A strong fourth quarter was more than enough for the Wolves to secure a season sweep over one of their biggest rivals.
Green Canyon poured in five goals in the final quarter on its way to a 13-6 victory over Ridgeline on a Region 11 boys lacrosse game on Tuesday in Millville. The game was moved from Wednesday to Tuesday to accommodate for the Region 11 Track & Field Championships.
The first and third quarters were very competitive, but the Wolves (10-6, 7-2) were able to outscore the Riverhawks (10-3, 6-3) by a 9-2 count in the other two quarters. The win wrapped up second place for Green Canyon in the region standings.
Tucker Sampson led the way with four goals for the Wolves, followed by JD McKenna with three and Spencer Gerber and Conner Dockery with two apiece. Ian Maughan and Weston Christensen also found the back of the net for Green Canyon, which was able to swept the season series.
“That did not feel like the same Ridgeline team we played a few weeks ago,” GC head coach Troy Oldham said. “They came out on us with everything they had, played aggressive and they attacked the ground balls. We exchanged points back and forth for the first half. These battles against region rivals are what makes this game so fun and I’m super proud of all our players. They never let down, regardless of if they were in or on the sideline.”
Tyson McKee, Dante Villa and Jack Jenson contributed with two goals each for the Riverhawks.
Meanwhile, Sky View (12-3, 8-1) wrapped up the region title with a 20-2 win over Logan (0-16, 0-9) at Crimson Field, while Mountain Crest (6-10, 2-7) lost in heartbreaking fashion at home to Bear River (6-9, 4-5) by a 10-9 scoreline in double overtime. The Bobcats poured in 17 goals in the opening half and substituted freely after halftime.
Sean Tempest paced a balanced offensive attack for the Bobcats with five goals, while Parker Robbins scored three times and assisted on three other goals. Gage Leishman also found the back of the net three times, and Garrett Zollinger chipped in with a trio of assists, while Easton Ballard assisted on a pair of goals.
Other Bobcat goal scorers were Ballard, Conner Bodily, Joshua Moe, Parley Thacker, Wyatt Miller and Koji Schwartz.
“The offense had a strong showing,” SV head coach Bryant Cannell said. “They played really clean and played as a team. Fourteen of our 20 goals were assisted. Our face-offs team had a great game. They won all but two in the first half.”
Goals by Levi Hall and Jayce Paterakis propelled the Mustangs into overtime against the Bears. Mountain Crest “had a couple looks, but couldn’t get one down,” head coach Matt Taylor said, in an effort to prevail in sudden death. Bear River ended up netting a golden goal with two seconds left in double OT.
WEDNESDAY GIRLS GAMES
Bear River (15-0, 9-0) clinched the region title outright and went undefeated against region foes for the second straight season with a 14-3 triumph over visiting Mountain Crest (12-3, 7-2). In other region action, Ridgeline (7-7, 5-4) traveled to North Logan and left with a hard-fought 13-11 victory over Green Canyon (5-9, 2-8), while Sky View (5-6, 4-5) dispatched of visiting Logan (0-11, 0-9) by a 13-2 scoreline.
Taryn Durham, Aisha Porter and Madi Henrie accounted for Mountain Crest’s goals.
Ellie Goins led the way for Ridgeline with four goals, followed by Alyvia Jackson and MJ Topham with two apiece. Olivia Brown, Macie Anderson, Loni Rogers, Abigail Crawford and Aydan Johnson each converted on a shot for the Riverhawks. Topham and Crawford were also credited with assists.
“We played well tonight,” Ridgeline head coach Craig Bond said. “We were missing key players at both ends of the field, so we were forced to adjust quite a bit. Our attack really improved their ball movement and passing. It showed in having eight different players score. ... Defensively, we had players step up and play positions they have never practiced before. They adjusted well to unfamiliar positions and an unpracticed defensive scheme quickly.”
Lauren Harris sparkled in the attack for Green Canyon as she snuck five shots into the goal. Janessa Grover also recorded a hat trick with three goals, while Sophie Burris scored once and assisted on two other goals. Zoey Buttars and Olea Larsen were responsible for the Wolves’ other two tallies.
Vivian LaMont dented the scoreboard four times for Sky View, immediately followed by Sierra Young and Cady Johnson with three goals each. Dika Bair found the back of the net twice for the Bobcats, and Abby Hunt once.
Addie Cherrington and Lucy Colton scored for Logan.