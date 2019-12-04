A strong start and finish was more than enough to propel Sky View’s boys basketball team to its second win in as many games this season.
The Bobcats outscored Spanish Fork 22-12 in the first quarter and 17-9 in the fourth en route to a 64-49 road victory over the Dons on Tuesday night.
“It was Spanish Forks’ first game and they played with a lot of energy and emotion,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. “We matched that in the second and third quarters. They keyed in on Mason and Bracken Schumann, and Caden Penrose stepped up and helped us with some good offense. ... Overall good second game for us. We have to continue to get better.”
Mason Falslev led the Bobcats in points (16), rebounds (nine) and assists (six), while Bracken Schumann and Sam Phipps combined for 23 points. Phipps scored all of his points in the final 10 or so minutes of the non-region contest. Hayden Howell knocked down three 3-pointers for the defending 4A state champions.
Meanwhile, Logan and Green Canyon earned gratifying road wins Wednesday. The Grizzlies held off Bonneville, 50-45, while the Wolves edged Judge Memorial, 60-54.
It was an uneven offensive performance for the Grizzlies, who went off for a combined 38 points in the second and fourth quarters, but were limited to 12 in the first and third quarters.
However, Logan was rock solid defensively in its season opener, plus Jadin Penigar came up huge offensively. Peniger drained five 3-balls and finished with 22 points, while teammates Hayden Woolley, Isaac Larsen and Oliver Hashimoto teamed up for 25 points.
“We played great team defense throughout the game and responded very well to Bonneville’s runs,” LHS head coach Logan Brown. “I was really proud of the level of poise we showed. We will build on it and keep getting better.”
Cade DeBoard was unconscious from 3-point range as he buried eight of them en route to 26 points for the Wolves. Older brother Cole DeBoard netted 10 points, as did McKay Yorgason. Carter Maughan added nine points for Green Canyon, which finished with 14 treys.
“Really good bounce back win against a really talented Judge Memorial team,” GC head coach Dan McClure said. “I loved how we battled adversity and were really tough in key stretches.”
There was no stopping Preston in its home and season opener. The Indians exploded for 55 points in the opening half and coasted to a 76-39 drubbing of Shelley on Tuesday.
Preston was balanced offensively as starters Luke Smellie (21), Scott Dunn (15) and Ty Hyde (12) each netted 10 or more points. Gabe Hammons came off the bench to bury four treys and score 14 points. The Indians poured in 30 points on shots from beyond the arc.
“We had a fast start and were able to get lots of turnovers that led to easy baskets in transition,” said PHS head coach Tyler Jones, whose team got some bad news this past summer when standout senior guard Cooper Hobson blew out his knee.
Three other Cache Valley boys basketball teams were in action Tuesday, and all three were defeated on the road. It was the season opener for Mountain Crest and Ridgeline, while Green Canyon returned to action after hosting Box Elder before Thanksgiving.
The Mustangs lost a 48-46 heartbreaker to Skyline. It was a nailbiter throughout as neither team led by more than four points at the end of each quarter. Marshall Nethercott scored 19 points for Mountain Crest, while Caleb Archibald added 10.
“I thought the guys played hard,” MC head coach Kevin Andersen said. “Too many turnovers and stretches where we didn’t score, though. Had a good look at the buzzer to send it to overtime, but missed.”
Ridgeline squared off against arguably one of the best 6A teams in the state in Fremont and left Plain City with a 74-52 loss. Kaden Cox drained a trio of triples and netted a team-high 17 points for the Riverhawks, who got three blocks from Peyton Knowles. Jackson Baker chipped in with nine points and five boards for Ridgeline.
“We competed all game against a tough Fremont team,” RHS head coach Kyle Day said. “... We have some things to get better at and that showed tonight, but the heart and effort from the boys were both really good.”
Green Canyon was outscored by 11 points in the second half in its 53-45 setback to Roy. Cade DeBoard netted 12 of his team-high 18 points on shots from downtown for the Wolves. Cole DeBoard contributed with 11 points.
“Roy did a really good job tonight of making the game ugly,” said McClure, who was the former Roy head coach. “We struggled with their pressure and simply turned the ball over too much.”
PREP GIRLS HOOPS
For the second time in as many games, the opposition had no answer for a balanced Green Canyon offensive attack. Four Wolves scored in double figures in their 69-51 road triumph over Hillcrest.
Jordyn Thompson led the way for Green Canyon (2-0) with 19 points and three assists. Kinley Falslev contributed with 11 points and four assists and three steals, Kennedy Eskelson added 14 points and four assists and Shante’ Falslev netted 10 points. Allee McKenna snared 10 rebounds for the Wolves, who poured in at least 17 points in each of the first three quarters.
“Our girls did a great job of adjusting to Hillcrest’s size,” GC head coach Alexis Bird said. “They played tight defense, got big rebounds and shared the ball on offense. I am very pleased with how our girls are playing so well together this early in the season.”
The Wolves were the only local girls basketball team in action Wednesday, but all four of their Cache County rivals competed the day before. Sky View and Logan rolled to wins at home, while Mountain Crest and Ridgeline lost at home in nailbiting fashion.
Sky View jumped out to a 23-6 lead after one quarter over Ben Lomond and never looked back in its 66-24 pasting of the Scots. Ten different Bobcats (1-0) scored points, with Mikali Hendricks leading the way with 16. Gracie Rigby and Kaytlin Smart combined for 17 points, and Smart added six rebounds.
The Bobcats never allowed the Scots to muster more than nine points in a quarter and amassed 21 steals. Rigby had four of them, while Melanie Hiatt pulled down seven rebounds and Macy Hellstern dished out four assists.
“It was a great start to the season,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “The girls came out strong and ready to play. I thought we rebounded the ball well and played tough defense in the second half. Offensively, we moved the ball well and played unselfish basketball. It was a great team win.”
Amber Kartchner outscored Roy by herself as Logan reigned supreme, 53-26. The Grizzlies (2-1) held the Royals scoreless in the first quarter and took a commanding 36-11 lead at the half.
Kartchner finished with 27 points, five boards, two assists and two steals. Alec Kennington chipped in with six points and four steals for Logan, which bounced back from Monday’s loss to 6A power Copper Hills.
“We wanted to do what we do better, and I thought we did that,” LHS head coach Josh Zentner said. “Amber was very good tonight. We need to do better with turnovers, which we did in the second half. Good game going into the Desert Hills tourney.”
Juan Diego outscored Ridgeline 15-11 in the fourth quarter to edge the Riverhawks, 48-46. The Riverhawks (0-2) ousted the Soaring Eagle from the playoffs last season.
Ridgeline had to play from behind most of the game as it only scored two points in the first quarter and trailed 25-17 at the half. Brayli Jenks sank four 3-balls and netted 18 points for the Riverhawks, who got eight points and 12 boards from Emma Anderson. Brinlie Crosbie and Shelby Murphy teamed up to pull down 16 rebounds.
“Juan Diego outplayed us tonight,” RHS head coach Ainsli Jenks said. “Our girls fought back from a rough start, but we struggled to get some defensive stops when we needed them.”
Mountain Crest would have outpointed Bonneville had it not struggled mightily from the free throw line. The Mustangs went 8 for 29 from the charity stripe in their 42-38 loss.
Paige LaRocco paced Mountain Crest with 15 points, while Manaia Tupuola netted seven. The Mustangs scored 25 of their points in the second half, including 16 in the fourth quarter.
“We matched (Bonneville’s) intensity and we played tough throughout the game,” MC head coach Megan Smith said. “... Our bench players really showed what they could do leading our team in scoring, but not only that, both Paige and Manaia played great defense, coming up with some big steals. We just need to get better at the (free throw) line.”