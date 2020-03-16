Green Canyon’s baseball team certainly made the most of its final opportunity to play in a while.
The Wolves rolled past Hurricane and Bonneville last Saturday at Hurricane High School. Green Canyon racked up 12 runs in both games, beating the Tigers, 12-5, and the Lakers, 12-4.
Green Canyon (2-2-1) came storming back after falling behind Hurricane 4-0 in the first inning. The Wolves exploded for eight runs in the top of the fourth, which was extra significant because the game only went four frames.
Eight Wolves combined for an impressive 15 hits. Abe Olson had three of those base knocks, while Alex Atkinson, Reece Hansen, Ryker Ericson, Jace Downs and Nick Bouck contributed with two each. Bouck smacked a two-run double and Tanner Watson also doubled. Watson, Hansen and Will Egan plated two runs apiece for Green Canyon.
The Wolves pushed four runs across in the first and second innings en route to thumping Bonneville in a contest that went five innings. Green Canyon finished with eight hits by eight different players. Watson, Olson and Egan scored twice apiece, while Hansen struck out nine Lakers in his complete-game performance on the mound.
Ridgeline (3-4) competed in the KJ Harrison Classic last Saturday in St. George and played a trio of games. Jakob Astle threw a complete-game gem in Ridgeline’s 3-0 triumph over Springville, but the Riverhawks lost in nailbiting fashion in their final two contests of the day — 8-7 to Weber and 6-5 to Snow Canyon.
Astle took a no-hitter into the bottom of the seventh against Springville, which got a lead-off single. However, it was the lone hit the Red Devils managed against Astle, who struck out four and plunked one.
Evan Webb had two of Ridgeline’s six hits against Springville, while Jace Ward had three of his team’s four walks. Miles Eck came through with a RBI single for the Riverhawks, who scored their other two runs on a passed ball and hit batsman.
Later in the day, Weber put a five-spot on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth and added three more runs the following inning en route to holding off Ridgeline. The Riverhawks responded with five runs in the home half of the fifth, but was limited to one run the rest of the way.
Mason Bowler belted a two-run double, while Eck also doubled for Ridgeline, which got two hits from Kole Jenson and two runs from Brandon Cook.
For the second time last week, Ridgeline lost by the exact same score to Snow Canyon, which, ironically enough, plated four runs in the final inning on both occasions. The Riverhawks scored all five of their runs in the last two frames of the five-inning contest.
Bowler singled twice and Kade Hansen tripled for Ridgeline, which got two runs from Jaxen Hollingsworth. Five of Snow Canyon’s seven hits were tallied in the final inning.
PREP SOFTBALL
Last Saturday was a very busy one for Ridgeline, which competed in five contest. The Riverhawks went 3-2, beating Skyridge (5-1), Box Elder (10-0) and Desert Hills (9-7), while falling to Layton (10-3) and Snow Canyon (2-1).
Tia Washington sparkled in the circle in Ridgeline’s victory over Skyridge. The senior went the full seven innings, allowed one unearned run on a trio of singles, fanned three and only issued one free pass.
Ellie Mons singled and doubled for the Riverhawks, while Brinnley Anderson drove in a pair of runs. Ridgeline (6-3) scored four of its runs in the bottom of the sixth, which was highlighted by a RBI double from Markessa Jensen.
Ridgeline buried Box Elder in its next game, invoking the 10-run mercy rule with six runs in the home half of the fifth. The Riverhawks slammed the door on a run-scoring single by Washington.
Six different Riverhawks finished with two hits, led by Kenzee Hall, who went 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs. Washington, Mons, Laci Leishman, Maddy Telford and Psadi Takis chipped in with two base knocks apiece, while Mons and Telford added two runs each. Takis homered for one of her two RBIs.
Ridgeline lost to defending 6A state runner-up Layton in its next contest. The Lancers accumulated five extra-base hits, including two homers. Telford singled twice for the Riverhawks, while Mons and Leishman both drove in one run.
Ridgeline bounced right back in a back-and-forth showdown with Desert Hills. The Thunder jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first inning, the Riverhawks pulled even in the top of the fourth, and it was a nailbiter the rest of the way. Ridgeline plated three runs in the seventh inning to give itself some breathing room.
Telford went 3 for 3 at the plate for the Riverhawks, who got two hits and two runs from Mons. Jensen chipped in with two hits, while Washington scored twice and finished with two RBIs — one on a solo shot. Karli Gowen crossed home plate twice for Ridgeline.
Runs were much harder to come by for Ridgeline — and Snow Canyon, for that matter — in its final game of the weekend. The Warriors came through with three straight hits in the sixth and final frame to push across the winning run.
Washington went the distance in the circle for the Riverhawks, scattered six hits, struck out three and walked one. Snow Canyon ace Payten Jensen limited Ridgeline to three hits — one by Hale, who scored her team’s lone run.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Ridgeline was scheduled to square off against Uintah on the road last Saturday, but the game was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Ridgeline head coach Dale Buchanan is hopeful to reschedule the match.