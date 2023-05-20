.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Prep lacrosse: Four local teams advance in respective state tourney
Editor's note: A much longer story recapping Saturday's local high school lacrosse action will be found Sunday morning or afternoon at hjnews.com.
Four Cache Valley high school lacrosse programs still harbor state title aspirations this season thanks to Saturday victories.
The Sky View, Ridgeline and Green Canyon boys advanced to the 4A state semifinal round, as did the Mountain Crest girls. Additionally, the top-seeded Bear River girls rolled in their quest for a repeat state championships.
On the boys side, No. 1 Sky View pulled away for a 21-8 win over No. 8 Mountain Crest, No. 2 Ridgeline coasted to a 14-6 triumph over No. 7 Waterford and No. 6 Green Canyon traveled to Draper and left with a thrilling 8-7 overtime victory over No. 3 Juan Diego — the Wolves' second one-goal nailbiter over the Soaring Eagle this season.
In the other boys quarterfinal game, No. 5 Judge Memorial avenged an earlier-season loss to No. 4 Bear River by winning the rematch, 13-11.
The boys semifinal games will take place Wednesday at Westminster College in Salt Lake College. Sky View will square off against Judge Memorial at 1 p.m., while the third showdown between Green Canyon and Ridgeline is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Meanwhile, the second-seeded Lady Mustangs improved to 3-0 against No. 7 Green Canyon this season by prevailing by a 19-10 scoreline. In other girls quarterfinal action, No. 1 Bear River dispatched of No. 9 Logan, 21-0, No. 5 Waterford pulled away from No. 4 Sky View, 15-5, and No. 3 Juan Diego was triumphant in a high-scoring affair against No. 6 Ridgeline, 20-15.
The girls semifinals games will be contested Tuesday at Westminster College. Bear River will face Waterford at 1 p.m., while Mountain Crest will play Juan Diego at 3 o'clock. This is the first semifinal appearance for the Lady Mustangs, while the Sky View, Ridgeline and Green Canyon boys all competed in the final four a year ago.
