HYRUM — While it won’t be reflected in the final score, Friday night’s Region 11 boys lacrosse game between Green Canyon and Mountain Crest was drama filled for much of the second half.
A physical sport by nature, both sides toed the rule book — then crossed it several times. Multiple shoulder checks, tough hits and trips to the penalty box characterized the second half and kept things intriguing despite a lopsided score.
Green Canyon (3-7, 1-1) won the game 12-6, a key first win in region play. For both sides, though, a chippy, competitive contest early in region play was a worthwhile experience.
“You want to teach the boys to play with class and give 100 percent effort,” Green Canyon assistant coach Carson Dushku said. “Play intense, physical, but also, keep your heads right. And at the end of the season and playoffs, that's what you're going to need, is to be able to come back.”
Green Canyon’s composure has been tested this season, not just from aggressive play, but from early season results. In a loaded non conference slate that included games against 6A powers Lone Peak and Corner Canyon, the Wolves went just 2-6. The defending state champions dropped their opening region game to Sky View, also, and came into Friday’s contest on a two game losing streak.
Green Canyon played at a high level against the Stangs (3-3, 1-1), winning the battles in transition and generating 42 shots, several of which were on target. Senior Conner Dockery had five goals, and senior Tucker Sampson had four goals.
The game started out tight, as Mountain Crest junior Kayden Lindley scored two first-quarter goals and the sides were tied though the first quarter. Then Green Canyon took over. The Wolves converted on 6 of 14 shots in the second quarter, held Mountain Crest to just five shots, controlling the pace of the game and out-scoring the hosts 6-0 to take an 8-2 lead into halftime.
“Came out as a team, moved the ball well,” Sampson said. “Got in a rhythm, and started scoring.”
“I would say settling into the game was a big part of it,” Dushku added. “And just gaining confidence. As far as you know, all the fundamentals, like shooting ground balls, clearing, pushing in transition, that's probably something we've been trying to work on in practice.”
The Wolves built upon their lead in the third, cashing in three goals to go up 11-2. MC countered with four goals in the fourth quarter and matched GC's physicality — exhibiting their competitiveness, as well. In the end though, the Stan's drops their first region game, while Green Canyon got a much-needed boost.
“That was a really important win for sure,” Dushku said. “Just building that confidence.”
In other region games, Bear River (4-2, 1-1) rolled to a 15-0 win over visiting Logan (0-6, 0-2), while the Sky View (7-1, 1-0) at Ridgeline (3-5, 1-0) game was postponed due to less-than-ideal weather.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Lilly Lopez was unstoppable at times as she buried eight of her 10 shots on frame, plus dished out an assist, as Mountain Crest (6-0, 2-0) kept its undefeated record intact with a 18-7 road triumph over Green Canyon (0-5, 0-2). In other Friday action, Logan lost at home to 5A Viewmont by a 15-4 scoreline, while the Ridgeline (1-2, 0-1) at Sky View (3-0, 1-0) game was postponed due to inclement weather, just like the boys.
Kamrie Wilkinson contributed with four goals and a pair of assists for the Mustangs, who got two goals and one assist from Madi Henrie, one goal and one assist from Sophie Keller and Lauren Smith, and two goals from Aisha Porter. Additionally, Henrie sparkled in the draw circle for the visitors as she was successful on 9 of 11 draws.
“The girls played well today,” MC head coach Jaycie Rindlisbacher said. “It took a little bit for them to get into their rhythm, but once they were in it they were hard to stop. Our midfield defense was great today and we were able to stop them. Off the draw, Madi, Aisha and Sophie were able to control a lot of the game. Lauren (Smith) was able to stick pretty tight to (GC star) Lauren (Harris) this game and that helped us a lot. I’m proud of the girls.”
Harris finished with four goals for the Wolves, who trailed 14-3 at the half. Zoey Buttars netted Green Canyon’s other three goals, while Liberty Ashcroft dished out an assist.
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report
