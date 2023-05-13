A pair of Region 11 lacrosse programs will take double-digit winning streaks into their respective state tournaments.
Reigning 4A girls state champion Bear River made it 13 straight victories with a 17-3 Friday triumph over Sky View, while the Sky View boys also capped off an undefeated season in Region 11 action with a 7-3 win over host Bear River. The SV boys have reigned supreme in 15 consecutive games. The final day of region play took place Friday.
The final 4A RPI was released Saturday and the Bear River girls and Sky View boys were ranked first in convincing fashion. Both 4A state tournaments will start next week. There will be a Thursday play-in game for the 4A Girls Championships, with the quarterfinal round for both tournaments taking place Saturday.
Here is what transpired on the final day of the regular season:
GIRLS
Bear River (14-1, 10-0) improved to 30-0 all-time in Region 11 play by dispatching of Sky View (9-5, 7-3). The Bears netted 10 of their goals in the opening half.
Abby Hunt, Katelyn Krause and Rylee Russell each found the back of the net for the Bobcats, who got 11 saves from Marjorie Tauti. It was the only time this season the Bears didn't prevail by at least 15 goals in a region contest.
"I'm really proud of the way our team played today," SV head coach Brandon LaMont said. "We knew it was going to be a tough game, but we stuck to our gameplan and executed well."
LaMont's Bobcats are seeded fourth and will host No. 5 Waterford in the 4A state quarterfinals. Waterford beat Sky View by a 8-2 scoreline last month.
In other Region 11 action, Mountain Crest (12-3, 8-2) celebrated Senior Night with a 13-6 triumph over Ridgeline (6-8, 4-6), while Green Canyon (3-12, 2-8) honored its senior class and then dispatched of Logan (1-13, 0-10) by a 13-3 scoreline.
Aisha Porter and Kamrie Wilkinson teamed up for nine goals for the Mustangs, and Porter converted on five of her eight shots on frame, plus led her team in ground balls with 10. Lilly Lopez and Sophie Keller finished with two goals and one assist each for Mountain Crest, while Madi Henrie facilitated a goal and Lauren Smith forced four turnovers. The Mustangs racked up an impressive 12 forced turnovers.
"The girls played hard tonight," MC head coach Jaycie Rindlisbacher said. "They wanted the win for the seniors. They made beautiful transitions and our defense was tight tonight. The communication throughout the night was amazing on both sides of the field. I'm so proud of this team."
Madi Soule netted a trio of goals for the Riverhawks, while Ellie Goins, Loni Rogers and Alyvia Jackson scored once apiece. Macie Anderson and Aydan Johnson were each credited with an assist for Ridgeline, which got 16 saves from goalie Zee Salome.
"We had a really off game," Ridgeline head coach Jessie Silvester said. "We have quite a few injured players and the girls just didn't click tonight. We definitely learned a lot and have an idea of things we need to work on."
Meanwhile, most of Green Canyon's best games this spring has been when Lauren Harris hasn't shouldered the scoring brunt. The senior still came through with five goals, but the Wolves also got goals from six other players, including two apiece from Olea Larsen and Zoey Buttars. Leslie Trujillo and Anaid Sanchez each chipped in with one goal and one assist for Green Canyon, while Layla Burris and Sophie Burris buried one shot apiece.
"The best word I could use to describe the team's performance tonight is unity," said GC head coach Erika Loftin, whose teamed got a combined five caused turnovers from Harris and Sophie Burris. "They've worked hard this season to learn the best strategies that utilize the skills they each have. I'm proud of them and how much they look out for one another. It was a great way to honor our seniors."
Kaylee Stacy scored twice for the Grizzlies, while Lucy Colton accounted for the other Grizzly goal.
Ninth-seeded Logan will travel to No. 8 Judge Memorial (4-10) for Thursday's 4A play-in tilt, with the winner taking on No. 1 Bear River two days later. No. 2 Mountain Crest will host No. 7 Green Canyon in Saturday's quarterfinal round. The Mustangs defeated the Wolves by scores of 18-7 and 13-8 in their two regular season matchups.
BOYS
There will be no state play-in game on the boys side as Logan will not compete in the tournament. As a result, No. 1 Sky View will host No. 8 Mountain Crest (6-12, 2-8) in the quarterfinals. The two-time defending region champion Bobcats rolled to 18-4 and 16-0 victories over the Mustangs during the regular season.
Sky View was tested by Bear River (9-7, 4-6) both times during region action before prevailing both times by four goals. The Bobcats forced Bear River goalie Tyler Owen into 18 saves. Myles Nielson accounted for all of the Bears' goals. Sky View has allowed six or fewer goals in its last three contested region games.
In other Friday night Region 11 action, Ridgeline (10-7, 8-2) recognized its seniors and then coasted past Mountain Crest, 16-4, while Logan (0-16, 0-10) forfeited to Green Canyon (9-10, 6-4).
Jack Jenson once again led the offensive charge for the Riverhawks with five goals and two assists, immediately followed by Reese Karasek with four goals, Cole Juber with three and Jeff Woodland with two goals and one assist. Austin Sorensen and Will Rippstein also scored for the Riverhawks, while Cache Weeks dished out an assist.
Cole Juber dominated in the face-off circle for Ridgeline, which will take a three-game winning streak into the postgame. No. 27 won 10 of his 11 face-offs. Woodland, a freshman, scooped up a team-high six ground balls.
"Tonight was a really great night celebrating our seniors and the last game of the regular season," Ridgeline head coach Aaron Quiggle said. "We are excited to get into the postseason with the momentum of a couple wins."
Ridgeline is the No. 2 seed and will host No. 7 Waterford (4-6), No. 6 Green Canyon will travel to No. 3 Juan Diego (9-6) and No. 4 Bear River will welcome No. 5 Judge Memorial (8-7) to Garland. All of those quarterfinal contests will take place Saturday.
Waterford and Ridgeline didn't play each other in the regular season, but the other two playoff showdowns involving teams from Region 11 and the Salt Lake City area are rematches. Green Canyon edged Juan Diego, 3-2, at home on March 22, while Bear River was triumphant over Judge Memorial, 7-4, on April 28 at home.
