MILLVILLE — There was no second-half frustration for the Riverhawks this time around.
Jack Jenson and a stingy Ridgeline defense made sure of that.
Jenson scored five goals to help propel Ridgeline to a hard-fought 8-7 victory over Green Canyon in a Region 11 boys lacrosse game on Friday evening. It was the first time these two programs have squared off since the Wolves outscored the Riverhawks 8-3 in the second half in a come-from-behind 13-10 win in the semifinals of the last year's 4A state tournament.
"It's a completely different (Green Canyon) team than it was last year and same with us," Jenson said. "We both lost a lot of good players. It's just nice to come out on top."
Like last year's semifinal showdown, the Riverhawks got off to a memorable start as they stormed out to a 4-0 first-quarter lead. Contrary to that game, Ridgeline never lost its advantage, although Green Canyon certainly made things interesting.
"It was really huge to take an early lead and to work hard," Ridgeline head coach Aaron Quiggle said. "We knew that it would be a run-and-gun game, so we wanted to get some goals in early and that's what we were able to do."
The Wolves (4-8, 2-2) outscored the Riverhawks (5-5, 3-0) by one goal in each of the final three quarters and pared their deficit to one on two occasions in the second half. Unfortunately for Green Canyon, Ridgeline always had a response and it was usually in the form of Jenson.
The senior netted two unanswered goals spanning the third and fourth quarters to push the Riverhawks' advantage to 7-4. Jenson received a nice screen from Reeve Quiggle on that first goal and deftly converted in transition on the second.
Jenson buried at least one shot in every quarter and his goal in the second was masterful as he artfully eluded a pair of Green Canyon defenders to get into scoring range.
"It felt great," Jenson said of scoring five goals in a game where they were at a premium. "I'm friends with the (GC) goalie (Peyton Johnson) and it felt nice to put (those shots) behind him. He's a great goalie."
To their credit, the Wolves refused to fold after falling behind by three goals four minutes into the fourth quarter. Tucker Sampson and Connor Wilcock found the back of the net within 59 seconds of game time to pull Green Canyon to within 7-6. Sampson had a nice performance for the visitors as he scored four goals.
Ridgeline got a much-needed insurance goal from Will Rippstein with 3:27 remaining in the final quarter to essentially slam the door. Rippstein ran at least 50 yards with the ball before burying a shot.
Drake Call scored at the buzzer in a man-advantage situation for Green Canyon. The Wolves converted on 3 of 6 chances when playing with a man up.
Ridgeline put together arguably its best defense performance of the season and both goalies fared well. Ben Orduno came through with eight saves in the first half, while Ranick North made four saves after halftime. Johnson finished with five saves for the Wolves.
"Other than Jack scoring a lot of goals, the defense gets the game ball," coach Quiggle said. "They played tough, didn't have to slide much because our one-on-one defense was solid. (Our defenders) played their hearts out tonight and I'm proud of those guys."
In addition to Jenson and Rippstein, the Riverhawks also got goals from Reeve Quiggle and Austin Sorensen. Green Canyon's other two goal was by Tommy Russon, assisted by Conner Dockery. Dockery had at least three assists for the visitors.
"Credit goes to Ridgeline," GC head coach Troy Oldham said. "They really played hard and aggressive. It was a battle to the very end ... but just not enough for the win (for us). Coach Quiggle and his boys really earned this win and I think it just shows how good lacrosse is in Cache Valley. We look forward to playing them at home next month.
"I'm really proud of how Jackson Landon, Tucker Sampson, Connor Dockery and Dylan Atkinson played tonight. We have a lot of good we can build from."
Ridgeline, which extended its winning streak to three, remained in a tie with Sky View atop the region standings.
"For sure our best win of the year so far," coach Quiggle said. "We need to see progress every game and this was definitely our best game, so we've just got to keep trudging ahead and be ready for what's coming next."
OTHER GAMES
Bear River (5-3, 2-2) traveled to Hyrum and left with a 9-7 win over Mountain Crest (3-5, 1-3), while a short-handed Logan squad (0-8, 0-4) forfeited to Sky View (9-1, 3-0).
Jayce Paterakis and Tag Petersen contributed with two goals apiece for the Mustangs, who also got goals from Cole Moon, Brayden Tannahill and Ashton Gittins.
GIRLS GAMES
Reigning 4A state champion Bear River (7-1, 4-0) once again asserted itself as the dominant program in the region with a 22-3 home win over previously unbeaten Mountain Crest (7-1, 3-1). Meanwhile, Ridgeline (3-2, 2-1) came from behind to secure a 11-5 road victory over Green Canyon (0-7, 0-4), while Sky View (4-1, 2-1) dispatched of visiting Logan (1-6, 0-4) by a 7-4 scoreline.
It was a very balanced offensive attack for both Ridgeline and Sky View in their wins. Seven different Riverhawks buried shots, while the Bobcats had six different goal scorers.
Brooklyn McBride, Ellie Goins, Loni Rogers and Alyvia Jackson contributed with a pair of goals apiece for Ridgeline, which got one goal and one assist from Aydan Johnson, plus goals from Olivia Brown and Abigail Crawford. Jackson scooped up 11 ground balls for the Riverhawks, who won 11 of the 18 draws.
"Our girls showed great discipline on both ends of the field today," Ridgeline assistant coach Craig Bond said. "We got down early, but they stayed focused on teamwork, worked hard and were able to control the tempo of the game. They gained enthusiasm and confidence as the game went on."
Lauren Harris recorded a hat trick for the Wolves, while Jadie Hoopes and Olea Larsen scored once each.
Cady Johnson netted a pair of goals for the Bobcats, while Mavis Costley, Dika Dekar, Abby Hunt, Ashlyn Jorgensen and Clara Baillio each scored once. Baillio was also credited with an assist, as were fellow Bobcats Katelyn Krause and Kenley Taylor.
"We played with a terrific team effort on attack, with six different players scoring," SV head coach Brandon LaMont said. "I love seeing the assists. That is fun lacrosse."
Marisol Contreras accounted for a pair of goals for the Grizzlies, while Lucy Colton and Kaylee Stacy added one goal each.
