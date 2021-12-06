Two Cache Valley teams wrapped up play at the Uintah-hosted Shannon Johnson Classic on Saturday in Vernal.
It was the third and final day of the girls basketball classic. RIdgeline was able to stay perfect on the season, while Sky View tasted defeat for the first time as both the Riverhawks and Bobcats played two games. Ridgeline beat Union (38-27) and host Uintah (62-24), while Sky View lost to Emery (72-67) and Carbon (53-52).
Preston and West Side were also in action Saturday. The Lady Indians won easily at Twin Falls, 52-22. The Pirates also picked up a road win, beating Marsh Valley 44-35 in Arimo
The Riverhawks (6-0) outscored Union (0-3) in every quarter but the third. The Riverhawks built a 23-11 lead by halftime in the low-scoring contest. Ridgeline took a 28-20 advantage into the fourth.
Emiliee Skinner flirted with a triple-double as she led the Riverhawks with 15 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals. Elise Livingston added 14 points.
In Ridgeline’s game against Uintah (1-3), the Riverhawks jumped out to a 20-7 lead after the first quarter and outscored the Utes in every period of the blowout victory.
Skinner led the way again as the freshman had 18 points and four steals. Livingston also had four steals and netted 15 points. Hallee Smith added eight points, eight rebounds, five assists and six steals. As a team, Ridgeline finished with 19 steals and made seven 3-pointers.
Sky View (4-2) began the day undefeated but lost two close games. Against Emery (4-1), the Bobcats took a 55-51 lead into the final quarter, but could not hold on. Both teams made eight 3-pointers, while the Spartans attempted 10 more free throws.
Hannah Radford led Sky View with 20 points. Macy Hellstern chipped in 18 points, making four 3-pointers. Melanie Hiatt added 12 points.
Against Carbon (3-3), Sky View once again saw a lead to start the fourth quarter slip away. The Bobcats had a 33-22 lead at halftime, but allowed the Dinos to rally.
Radford led the way in scoring with 15 points. Addey Merrill added 11 points, while Hellstern netted 10. Hiatt scored nine.
Preston (4-1) went 3-0 on the week, capped off with the convincing win over the Bruins (3-3). The Indians outscored the hosts in every quarter. They jumped out to a 32-7 lead at halftime.
Mickayla Robertson led a balanced scoring attack with 12 points, while Akazia Knapp and Hailey Meek each added 11 points. Robertson also had four assists and four steals. Riley Ward added five rebounds and four assists.
West Side (3-2) used an 11-3 start to get in front and stayed there for the most part the rest of the way. The Pirates took a 36-26 lead into the final quarter against the Eagles (3-4). Individual statistics were not available.
BOYS GAMES
Four valley teams finished play in two different tournaments Saturday. Sky View, Ridgeline and Mountain Crest were competing in the North vs. South Classic, which was hosted by the Bobcats and Riverhawks. Green Canyon went south to play in the Challenge at the Cliffs in St. George.
Ridgeline and Sky View finished perfect in the three-day event. The Riverhawks (3-2) beat Cedar City, 54-50, while the Bobcats (4-0) topped Pine View, 68-47. Mountain Crest (0-3) lost to Desert Hills, 47-37, while Green Canyon (2-2) fell to Dixie, 71-60.
The Riverhawks trailed at halftime to the Reds (1-2), 26-25, but was able to win the third, which proved to be the difference and overcame Cedar hitting eight 3-pointers.
Peyton Knowles hit a pair of long-range shots and finished with a game-best 23 points. Kaden Cox also hit two from beyond the arc and added 14 points.
The Bobcats outscored the Panthers (2-2) in every quarter in their win. Logan Deal had a monster game with 31 points for the hosts, while Carter Davis chipped in 11 points. Hayden Howell and Braden Alder each made two 3-pointers and finished with eight points apiece.
The Mustangs came up on the wrong end of the low-scoring game with the Thunder (1-2). Preston Lofthouse led Mountain Crest with 11 points, while Trevis Leiser chipped in with seven.
The Wolves made nine 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough against the Flyers (3-0). Jared Anderson hit five of the treys to finish with 22 points. Brady Smith and Spencer Maughan also reached double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively.