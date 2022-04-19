SMITHFIELD --- There's no question it's been a trying 2022 high school boys soccer season for the Bobcats, who have lost more matches than they are accustomed to and were forced to regroup both mentally and emotionally after their head coach was arrested at the end of March.
A talented Sky View side is starting to play better, though, and it experienced a breakthrough performance Tuesday night against 4A state title contender Mountain Crest. Kasen Erickson scored 10 minutes into the second half and the Bobcats sparkled defensively on their way to a gratifying 1-0 victory over the Mustangs.
"You can just see the smiles on our faces," SV senior Britain Baird said. "We've been through a lot mentally. I mean, I still have my coach, Jorge (Cruz), in the back of my head all the time, but it's nice to move on and I trust in my coaches I have right now, Kasey (Erickson) and Tyler (Falslev), so it's good."
It was an especially memorable night for Baird, who made a seemingly seamless transition from forward to center back. The senior had never played on the backline during his club or prep career until Tuesday, but teamed up with fellow center back Davis Hall, a four-year starter for the Bobcats, to help put the clamps on a potent Mustang attack.
"It feels great," Baird said. "I mean, I've got to give credit to No. 3, Davis Hall, right over there. He was coaching me back there, making me feel comfortable. But a shutout's always nice."
Sky View is only the second team to keep Mountain Crest off the scoreboard so far this season.
"That's one of the best attacking teams in our region, for sure," SV interim head coach Kasey Erickson said. "They attack very well and for our boys to stand their ground defensively, to tighten up and not let those shots be taken (was big), and we've got a phenomenal goalkeeper back there. ... But yeah, I'm super proud of the defense."
Tuesday's match was contested primarily in the midfield as both backlines were well organized and stingy. Scoring opportunities were few and far between for both sides. In fact, the Bobcats (4-8, 2-5) didn't take a shot during the first 40 minutes of action.
Sky View's first shot of the match was on frame and ended up in the back of the net. Hall cleared a ball deep and in the direction of Kasen Erickson. A Mustang defender arrived there first, but his back pass to goalkeeper Jackson Oakey was too soft. Erickson was able to deftly touch the ball off a sliding Oakey, settle it and slot a 25-or-so-yard shot into an open net.
The Bobcats had a good chance to double their lead about 10 minutes later, but Ben Taylor's well-driven, low strike missed wide left.
Mountain Crest (9-4, 4-3) took a few shots in each half, but were only able to put two on goal. Justin Burnett put a lot of venom on his strike from the top of the 18-yard box in the waning moments of the second half, but it was gobbled up by Bobcat keeper Quaid Horman.
"We weren't focused at all today," MC head coach Justin Beus said. "From the beginning of the game to the end of the game, we just weren't focused, and offensively we were stagnant."
Mountain Crest won the first meeting between the two rivals by a 3-0 scoreline last month in Hyrum, and Beus was impressed by the strides Sky View has made since then.
"They're a good team and they're coached well," Beus said. "It was good to see them get on the other end of the scoreboard. I wish it wasn't against us, but that's soccer."
The Bobcats put together one of their best performances of the season last Thursday in a hard-fought 3-2 road loss to a talented Green Canyon side, and the payoff ultimately took place a few days later.
"I'm proud of these boys," coach Erickson said. "This is the process we've been working on. We're wanting to get to this point. This is how we're supposed to be playing. It takes a few games to get into it, but this is what we expect to play like. This, to me, is a turning point in our season. ... We stayed disciplined for all 80 minutes. There was never a breakdown where I thought, 'oh no, we're losing this.' They stayed disciplined, stayed in their formation and did what we've been asking them to do."
OTHER REGION MATCHES
Ridgeline made the short drive north to Logan and left with a 3-0 triumph over the Grizzlies, while Green Canyon blew out Bear River at home, 7-1.
It was sweet revenge for the region-leading Riverhawks, who lost to the Grizzlies by a 1-0 scoreline at home on March 29. Ridgeline (9-3, 6-1) has bounced back with five straight victories since that setback and has only conceded two goals during their winning streak.
Grady Workman scored twice in the second half and facilitated on a first-half goal by Garrett Jenkins. Jenkins was also credited with an assist, as was Gabe Watson. Riley Garvert went the distance in goal for the Riverhawks, who secured their fifth clean sheet of the season.
"The team played well tonight," RHS head coach Richard Alexander said. "I'm happy with their performance."
This was only the second time in seven region matches the Grizzlies (4-9, 3-4) failed to score.
"Tonight was a frustrating one for us," LHS head coach Natalie Norris said. "We finally saw some of the things we've been working on come into our game, but we're just missing some of the finishing touches both offensively and defensively. We saw a lot of good things, but clearly did not get the result we wanted."
Meanwhile, the Wolves (8-5, 5-2) exploded for five second-half goals against the Bears (1-11, 1-6). Green Canyon has outscored Bear River, 16-2, in their two matches this spring.
Baldo Chavez recorded a hat trick for the Wolves, who got braces from Brayden Jensen and Parker Holt. Angel Torres came through with five assists for Green Canyon, which also got assists from Chavez and Jensen.
"The boys played a solid second half," GC head coach Sven Rasmussen said. "I challenged them to be more clinical, work harder and think more. Great effort from Julio (Huato), our captain, who wasn't feeling great, but powered through and helped us set the tone."
PREP BASEBALL
A trio of Region 11 series got underway Tuesday. Bear River remained atop the region standings with a 10-3 road victory over Green Canyon, Mountain Crest remained in second place with a 6-2 triumph over host Logan, and Ridgeline traveled to Smithfield and left with a 9-2 win over Sky View.
The Bears (14-3, 7-0) took control with five runs in the top of the fourth against the Wolves (9-7, 2-4). Hunter Smoot and Alec Callister teamed up for six hits and five runs for the visitors.
Zack Geertsen finished with a pair of runs and hits, plus a RBI for Green Canyon, which got a double from Caden Stuart and one hit, one RBI and one walk from Traceson Jensen.
Mountain Crest (8-8, 6-1) pulled away from Logan (1-13, 0-7) by scoring three runs in the sixth frame. The Mustangs plated at least one run in four straight innings.
JC Jones came through with a pair of hits and RBIs for the Mustangs, who got two hits, one RBI and one walk from Wyatt Albrecht, two runs and hits from Jaky Bitton, and two base knocks from Andrew Nielsen. Nathan Rowley pitched six complete innings for Mountain Crest, allowed four hits, two runs (one earned) and struck out six.
Jamison Thomsen doubled twice for Logan, while Josh Jensen pitched four solid inning as he gave up four hits and fanned four.
"Their pitcher kept us off-balance the first couple times through the order, but Nathan Rowley did a good job on the mound to give our offense a chance to finally get going," MC head coach Trace Hansen said. "Jaky (Bitton) really sparked us and got us going with his hit in the third inning. Wyatt Albrecht and JC Jones had a couple of big at-bats that drove in runs as well."
Ridgeline (10-6, 5-2) jumped out to a 5-0 lead over Sky View (0-15, 0-6) after the first two frames and never looked back. Trey Purser contributed with a pair of runs and RBIs, plus a hit for the Riverhawks, who got a pair of hits and RBIs from Marshall Hansen, two hits and a RBI from Davis Fullmer and a solid offensive performance from Jaxen Hollingsworth, who doubled, scored a run, drove in another, walked once and was plunked once.
Hansen was rock solid on the bump and struck out four in five complete.
Tucker Murdock tripled and singled for the Bobcats, who got one hit and two walks from Tyker Neal and two hits and one run from Bryton Williams.