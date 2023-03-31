Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

HYRUM — While it won’t be reflected in the final score, Friday night’s Region 11 boys lacrosse game between Green Canyon and Mountain Crest was drama filled for much of the second half. 

A physical sport by nature, both sides toed the rule book — then crossed it several times. Multiple shoulder checks, tough hits and trips to the penalty box characterized the second half and kept things intriguing despite a lopsided score. 


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.