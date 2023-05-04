Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

It was the kind of Senior Night performance Bryant Cannell was hoping for from his Bobcats.

Sky View raced out to a 5-1 first-quarter lead and never looked back on its way to a 14-6 victory over Ridgeline in a Region 11 boys lacrosse game on Wednesday night. In the process, the Bobcats virtually wrapped up their second straight region championship, plus extended their winning streak to 11.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.