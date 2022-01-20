Two road games in three days against intra-valley rivals provided a significant test for the Lady Riverhawks, but they passed with flying colors.
Ridgeline scored 18 or 19 points in three of the four quarters and pulled away for a 65-50 victory over Green Canyon in a Region 11 girls basketball on Thursday evening in North Logan. The Riverhawks traveled to Hyrum on Tuesday and left with a dominant win over Mountain Crest.
"We knew tonight would be a battle against a great Green Canyon team," said RHS head coach Ainsli Jenks, whose team took a 18-11 lead into the second quarter and a 37-26 advantage into the half. "They play hard and play with lots of energy. I thought our girls did a great job of matching Green Canyon's energy and executing on both ends of the floor. We did a great job rebounding and not giving them many second-chance shots, and we were able to get some offensive rebounds that gave us some second chances."
Emilee Skinner and Macie Brown both shined for the Riverhawks (16-1, 4-0), much like they did Tuesday night against the Mustangs. Skinner recorded a double-double as she finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds, plus dished out five assists, while Brown contributed with 15 points, seven boards and five assists.
Halle Smith chipped in with 10 points and six rebounds for region leading Ridgeline, which got nine points from Elise Livingston.
Maren McKenna did a lot of good things for the Wolves (8-6, 2-2) as she came through with 17 points, nine rebounds and five steals. Brooke Monson added 10 points and five boards for Green Canyon, while Cambree Tensmeyer scored 10 points.
"We made several runs," GC assistant coach Kimber Hall said. "We got within six, four, five and seven points (in the second half), but could never get any closer than that. I was proud of our team and they didn't give up, and they're trying to get better. And I think these girls will play a lot better as the season goes on. Ridgeline is a very good, disciplined young team and very well coached."
OTHER REGION GAMES
Sky View capped off a 2-0 week with an impressive 58-34 triumph over visiting Mountain Crest, while Bear River made the trip to Cache Valley and left with a 60-18 victory over Logan.
The Bobcats (11-6, 3-1) outscored the Mustangs (9-7, 2-2) in every quarter, including by nine points in the first and fourth. Sky View took a commanding 31-17 lead into the locker room and never looked back.
Hannah Radford paced Sky View with 18 points, followed by Melanie Hiatt with 14 and Macy Hellstern and Mya Garfield with eight each. Hiatt scored eight of her points in the opening quarter.
"First off, Mountain Crest is a tough defensive team," SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. "They are long and do a good job of getting in the passing lanes. I thought we did a good job of breaking their pressure. Our girls played well on the defensive end. We were able to contest their shots and keep them off of the offensive glass. We did a great job of pushing the ball and creating offensive opportunities for our teammates. It was a good win against a scrappy opponent."
Sadie Coggins led the Mustangs with 10 points, while Kali Jones chipped in with six.
"I think the big thing here was we just didn't make shots unless they were from the free throw line, where we shot 9 of 9," MC head coach Megan Smith said. "Tonight we did everything else right. We took care of the ball, we rebounded well. We just didn't shoot well. At all."
Meanwhile, Bear River (4-10, 1-3) raced out to a 20-3 lead after eight minutes of action en route to its first win in region play. Kate Dahle netted a game-high 15 points for the Bears, who got 14 from Gracie Rigby and 11 from Ella Goldman.
Gabby Hollingsworth knocked down three 3-points on her way to nine points for Logan (0-13, 0-4).
FRANKLIN COUNTY HOOPS
It was a challenging night on the road for the West Side girls and the Preston boys. The Lady Pirates struggled mightily offensively in the second half in their 46-31 loss to district leading Soda Springs, while the Preston boys dug way too big of a hole against 4A power Hillcrest, which prevailed, 61-44.
The Pirates (13-5, 3-3) clawed their way to a 24-23 halftime lead over the Cardinals (8-10, 5-0), but were limited to seven points in the final two quarters. West Side struggled in the fourth quarter at home against Soda Springs last month. The Cardinals escaped that game with a 29-27 win.
Jocie Phillips and Natalie Lemmon each scored eight points for West Side, and all 16 of those points were in the opening half.
"We just didn't find our groove," WS head coach Bridget Checketts said. "We played hard, but not our best as a team."
Meanwhile, Hillcrest (12-2) raced out to a 18-9 lead over Preston and that advantage ballooned to 17 points, 32-15, at the half. The Indians (12-4) did pare their deficit to nine points in the fourth quarter before the Knights slammed the door.
Hillcrest, which outlasted Preston in double overtime last Wednesday, has now won 11 straight games. Will Hamblin scored a team-high 12 points for Preston --- all on shots from downtown --- while Brecker Knapp added nine points.
"Had a rough start on the road," PHS head coach Tyler Jones said. "... Played better in the second half. Cut it to nine on a Hamblin 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter. Got to get our heads up and get ready for Century next week."