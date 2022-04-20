To the delight of head coach Craig Bond, his Riverhawks didn’t have to sweat it out this time around.
Ellie Goins and Alyvia Jackson both recorded hat tricks as Ridgeline rolled to a 12-2 road victory over Logan in a Region 11 girls lacrosse game on Tuesday. The Riverhawks (4-3, 2-0) held on to beat Sky View by a 10-9 scoreline in their previous game.
In addition to scoring three goals, Goins also dished out an assist. Alynn Crawford finished with two goals and one assist for Ridgeline, which got one goal and one assist from Brooklyn McBride, goals from Nika Fredrickson and Aydan Johnson, and a pair of assists from Macie Anderson.
“We played better as a team and did a better job of focusing on our objectives,” Bond said. “We still have work to do in some areas such as missed opportunities on the attack. We are improving with each game and I am optimistic we will continue to do so each week.”
In other Region 11 action, Bear River (8-0, 2-0) kept its undefeated record intact with a 18-1 win over visiting Green Canyon (4-4, 1-2), while Mountain Crest (7-1, 3-0) traveled to Smithfield and pulled out a 10-9 overtime victory over Sky View (1-4, 0-3). Janessa Grover scored for the Wolves.
It was another clutch performance from Mountain Crest’s Kamrie Wilkinson, who buried six shots. Taryn Durham chipped in with two goals — the senior netted the golden goal in OT — and one assist for the Mustangs, who extended their winning streak to seven. Aisha Porter and Lily Lopez also scored for the Mustangs, who got an assist from Madi Henrie.
“I’m so incredibly proud of my girls,” MC head coach Jaycie Rindlisbacher said. “They had a rough game tonight, but they came together as a team and rallied together for this win in the end.”
Vivian LaMont converted on a trio of shots for the Bobcats, who got two goals apiece from Cady Johnson and Dika Bair, and one each from Abby Hunt and Kenley Taylor.
“We had a major contribution from our goal, Marjorie Tauti,” SV head coach Brandon LaMont said. “Her efforts kept us in the game. Both teams showed a lot of heart. It definitely came down to who had the ball last.”
BOYS LACROSSE
Green Canyon warmed up for Friday’s big showdown with Ridgeline by blowing out Bear River, 18-2 at home. The Wolves (5-5, 2-1) racked up eight goals in the first half and 10 more in the second against the Bears (3-6, 1-2), who only found the back of the net once in each half.
It was a balanced team effort in the attack for Green Canyon, which got goals from eight different players. Seven different Wolves accounted for the 10 goals after halftime.
Tucker Sampson netted three of his game-best five goals during the final 24 minutes of action for the Wolves, while Brandon Mueller chipped in with four goals, Kyler Roper with three and Ian Maughan with two. Conner Dockery, Spencer Gerber, Seth Perry and Garrett Sorensen also scored for Green Canyon.
“Really great win tonight against a very tough and relentless Bear River team,” said GC head coach Troy Oldham, who was pleased with the play of goalie Peyton Johnson. “They have a lot of great athletes and we knew that they would play us tough to the very last whistle. That’s just Bear River — they’re tough kids and great athletes. We’re super proud of how our athletes stepped up. We worked out some kinks in our offense last week and the player absolutely responded.”
In other region action, Sky View extended its winning streak to six with a 16-3 triumph on the road over Mountain Crest, while Ridgeline (6-1, 2-1) dispatched of Logan (0-10, 0-3) by a 19-1 scoreline at home.
“We played well,” RHS head coach Clay Christofferson said. “Our goal was to concentrate on basics and run the plan we’ve been focusing on. We had a chance to get our younger players some experience.”
The Bobcats (7-2, 3-0) jumped out to 7-1 lead over the Mustangs (5-5, 1-2) over 12 minutes of action and never looked back. Sky View’s 16 goals were distributed among nine different players.
Parker Robbins played a big part of three of the Bobcats’ seven goals in the opening quarter and finished with a trio of goals and assists. Sean Tempest came through with three goals and one assist for Sky View, which got two goals and an assist from Easton Ballard, one goal and one assist from Joshua Moe, goals from Payden Hellstern, Gage Leishman, Josh Hall and Mavrik Hillyard, plus two assists from Parley Thacker and one from Conner Bodily.
“It was a good game tonight at Mountain Crest,” SV head coach Kyle Bland said. “A lot of guys were able to see the field and we were happy with the way they played. Overall, it is great to see progress from our guys and we are hoping to continually build through to the end of the season.”
Jayce Paterakis scored twice and assisted on Mountain Crest’s other goal, which was netted by Nate Nelson.
“Great game by Sky View,” MC head coach Matt Taylor said. “They jumped on us quick and didn’t look back. We gotta reset tomorrow and get our heads right for Bear River on Friday.”
