in Preston’s season-opening win at Burley last Saturday.
It was a balanced offensive effort for Preston, which got 14 points from Cole Harris, 13 from Treyger Shumway and nine from Braden Hess. Shumway scored 11 of his points in the opening half for the Indians, who took a 38-27 lead into the locker room.
“I thought we had a great start on the road,” PHS head coach Tyler Jones said. “Down the stretch, our free throws were huge. We were 24 of 27 from the free throw line for the game, (which was a) big improvement from last week. We kept our composure, got some stops and executed down the stretch.”
Logan traveled to Pocatello, Idaho, and lost to Century, 61-46. The Diamondbacks outscored the Grizzlies 37-22 in the second half — 20-10 in the fourth quarter — after the score was knotted at 24-all at the break.
Jadin Peniger led the Grizzlies (1-1) with 13 points, followed by Gage Jenson with 12 and Ethan Davis with eight.
“We played tough, just didn’t do enough in the last two minutes to get the win,” LHS head coach Logan Brown said. “It was a battle all night with a one-two possession game until the final few minutes. I thought every guy that came in fought hard. ... We just have to get better and finish down the stretch.
PREP GIRLS HOOPS
Sky View and Ridgeline were both in action Friday. The Bobcats was edged by Pine View, 47-44, on Day 2 of the Shannon Johnson Classic, while Ridgeline fell to 6A Bingham on the road, 37-32, on its season opener. Additionally, West Side (0-5) fell at home to American Falls, 54-40.
The Bobcats (1-1) outscored the Panthers (2-0) 13-8 in the fourth quarter to make things interesting. Macy Hellstern drilled a shot from downtown to pare Sky View’s deficit to 47-44 with eight seconds remaining in the contest.
Hellstern led the Bobcats with 18 points, while Melanie Hiatt contributed with a double-double as she recorded 13 points and 15 rebounds. Hellstern went 6 for 6 from the free throw line and the Bobcats only missed one of their 15 freebies.
“Tonight we got off to a bit of a slow start, but we fought hard until the end,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “... Pine View is a strong, physical team and I can see why they are one of the best 4A teams in the state. We definitely learned a lot about ourselves tonight that will only make us better moving forward.”
The Riverhawks raced out to a 14-3 advantage over the Miners, but the hosts won the middle two quarters by a 28-14 tally to take the lead for good. Sarah Litchford finished with 11 points for the Riverhawks, while Nia Damuni and Macie Brown added seven apiece. Brown scored all of her points in the first quarter.
Haley Anderson led the Riverhawks in assists (three) and steals (three).
“The girls battled hard,” RHS head coach Ainsli Jenks said. “We jumped out quick, but let them be more physical and aggressive after the first quarter. We’ve gotta get better on the boards.”
Kajsia Fuller netted 11 of her 19 points in the opening half for West Side, which got eight points from Sienna Fuller.
“(It was a) good game,” WS head coach Bob Sorensen. “They just shot the lights out.”
Preston was in action Thursday night and coasted to a 55-42 victory over 5A Highland at home. The Indians (4-1) took a commanding 26-point advantage into the fourth quarter.
Hailey Meek knocked down 8 of 15 shots from the field and finished with 20 points for Preston, which got 12 points on 5 of 6 shooting from Mickayla Robertson and 10 points on 4 of 8 shooting from Riley Ward.
Addison Moser contributed with six assists and three steals for the Indians, while Meek added five assists and five steals.
“We played pretty well for three quarters,” PHS head coach Ryan Harris told The Idaho State Journal. “Highland is a good basketball team and they didn’t give up. Offensively, we played as well as we have all season for the first three quarters.”