Less-than-ideal conditions did not prevent several local high school girls golfers from producing solid rounds in the Region 11 opener Monday in Tremonton.
It was a great day for Eryn Hendricks, who was the medalist and led Ridgeline to the title at Sky Way Golf Course. The Riverhawks won by 12 strokes (375), followed by Green Canyon (387), Logan (410), Mountain Crest (425), Sky View (427) and Bear River (427).
Hendricks fired an 85, which was eight strokes better than runner-up Sammy Spackman of Green Canyon. Ridgeline had two other athletes in the top 10 in Lily Swink (94) and Alyssa Buist (95), who finished tied for third and fifth, respectively.
“Eryn Hendricks was hitting solid, consistent shots all day and it paid off for her,” Ridgeline coach Julie Major said. “I’m proud of all the girls from all schools for showing grit and playing through the cold. We played some preseason matches in St. George the weekend before, so it was an adjustment coming back to spring in northern Utah.”
In addition to Spackman, two other Green Canyon girls placed in the top 10 in Landree Spackman (T-5, 95) and Alivia Longhurst (10th, 99). Logan’s Avery Anderson matched Swink for third place, while teammate Jayla Spring was seventh (96), and Mountain Crest’s Abbie Murray was ninth (98).
Sky View’s Mandy Haynie came through with the most memorable shot of the day as she had a hole-in-one.
BASEBALL
It was a memorable Wednesday for Green Canyon, Logan, Ridgeline and Mountain Crest as all four teams won.
The Wolves (7-2) exploded for 10 runs in the top of the sixth to storm past Clearfield 10-2 on the road. The Falcons walked six batters and plunked three more in that inning, plus Green Canyon’s Reece Hansen came through with a two-run single.
Caleb Petersen contributed with three hits for the Wolves, who got a pair of hits and RBIs from Hansen, two hits from Nick Bouck and two runs apiece from Ryker Ericson and Miles Matthews.
Green Canyon pitchers Bouck and Petersen teamed up to scatter 10 hits, but limited Clearfield to a pair of runs — both in the fourth frame.
“The score doesn’t resemble the feel of most of this game,” GC head coach Ryan Eborn said. “We had left eight base runners on through the first three innings and could just never come up with the clutch hit to break through. ... We capitalized on an error and Reece Hansen came up clutch with a line-drive single to put us up and that seemed to open the floodgates, and we never looked back. We stopped chasing bad pitches and took advantage of a few walks to add to our lead. ... It was a gritty win despite the somewhat lopsided box score.”
Likewise, Logan (2-5) rallied in its 3-2 triumph over Bonneville at home. The Grizzlies prevailed on Kody Kirk’s two-run walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh.
Kirk also walked twice and shined in his five innings on the mound. The junior held the Lakers to one run on three base knocks, struck out eight and walked one.
The Grizzlies finished with five hits — all in the final three innings.
“Kody Kirk threw a great game and came up with a clutch walk-off single in the seventh,” LHS head coach Britton Coli said. “It was good to see us battle back at the end and not give up after we struggled early on.”
Ridgeline (5-4) was able to hold off Tooele 1-0 in a pitcher’s duel at home. The Buffaloes had runners on the corners with one out in the top of the sixth, but a 6-4-3 double play involving Bean Jones and Tanner Bernhardt slammed the door.
The Riverhawks plated the game’s lone run in the home half of the fifth when speed-up runner Davis Fullmer came home on an error.
Jaden Harris pitched the first six frames for Ridgeline and only allowed three hits. The senior, who doubled for one of three Ridgeline hits, fanned eight and walked none.
“Jaden Harris pitched great,” RHS head coach Paul Bowler said. “We had a couple errors that extended the first inning for him, but he worked us out of that inning and just kept rolling. Evan Webb came in and threw a lot of strikes and finished it up with a groundball double play with Bean Jones and Tanner Bernhardt.”
Mountain Crest (7-2) scored once in the fifth and sixth innings to edge Box Elder 2-0 at home. Both teams finished with five hits.
Lance Welch and Myles Hancock had RBI singles for the Mustangs, who didn’t strike out once in the contest. Andrew Nielsen went the distance on the mound for the hosts, struck out seven and walked two.
“Andrew Nielsen threw a great game, keeping hitters off balance and throwing quality strikes,” MC head coach Stephen Hansen said. “We grinded out a tough game, scoring a couple runs to win. It was a good win for us.”
BOYS LACROSSE
Logan (2-3) outscored visiting Springville by three of four goals in each of the first three quarters and never looked back en route to a 15-4 win.
Kyle Humphreys went off for nine goals for the Grizzlies, who got one goal and five assists from Daxton Daniels. Cole Hoglund, Ethan Davis, Matthew Mason and Adam Lindhardt all scored once for Logan.
“Tonight was a team win with everyone on the field contributing,” LHS head coach Bo Olsen said. “The boys meshed so well together. Daxton Daniels just kept finding dumps to crease, racking up five assists. Those are the stats I love; they show a player's vision of the field so much better than just goal stats. Daniels has such a high lacrosse IQ and he went off tonight. It was awesome. ... We’re starting to find our glue as a team tonight and we can’t wait to bring the highs of this win into region on Friday (against Green Canyon).”
GIRLS LACROSSE
Ridgeline rallied for a 14-12 victory at Roy. The Riverhawks outscored the Royals 9-6 in the second half.
Ellie Goins led Ridgeline with five goals, followed by Maddie Topham with four and Belle Quiggle with three. Sydnee Seeholtzer and Mady Nelson each scored once.
"In the first half, the team came out a little slowly and struggled to find their rythmn," RHS head coach Aaron Quiggle said. "We found ourselves down a couple goals at halftime. After a few tweaks, the team came out fired up and scored six straight goals. It was not just one player. The team really worked well together and pulled out the win. I was so proud of their effort."