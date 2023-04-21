NORTH LOGAN — It was exactly the kind of poise Bryant Cannell was hoping for from his Bobcats in their first down-to-the-wire game this season.
Easton Ballard scored twice in the final five-plus minutes to help propel Sky View to an entertaining, hard-fought 9-8 victory over Green Canyon in a Region 11 boys lacrosse game on Friday night. Ironically enough, this was the exact same scoreline from last year’s 4A state championship game, which was won by the Wolves.
“I think it proved to us how hard we can grind,” said Cannell, SV’s head coach. “We haven’t had a lot of close games this year, so it’s a really good opportunity for us to learn and grow, and see what we’re really made of. The game also had a big, similar feeling to last year in the state championship game. It’s a similar score, a similar ending, so we’re really glad we could come out and get the better outcome of it this time.”
There were three ties and two lead changes in a very dramatic fourth quarter — a far cry from the third quarter, which featured only one goal. Ballard came through with the game-winning goal on a very nice one-on-one move with 1:26 remaining in the contest. The Wolves (5-9, 3-3) were able to gain possession on two occasions following Ballard’s third and final goal of the quarter, but were never able to get off a potentially equalizing shot.
“Well, the boys just came together and we just decided to pick it up and play how we know how to play,” Ballard said. “Just glad that we could pull it out in the end.”
Indeed, it was a strong finish to the game for the Bobcats, who were stymied by the Wolves in the third quarter. Green Canyon outshot Sky View (11-1, 6-0) 12-5 in the third quarter, but was only able to carve out one goal.
Each team scored three goals during the final 9:38 of a back-and-forth fourth quarter. It was a much different game than the first time these two teams squared off, which was a 16-7 Sky View victory a few weeks ago.
“Green Canyon has an amazing defense, but we prepared for our offense and knew what we were going to see out there,” Ballard said. “(GC) did really well, but we just were able to come out on top.”
It was an ideal start for the Bobcats, who extended their winning streak to eight. Sean Tempest netted a pair of goals for the visitors in the first five minutes. However, Sky View was never able to extend its advantage beyond two goals.
Green Canyon took its only lead of the game at 8-7 on a nice shot by Conner Dockery, assisted by Drake Call, midway through the final quarter. Ballard equalized for Sky View less than one minute later to set the stage for a thrilling conclusion to another rivalry game.
In addition to Tempest, the Bobcats got a pair of goals from Gage Leishman. Mavrik Hillyard and Stockton Checketts netted one goal apiece for Sky View, which remained in a tie with Ridgeline atop the region standings.
“Green Canyon’s our rival, so this is always the biggest game of the season, so we’re glad to (get the sweep) and we’re ready for Ridgeline,” Ballard said.
Dockery converted on a trio of shots for the Wolves, who got a pair of goals from Spencer Gerber and Tucker Sampson, and one from Emerson Needham.
“It wasn’t the result we were looking for, but I can’t fault the way my kids played,” GC head coach Troy Oldham said. “I’m super proud of them. I am very proud of the intensity, the skill and the sportsmanship that our team displayed from the very first whistle. This is proof that lacrosse in Cache Valley is strong. We have a lot of great players, a very supportive community and these inner-valley rivalries are going to just get better and better.
“Congratulations to coach Cannell and his team. I have no doubt that we’ll see them again this year in the postseason.”
OTHER REGION GAMES
Ridgeline (7-5, 5-0) traveled to Garland and left with a 8-5 win over Bear River (5-5, 2-4), while Logan (0-10, 0-6) forfeited to Mountain Crest (5-6, 2-4). Both victories swept the season series with their respective opponents, in the process.
Will Rippstein netted a trio of goals for the Riverhawks, who got two goals from Reeve Quiggle and one goal each from Reese Karasek, Jack Jenson and Luke Chadwick.
“I challenged my guys to come out fast and get ahead quick,” Ridgeline head coach Aaron Quiggle said. “They were able to get a couple goals in early to give us the lead from the get-go. Bear River played us tough. They dominated the face-offs and time of possession. We were just able to get the goals when we needed them. Awesome game.”
GIRLS GAMES
Defending 4A state champion Bear River (9-1, 6-0) remained alone atop the region standings with a 19-2 road triumph over Ridgeline (3-4, 2-3). Meanwhile, Mountain Crest (9-1, 5-1) made the short drive to Logan and left with a 15-2 victory over the Grizzlies (1-8, 0-6), while Sky View (5-2, 3-2) earned a 9-5 road win over Green Canyon (1-8, 1-5).
All three victors swept the season series with their respective opponents.
Aisha Porter finished with five goals for the Mustangs, who got three goals and one assist from Sophie Keller and Kamrie Wilkinson. Lilly Lopez chipped in with two goals for Mountain Crest, while Lauren Smith and Madi Henrie converted on one shot apiece.
“The girls really came together tonight,” MC head coach Jaycie Rindlisbacher said. “Their transitions were amazing and their teamwork was the best it’s been all year. They took the time to pass the ball and waited for the right opportunities to go to goal. They trusted each other and it was a great game to watch.”
Kaylee Stacy and Marisol Contreras scored for the Grizzlies.
Abby Hunt went off for six goals for the Bobcats, followed by Cady Johnson with two goals and one assist. Dika Bair scored once for Sky View, which got nine saves from standout goalie Marjorie Tauti.
“Marjorie’s performance was instrumental in securing our win,” SV head coach Brandon LaMont said. “She has been our all-star. She has put in some extra work with our assistant coach, Jaycie Atkinson, who is an alumna of Sky View.”
Lauren Harris finished with three goals for the Wolves, followed by Sophie Burris and Zoey Buttars with one each. Jadie Hoopes dished out one assist.
Aydan Johnson and Alyvia Jackson scored for Ridgeline, while Ellie Goins was credited with an assist.
