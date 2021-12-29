It was a mixed bag for West Side’s basketball programs in their return from the holiday break.
Both teams traveled to Ashton, Idaho, and squared off against North Fremont. The Lady Pirates took control in the second quarter and coasted to a 48-32 victory over the Huskies late Wednesday afternoon, but the boys struggled offensively later in the evening and got blown out by one of 2A’s top programs, 51-27.
The West Side girls trailed 6-5 heading into the second quarter, but scored at least 12 points in each of the final three quarters and never allowed North Fremont to muster up more than 10 points in any quarter. In the process, the Pirates (10-3) swept their season series with the Huskies (4-6) as they prevailed by a 32-24 scoreline earlier this month in Dayton.
Aubrie Barzee contributed with 10 of her game-high-matching 12 points in the second half for West Side, which also got 12 points from Sienna Fuller, 10 from Letti Phillips and seven from Natalie Lemmon.
The Lady Pirates have won seven of their last eight games and their lone setback was by two points.
“Aubrie brought our spark with defense and she wasn’t afraid to shoot today,” WS head coach Bridget Checketts said. “Letti and Sienna also played well, putting up great shots. Once our defense picked up, so did the intensity of our game. We play at our best when we feel the intensity and work together.”
Meanwhile, the North Fremont boys earned a measure of revenge against West Side, which held off the Huskies by a 46-42 scoreline in the season opener for both teams. That is North Fremont’s only loss of the 2021-22 campaign so far.
The Huskies (6-1) edged the Pirates (4-5) in the two previous two state tournaments, including in the 2A state title game in 2020, so these are two of the premier programs in their classification. Unfortunately for West Side, Wednesday’s showdown wasn’t a typical nailbiter against North Fremont.
The Pirates never scored more than seven points in a quarter and struggled a bit defensively in the second half. Hayden Robinson finished with a team-high seven points for West Side, which had seven other players chip in with between two and five points.
“(We were) within six points in the third quarter, then we got destroyed,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “Had a hard time scoring and gave up too many layups in the third quarter.”
The Green Canyon boys were also in action Wednesday and left Davis County with a gratifying 57-54 victory over 5A program Bountiful. The Wolves limited the Redhawks to just nine points in each of the final two quarters.
Bountiful (4-4) jumped out to a 20-12 lead, but Green Canyon (6-4) outscored the hosts 23-16 in the second quarter and only trailed by one point, 36-35, at the half. It was a balanced offensive performance for the Wolves, who got 16 points from Spencer Maughan, 14 from Layker Ward, 13 from Brady Smith and 10 from Tanner Tye.
“We were tough as nails from the middle of the second quarter to the end of the game,” GC head coach Logan Brown said. “Our guys did a great job of controlling the tempo in the second half. It started with our defense. Once we started getting stops, we took off on offense. Layker Ward was huge off the bench. He was one of many guys that gave us a spark. I’m excited for our kids because it was truly a team effort on both ends on the floor.”