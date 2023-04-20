They were both tested, but a pair of Cache Valley high school boys lacrosse teams were able to keep their undefeated Region 11 records intact.
Sky View used a big third quarter to secure a 14-11 victory over Bear River on Wednesday evening in Smithfield, while Ridgeline gradually pulled away for 12-6 road win over Mountain Crest. In other Region 11 action, a short-handed Logan (0-9, 0-5) squad forfeited to Green Canyon (5-8, 3-2). Like the previous two games, Logan's varsity team played the opposing JV squad.
The Bobcats (10-1, 4-0) were dominant in their first three region games, plus the lion's share of their non-region wins, but found themselves tied with the Bears (5-4, 2-3) at halftime. Sky View then proceeded to take control by outscoring Bear River 7-0 in the third quarter. To their credit, the visitors won the fourth quarter 4-0 to make things relatively interesting.
"Bear River came out really strong today," SV head coach Bryant Cannell said. "They were focused and fought hard on every little detail of the game. We battled through some sluggishness and some nerves and had a really good third quarter to get ahead. Then we were able to stay ahead to finish the game. I'm proud of the players for a full team effort to get the win."
It was a balanced offensive performance from the Bobcats, who had seven different goal scorers and 11 of their 14 goals were assisted. Gage Leishman netted a trio of goals and dished out four assists for Sky View, which also got three goals from Easton Ballard and Carter Bishop. Joshua Moe contributed with two goals and one assist for the Bobcats, who got one goal and one assist from Hudson Johnson, two assists from Mavrik Hillyard, one goal from Payden Hellstern and Cole Peterson, and one assist from Stockton Checketts and TJ Eck. Bishop also assisted on a goal as the Bobcats extended their winning streak to seven.
Meanwhile, Ridgeline (6-5, 4-0) outscored Mountain Crest (4-6, 1-4) by one or two goals in every quarter. Ridgeline's took a one-goal advantage into the second quarter and pushed it out to a pretty comfortable five-goal one heading into the final 12 minutes of action.
"Both teams worked hard tonight," Ridgeline head coach Aaron Quiggle said. "The south end of the valley rivalry games are always a battle. Mountain Crest played us hard and we weren't able to score early. We had to turn up the pressure and grind it out in the end. I'm proud of our players.
Reeve Quiggle and Jack Jenson teamed up for nine goals — five for Quiggle and four for Jenson, who also dished out an assist — and Ridgeline also got three goals and an assist from Reece Karasek. Austin Sorensen and Sam Peterson both assisted on a goal for the Riverhawks, who pushed their winning streak to four.
Jayce Paterakis and Ashton Gittins finished with two goals apiece for the Mustangs, who got one goal and one assist from Davis Cooper and Brayden Tannahill.
GIRLS LACROSSE
One local team prevailed by one goal for the second time in its last three games, while another earned its first win of the 2023 campaign. Meanwhile, defending 4A state champion Bear River (8-1, 5-0) was dominant once again — this time against visiting Sky View (4-2, 2-2) as the Bears were victorious by a 17-0 scoreline.
Mountain Crest (8-1, 4-1) made the short drive to Millville and was able to score in the final two minutes of the second half and hold off Ridgeline, 10-9. All but five of the goals in the contest were netted in the first half.
Lilly Lopez finished with a game-high four goals for the Mustangs, while Aisha Porter chipped in with three goals and one assist. Kamrie Wilkinson added two goals and one assist for Mountain Crest, which got one goal and a team-high seven ground balls from Lauren Smith. Smith also forced a pair of turnovers.
“Ridgeline put up a great fight,” MC head coach Jaycie Rindlisbacher said. “They made it tough for us to get the win tonight. My girls were able to keep a level head and I’m proud of them for that. My freshmen stepped up tonight and they all played exceptionally well."
Alyvia Jackson paced the Riverhawks with three goals, followed by Ellie Goins with two goals and one assist. Madi Soule, Aydan Johnson, Loni Rogers and Abigail Crawford converted on one shot apiece for Ridgeline (3-3, 2-2). Additionally, Goins matched Smith with a game-high seven ground balls and she also won seven draws.
“It was a great game,” Ridgeline head coach Jessie Silvester said. “The girls worked hard and never gave up. I’m super proud of the girls for playing an aggressive game. They had great communication on the field and teamwork. We learned a lot and discovered things that we need to work on. … Mountain Crest played a tough game and we were impressed with the respect they showed our team. In all, it was a fun, aggressive game. I’m proud of my girls for leaving it all on the field.”
Ridgeline goalie Zee Salome came through with 13 saves and garnered the praise of her head coach.
It was a breakthrough for performance for Green Canyon (1-7, 1-4) on the road against Logan (1-7, 0-5) as the Wolves doubled up the Grizzlies, 14-7. Standout veteran Lauren Harris went off for seven goals for the Wolves, while Olea Larsen and Jadie Hoopes chipped in with two apiece. Zoey Buttars, Leslie Ocampo Trujillo and Sophie Burris all found the back of the net once for Green Canyon, and Buttars and Larsen were each credited with an assist.
"As a team we have been focusing on fundamentals and working hard every day to improve those crucial skills," GC head coach Erika Loftin said. "What was exhibited tonight was not only that hard work, but also how much trust these players have in one another. They cheer on every small success and those small victories are what led us to a win tonight. As a coach it's very rewarding to see a team that believes so much in one another."
Lucy Colton accounted for four of Logan's goals, while Kaylee Stacy, Madisyn Stavely and Karina Mendez all buried one shot apiece for the hosts.
