To say there's not much separating the 2022 Ridgeline and Sky View boys lacrosse teams might be a bit of an understatement.
For the second time in three weeks, the two teams needed more than 48 minutes of action to determine a victor. To the delight of head coach Clay Christoffersen, it was his Riverhawks who reigned supreme this time around.
Ridgeline scored the final two goals in the fourth quarter to force overtime and then got a golden goal from Ashton Macfarlane with 39 seconds remaining in OT in its hard-fought 16-15 triumph over Region 11-leading Sky View on Wednesday evening in Millville.
The Bobcats (11-3, 6-1) equalized in the final 15 seconds of regulation in their 14-13 overtime win over the Riverhawks on April 15. There was no heartbreak for Ridgeline (8-2, 5-2) this time around, though.
"Oh wow, we got 'em back in overtime," Christoffersen said. "Great game like the last time. Our players worked hard and kept to the game plan. I'm proud of how they fought to the end and didn't give up. Shout out to to Sky View for playing tough again."
Jack Jenson and Dante Villa each contributed with five goals and one assist for the Riverhawks, while Tyson McKee came through with a trio of goals and assists. McKee scored with 1:35 remaining in the fourth quarter to force OT. Macfarlane finished with two goals for Ridgeline, and Avyn Gore found the back of the net once.
Parker Robbins continued his strong play offensively for the Bobcats as he converted on five shots and also dished out two assists. Sean Tempest chipped in with three goals and an assist for Sky View, which got two goals from Payden Hellstern and Garrett Zollinger, and a goal and an assist from Easton Ballard. Gage Leishman and Conner Bodily also tallied one goal each for the Bobcats, who got assists from Mavrik Hillyard and Josh Hall, and had their nine-game winning streak come to an end.
OTHER REGION GAMES
In other region action, Green Canyon (8-6, 5-2) ventured south to Hyrum and left with a 16-2 victory over Mountain Crest (6-8, 2-5), while Bear River (5-8, 3-4) was triumphant at home over Logan (0-15, 0-7) by a 13-1 scoreline. In the process, the Wolves and Bears swept their season series with their respective opponent.
JD McKenna and Tucker Sampson teamed up for nine goals for the Wolves, with McKenna leading the way with five. Conner Dockery and Emerson Needham contributed with two goals apiece for Green Canyon, which also got goals from Weston Christensen and Brandon Mueller.
Jayce Paterakis and Carter Hall each netted a goal for the Mustangs.
"Really proud of our guys tonight," GC head coach Troy Oldham said. "They played together as a team on both offense and defense. We had a lot to work out after our last game and so our practices this week have been really solid, and so we felt pretty confident coming into this game that we would see improvements in areas we needed to work on.
"... I'm also pleased with how competitive and clean the game was. Very few penalties on either team, despite a full-throttle approach on both sides."
Steven Nielsen accounted for Logan's goal against Bear River.
GIRLS GAMES
For the second time in as many games, Sky View was able to exact revenge against an intra-valley rival. The Bobcats (4-5, 3-4) dispatched of Green Canyon last Friday and kept its momentum rolling with an impressive 15-8 win over Ridgeline (5-7, 3-4) on Wednesday in Smithfield.
In other region action, Mountain Crest (11-2, 6-1) left North Logan with a 16-9 triumph over Green Canyon (4-6, 2-5), while undefeated Bear River (13-0, 7-0) defeated Logan (0-9, 0-7) by a 30-0 scoreline at Crimson Field. The Mustangs and Bears completed season sweeps of their respective foes, to boot.
Sky View put together a memorable performance on both sides of the field against Ridgeline. Abby Hunt poured in seven goals for the Bobcats, who were able to hold standout Ridgeline middie Ellie Goins scoreless. Cady Johnson came through with four goals and one assist for Sky View, while Sierra Young scored twice, plus Dika Bair and Kira Bowden added one goal apiece. Vivian LaMont was also credited with an assist for the much-improved Bobcats.
"Our hero tonight was Marjorie Tauti, our goalie," SV head coach Brandon LaMont said. "She is a wall. She had 17 saves with a 68 percent save percentage."
Alyvia Jackson accounted for six of Ridgeline's eight goals, plus she assisted on another. Brooklyn McBride chipped in with one goal and one assist for the Riverhawks, who got a goal from MJ Topham and an assist from Goins.
Meanwhile, Mountain Crest received clutch offensive performances from a handful of players against Green Canyon. Madi Henrie finished with five goals and one assist, followed by Kamrie Wilkinson and Lilly Lopez with four goals and one assist apiece. Taryn Durham added two goals and five assists for the Mustangs, who got one goal and one assist from Aisha Porter and an assist from Sophie Keller.
"The girls played great lacrosse today," MC head coach Jaycie Rindlisbacher said. "Our defense stayed solid and our attack was patient and waited for scoring opportunities. Our midfield was great off the draw and our transitions looked really good today."
Gracie Blake paced the Wolves with a trio of goals, followed by Janessa Grover, Lauren Harris and Sophie Burris with two each.