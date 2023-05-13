Support Local Journalism

A pair of Region 11 lacrosse programs will take double-digit winning streaks into their respective state tournaments.

Reigning 4A girls state champion Bear River made it 13 straight victories with a 17-3 Friday triumph over Sky View, while the Sky View boys also capped off an undefeated season in Region 11 action with a 7-3 win over host Bear River. The SV boys have reigned supreme in 15 consecutive games. The final day of region play took place Friday.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

