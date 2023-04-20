Support Local Journalism

They were both tested, but a pair of Cache Valley high school boys lacrosse teams were able to keep their undefeated Region 11 records intact.

Sky View used a big third quarter to secure a 14-11 victory over Bear River on Wednesday evening in Smithfield, while Ridgeline gradually pulled away for 12-6 road win over Mountain Crest. In other Region 11 action, a short-handed Logan (0-9, 0-5) squad forfeited to Green Canyon (5-8, 3-2). Like the previous two games, Logan's varsity team played the opposing JV squad.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

