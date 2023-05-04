It was the kind of Senior Night performance Bryant Cannell was hoping for from his Bobcats.
Sky View raced out to a 5-1 first-quarter lead and never looked back on its way to a 14-6 victory over Ridgeline in a Region 11 boys lacrosse game on Wednesday night. In the process, the Bobcats virtually wrapped up their second straight region championship, plus extended their winning streak to 11.
The Bobcats (14-1, 7-0) outscored the second-place Riverhawks (7-7, 5-2) by three or four goals in each of the first three quarters and took a commanding 14-3 advantage into the final 12 minutes of action. It was a much more lopsided outcome than last Wednesday's 12-9 Sky View triumph in Millville.
"From a strategy standpoint, it was interesting playing the same team twice in a row with a week in between the games," SV head coach Bryant Cannell said. "It gave us a good opportunity to plan. ... We were able to improve a lot of things that we struggled with the first time we played Ridgeline. The boys came out really strong and poised, and executed our game plan perfectly. Senior Night is always emotional and our seniors gave everything they had. I'm so proud of this team and the direction we are going."
The one-two offensive punch of Sean Tempest and Gage Leishman was a potent one for the Bobcats as Tempest finished with six goals and one assist, while Leishman contributed with four goals and three assists. Stockton Checketts chipped in with one goal and a pair of assists for Sky View, which got a goal and an assist from Easton Ballard and Mavrik Hillyard and a goal from Payden Hellstern. Parley Thacker won 11 of his 19 face-offs for the hosts.
It was an early Senior Night for the Bobcats, who will host Wasatch this Saturday and Logan next Wednesday, albeit the Grizzlies will likely forfeit.
Reeve Quiggle buried a pair of shots and dished out an assist for the Riverhawks, who got one goal and one assist from Jack Jenson. Will Rippstein, Luke Chadwick and Cache Weeks accounted for Ridgeline's other three goals. Goalies Ben Orduno and Ranick North teamed up for 18 saves for the Riverhawks — 12 by Orduno.
In other Region 11 action, Green Canyon (7-9, 4-3) seized control in the second and third quarters and rolled to a 14-2 win over visiting Mountain Crest (6-9, 2-5), while Logan (0-12, 0-7) forfeited to Bear River (8-5, 3-4). The Wolves and Mustangs were scoreless after 12 minutes of action, but the hosts netted six goals in each of the middle quarters.
Conner Dockery had another big game for the Wolves as he found the back of the net six times and assisted on another goal. However, Green Canyon also had balance in the attack as eight different players scored, plus six different players dished out assists.
Spencer Gerber chipped in with two goals and an assist for the Wolves, who got one goal and one assist from Emerson Needham, goals from Jackson Landon, Weston Christensen, Tommy Russon, Tucker Sampson and Travis Allen. Colin Gibson, Connor Wilcox and Alex Rowley were credited with one assist each. Landon and Gerber teamed up for 17 ground balls, plus Green Canyon controlled the face-off battle as it won 16 of 19 — 7 of 7 for Allen and 8 of 10 for Tyler Gerber.
"Despite the slow start and Mountain Crest playing super hard in the first quarter, our guys finally found their game," GC head coach Troy Oldham said. "Conner Dockery was our leading scorer, but we also were able to spread the scores across a lot of different players, which is what we really look for. Our face-offs were close to 80 percent, our clears were almost 100 percent and Peyton Johnson had a great night in the cage."
Nick Nielsen and Cole Moon both scored in the second quarter for the Mustangs.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Bear River (11-1, 7-0) continued its dominance of Region 11 with a 19-0 triumph over visiting Logan (1-10, 0-7), while Mountain Crest and Sky View defeated their opponents by the exact same scorelines of 13-8. The Mustangs (10-2, 6-1) finished off a season sweep of Green Canyon (2-10, 1-6) — this game was on the road — while the Bobcats (7-3, 4-2) prevailed on the road against Ridgeline (4-6, 2-4).
Mountain Crest remained in sole possession of second place in the region standings with a well-rounded performance at Green Canyon.
Kamrie Wilkinson and Lilly Lopez got the job done offensively for the Mustangs as they each scored four times and assisted on two other goals. Aisha Porter and Madi Henrie converted on two shots apiece for Mountain Crest, which got one goal from Sophie Keller, two assists from Astrid Morina and one assist from Sydnee Nelson and Emily Anderson. Sophie Jensen and Keller teamed up for 19 ground balls, and Sierra Maughan made nine saves for the Mustangs.
“I’m so proud of the girls today,” MC head coach Jaycie Rindlisbacher said. “Their transitions and ball control was amazing today. Their teammate was some of the best I’ve seen from them all season. They worked hard today and trusted each other.”
Lauren Harris accounted for six of Green Canyon’s goals, while Olea Larsen and Abigail Mickey converted on one shot apiece and Zoey Buttars was credited with an assist.
Meanwhile, Sky View pulled away from Ridgeline behind Abby Hunt’s big game. The sophomore buried seven shots.
Mavis Costly and Cady Johnson netted two goals each for the Bobcats, who got goals from Jasmine Kemp and Vivian LaMont, plus an assist from Johnson. Goalie Marjorie Tauti came through with 14 saves for the visitors.
“I have to give credit where it is due and our goalie, Marjorie, was an absolute star on the field,” SV head coach Brandon LaMont said. “Her exceptional skills and quick reflexes were instrumental in securing our win. She made some remarkable saves that kept us in the game and her performance was truly outstanding.
“These girls have been working hard all season and this win is a testament to their dedication and effort. They played as a team and it was fun to watch.”
Ellie Goins, Loni Rogers and Alyvia Jackson paced the Riverhawks offensively with two goals apiece, followed by Lizzy Bond and Macie Anderson with one each. Anderson also dished out an assist, as did teammate Olivia Brown. Goins scooped up a team-best eight ground balls.
Ridgeline and Sky View will square off again on Saturday morning in a make-up game that was originally scheduled before Spring Break.
