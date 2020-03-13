Jaylen Sargent certainly made the most of what will likely be his only track & field meet of the month, if not longer.
The Logan High junior shattered the school record in the long jump with his ultra-impressive leap of 23 feet, 0 inches, in a tri-meet against Mountain Crest and West Side on Thursday at Crimson Field.
The previous record was held by former teammate Damon Simmons, who graduated last spring. Simmons and Sargent both soared past the 22-foot barrier a few times during the 2019 campaign.
“For me I was very happy when my coach yelled out to me “23 feet flat, you have the school record,’” Sargent said. “It really showed me how much I have improved from last year. All the hard work that I put in led me to this moment.”
Sargent is the first high school athlete from Cache Valley to eclipse the 23-foot barrier in the long jump in at least the past 16 years, and possibly ever. That kind of mark is typically good enough to capture a state title come May
“When I jumped 23 feet, I was filled with confidence and excitement,” he said. “My coaches and friends made comments saying they can’t wait to see what I’m gonna do at the next track meet. This was huge for me. This really set the bar high for my expectations and my work ethic. It can only go up from here with hard work.”
Unfortunately for Sargent — and all of the other prep athletes from the valley, for that matter — it could be a while before he competes again, due to precautions taken in the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m excited to compete again, but unfortunately I do not know when that will be,” said Sargent, who made it a point to thank his parents and coaches for helping him achieve this goal. “But in the mean time, I’ll be working hard on my technique and my body. I’ve got to stay ahead of the game if I wanna be the best, and that’s what I plan to do.”
PREP SOFTBALL
It’s been a memorable week for Green Canyon, which blew out its third opponent in as many games. The Wolves got to showcase their skills at home on Thursday and Friday, and responded with mercy-rule shortened wins over West Side, 26-16, and Hillcrest, 19-4.
Green Canyon (3-1) plated nine runs in the first inning and seven more in the second en route to thumping Hillcrest in four frames. Annika Eborn invoked the mercy rule with an RBI groundout in the bottom of the fourth.
Nine Wolves scored at least one run against the Huskies, with Brinley Johnson and Jerica Blotter leading the way with three apiece. Johnson, Blotter, Eborn, Maddie Peterson and Shante’ Falslev finished with two hits apiece for the Green Canyon. Eborn and Blotter both belted two-run triples.
“I’m very proud of these girls and all the hard work they are putting in to be a more competitive team this year,” said GC head coach Joe Astle, whose team stole a whopping 23 bases. “Their confidence is growing each time we play. Annika Eborn pitched a great game today. ... Our defense held strong today as well, committing no errors.”
Meanwhile, Ridgeline earned another big win by dispatching of 3A power Union, 5-0, Thursday in its home opener. Markessa Jensen threw a complete-game shutout for the Riverhawks and only allowed four hits — all singles — struck out nine and walked two.
Ridgeline finished with a combined eight hits from seven different players. Laci Leishman singled twice and Maddy Telford came through with a two-run single in the second inning.
“This was just a lunch pail game,” Ridgeline head coach Mike Anderson said. “We showed up for work. The kids did nothing spectacular, but just applied solid, blue collar, consistent pressure on a good Union team. Markessa pitched her best game of this young season. She was consistent and efficient.”
Sky View and Logan were also in action Thursday, with both teams falling via the mercy rule. The Bobcats traveled to Salem Hills and lost 11-0 in five innings, while Logan was defeated by South Summit in four frames in its home opener.
Cambria Davis doubled for the Bobcats (0-2), while Abbey Cantwell and Darcee Lundberg singled. Davis fared well in her two innings in the circle as she limited the Skyhawks to one run on three hits.
Five different Grizzlies reached base safety via a hit against South Summit, and Maya Jacome smacked a solo homer and singled. Logan’s other run was plated by Sami Petersen.
PREP BASEBALL
A trio of local teams lost in nailbiting fashion to close out the work week. Ridgeline and Green Canyon were in action Thursday in southern Utah, while Mountain Crest was edged by Box Elder, 4-2, Friday in Brigham City.
The Mustangs (2-1) only managed one base knock against the Bees — a double by Hayden Simper. Simper and Tadon Burbank each scored a run for Mountain Crest, which got another good pitching performance. Caleb Archibald was on the mound for the first five innings and held the Bees to three hits and two runs. Archibald struck out nine and plunked three.
Ridgeline (2-2) plated four runs in the top of the seventh to take a 5-2 lead over Snow Canyon, but the Warriors put a four-spot on the scoreboard in the home half of the frame to escape with a 6-5 victory. Snow Canyon took advantage of three walks, an error and a pitch in the dirt to complete the complete.
Austin Pond came through with a bases-clearing double in the top of the seventh for the Riverhawks, who also got a double and two runs from Miles Eck. Pond also singled and finished with four RBIs.
Green Canyon (0-2-1) and Olympus went back and forth over the final two innings, with the Titans holding off the Wolves, 7-5. Caleb Petersen doubled, singled and scored twice for the Green Canyon, while Nick Bouck chipped in with two RBIs, and Jace Downs with two singles, one run and one RBI.
Inclement weather prevented Ridgeline, Green Canyon and Sky View from playing Friday. The Bobcats were halfway through their drive to Payson when they were informed it was snowing.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Sky View still has not conceded more than one goal in any of its four matches this season. Caden Penrose scored once in each half to propel the Bobcats (3-1-0) to a 2-1 road triumph over Box Elder on Friday.
Penrose’s first goal was assisted by Jakobi Dursteler, and the second by Isaac Larson. This is the second straight match Penrose has converted on a pass from Dursteler, a former Preston High standout.
“Jakobi is way good and he is an awesome kid to be around,” SV head coach Jorge Cruz said.
Mountain Crest (4-3-0) was also in action Friday and fell on the road to Bountiful, 1-0. Green Canyon and Ridgeline were on the road Thursday and both lost 1-0 — the Wolves (3-2-0) to 6A American Fork, and the Riverhawks (0-4-0) to 5A Bonneville.