Ridgeline started hot Friday night and never cooled off.
Fifteen Riverhawks saw playing time and each of them scored in a 104-49 boys basketball win at Tooele. The outcome was never in doubt.
“The boys were focused and came out from the tip and really executed,” Ridgeline head coach Kyle Day said. “It was fun to get a lot of guys time and every one played and played well.”
The visitors jumped out to a 29-14 lead after the first quarter and held a 59-22 advantage at halftime. It was 80-32 at the end of the third. Ridgeline (5-2) has now won five in a row.
“It was a fun night,” Day said. “Excited to head to St. George next week and play three great games.”
Kaden Cox led the 15 Riverhawks that scored with 20 points, including a trio of 3-pointers and going 5 for 5 at the foul line. Ridgeline had 11 3-pointers as seven different athletes had at least one trey.
Joining Cox in double-digit scoring was Luke Sorensen (14), Josh Jackman (13) and Jake Smith (10). Will Booth and Kreyton Jenks each added nine points.
Meanwhile, it was a triumphant night for both Franklin County programs as Preston led from start to finish in a 56-39 triumph over previously undefeated Vallivue, while West Side rallied for a 46-39 victory over Grace. Both local teams prevailed on the road.
It was a measure of revenge for Preston (4-0) as it lost to Vallivue (3-1) in overtime last season. Jacob Martinez went off for 29 points in that game, but the Indians limited him to 12 points in the rematch — just two in the first half.
Preston led by 11 points at the end of the first quarter, 13 at the half and 18 at the end of the third quarter. Preston buried 3-pointers in the waning seconds of each of those quarters, including one from beyond the midcourt stripe by Brecker Knapp on the final play of the opening half. Wil Hamblin and Rhett Larson also drained buzzer-beating 3-balls.
Druw Jones and Tyler Lindhardt finished with 12 points apiece for the Indians, who got 10 points from Knapp and seven from Larson. Preston, ranked fourth in the 4A Coaches Poll, will continue its road trip on Saturday against No. 1 Bishop Kelly. The Indians edged the Knights in the semifinals of the 2021 4A state tournament.
“I thought our defense was really good tonight and led to some quick baskets in transition,” PHS head coach Tyler Jones said. “We had a great start and first half. We led 34-21 at the half and came out again with a good start in the third quarter. It was a great road win against a good Vallivue team.”
Meanwhile, West Side (2-2) rallied from a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter against Grace (3-1). The Pirates outscored the Grizzlies 18-7 during the final eight minutes of action.
Bryler Shurtliff led the Pirates with 14 points, followed by Ryker Love with 12, Blaize Brown with nine and Easton Henderson with eight. Shurtliff and Brown teamed up to knock down 8 of 10 free throws.
Grace was coming off a pair of wins over teams in West Side’s district in Bear Lake and Soda Springs — the two teams expected to challenge the Pirates for the 2A Fifth District title.
“Great to come alive in the fourth quarter to win,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “Had a good first and fourth quarter. Grace is a physical team. Always good to win in Grace. They have a great crowd.”
At the Northern Elite 8 tournament hosted by Davis High School, there was no last-second thriller this time for Sky View. The Bobcats were the playing the host and defending 6A state champion.
The Darts (4-0) found themselves down after the first quarter, but quickly changed that. Sky View was up 11-10 after the first eight minutes.
“Kids played their hearts out against one of the top teams in the state,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. “We played a great first quarter, but had a few missed opportunities from the free throw line.”
Sky View (5-1) went 3 of 10 from the foul line in the first half and 13 of 23 for the game. Davis took a 32-21 lead into halftime
The Bobcats cut the lead to single digits in the third on several occasions, but then the Darts finished strong for a 57-37 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
“We need to improve on free throws,” Hillyard said. “Their (Darts) ability to knock down shots from deep proved too much. I loved our effort though.”
Hayden Howell led the Bobcats with 13 points, while Carter Davis added 11 points. Logan Deal had eight points and 11 rebounds.
The Darts were led by Rex Sunderland with 25 points.
Mountain Crest was also in action Friday and was edged on the road by 5A program Cedar Valley, 44-40 in overtime. The Aviators (3-2) converted on a pair of free throws in the final 20 seconds of regulation to force OT.
Karson Falslev contributed with 13 points for the Mustangs (0-5), while Preston Lofthouse chipped in with 10.
GIRLS GAMES
At the Lady Indians Classic, the hosts had another big game to advance to the championship on Saturday. Preston used a monster third quarter to roll past Middleton, 58-22, on the second day of the three-day event.
“I was really pleased with our effort tonight,” Preston head coach Ryan Harris said. “We hit some big shots early to force them out of their zone. When they switched to man, we struggled a bit and gave up our eight-point lead in the first half. We challenged the girls to settle in and run our sets in the second half, and they responded in the third quarter.”
And how. After leading 21-18 at the break, the Lady Indians (6-1) blanked the Vikings (5-4) in the third while scoring 20 points. The goose egg was followed by a 17-4 score in the fourth quarter.
Hailey Meek led Preston with 21 points, including five 3-pointers. She also grabbed six rebounds, dished out four assists and had five steals. Riley Ward had a double-double with 15 points and 11 steals. She hit four 3-pointers and also had a game-best six assists.
In other action Friday, Blackfoot beat Sugar-Salem, 47-37, to advance to the championship. Green Canyon beat Jordan, 59-57, and North Summit topped Roy, 49-45.
“We are looking forward to our toughest test yet in Blackfoot tomorrow,” Harris said.
The Broncos (10-0) are the defending 4A champions in Idaho. Blackfoot and Preston will tip off at 4 p.m.
The Wolves (2-3) had a wild game against the Beatdiggers (1-4). Jordan win the first quarter, 15-10, then Green Canyon surged to a 32-31 lead at the break. The Wolves then outscored Jordan 14-1 in the third for a 46-33 lead. Then the Beatdiggers made it really interesting with 25 points in the fourth.
“It was very wild,” GC head coach Alexis Bird-Clegg.
Maren McKenna led the Wolves with 27 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Cambree Tensmeyer added 14 points and four assists. Brooklyn Monson chipped in eight points, grabbed seven rebounds and had three assists.
Green Canyon will face North Summit for fifth place at 12:40 p.m.
———
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report