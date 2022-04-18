A pair of late-game rallies was just what the doctor ordered for Mountain Crest’s baseball team.
Nathan Rowley was unstoppable at the plate for the Mustangs, who scored three times in the top of the seventh in their hard-fought 7-6 road victory over Ridgeline on Monday afternoon. In the process, the Mustangs (7-8, 5-1) were able to win their crucial Region 11 series with the Riverhawks (9-6, 4-2).
Ridgeline won Game 1 of the series by a 6-4 scoreline Thursday in Hyrum before Mountain Crest bounced back with an epic 9-8 victory in 10 innings on Saturday in Millville. The Riverhawks raced out to a 7-2 lead in Saturday’s contest.
Rowley was the hero for Mountain Crest in Monday’s third and decisive showdown. No. 12 went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo home runs, a RBI double, three runs and three RBIs.
“It was a great series win and I am so proud of how everyone battled and never gave up,” MC head coach Trace Hansen said. “It just shows how much hard work this group puts in. It’s awesome to see Nathan Rowley come through in some clutch situations and he got our offense going. Porter Larsen also came up big by minimizing the damage in the sixth inning and coming up with the game-winning sac fly. I’m proud of them for what they’ve done over the last couple of days, but now our focus has to turn to Logan.”
Larsen didn’t allow a hit or a run in his one and two-thirds innings in relief on the mound. Porter Budge contributed with one run, two hits, one RBI and one walk for the Mustangs, who moved into sole possession of second place in the region standings. Tate Rasmussen doubled for the visitors.
Easton Dahlke smacked a pair of doubles and also chipped in with two RBIs and one walk for the Riverhawks, while Carter Gill scored once, singled twice, drove in a run, walked once and was plunked once.
Ridgeline was oh so close to closing out the series Saturday at home, but JC Jones and Rilee Maddock were able to come to Mountain Crest’s rescue. Jones drove in five runs — — three on a home run — — and came through with the game-winning RBI single in the top of the 10th. Maddock pitched the final seven-plus inning for the Mustangs and limited the Riverhawks to one unearned run on four hits. Maddock struck out four and walked none en route to be selected as the Region 11 Co-Pitcher of the Week, along with Bear River’s Ashton Harrow.
Lead-off batter Kaden Deeter had a big game offensively for the Mustangs as he went 3 for 4 with four runs and a walk. Andrew Nielsen chipped in with a pair of doubles for Mountain Crest.
“It was awesome to see some big at-bats from JC Jones, and Rilee Maddock was phenomenal on the mound,” Hansen said. “He came in, in a tough spot and held (Ridgeline) down and gave us a chance. It was a great team win.”
Trey Purser sparkled at the dish for the Riverhawks as he belted a three-run homer, singled twice and drove in five runs. Noah Sim, Davis Fullmer and Jaxen Hollingsworth all doubled for Ridgeline, which got a pair of hits and runs from Fullmer, plus two runs from Marshall Hansen.
Green Canyon’s Zack Geertsen was named the region’s Hitter of the Week after posting an impressive batting average of .714 in a pair of wins over Sky View. Geertsen doubled twice, tripled one and drove in two runs in last Friday’s doubleheader at home.
OTHER MONDAY ACTION
A pair of local programs lost in nailbiting fashion. Sky View’s softball team (7-8) hosted South Summit and fell, 4-3, while Logan’s girls lacrosse team (0-4) was edged on the road by East, 6-5.
Skylee Haramoto and Rylie Beckstead each contributed with two hits and a RBI for the Bobcats, who plated all of their runs in the final two frames. Tawnee Lundahl went the distance in the circle for Sky View, scattered seven hits and fanned seven.
Lucy Colton found the back of the net twice for the Grizzlies, while Janae Proudlock, Channing Karaghouli and Addison Cherrington scored once apiece. This is the closest Logan has come to winning in its one-and-a-half seasons as a program. The Grizzlies never competed at the club level before girls lacrosse was sanctioned by the UHSAA prior to the COVID-19 cancelled campaign of 2020.
SATURDAY SOCCER
A pivotal Region 11 boys soccer match took place Saturday evening in Hyrum and Ridgeline was able to pull out a thrilling 2-1 double overtime victory over Mountain Crest. The two teams were tied for first place in the region standings heading into the showdown, which was originally scheduled for last Tuesday.
Grady Workman tracked down a through ball from Garrett Jenkins and scored the golden goal with 15 seconds remaining in double overtime, RHS head coach Richard Alexander said. The Riverhawks (8-3, 5-1) forced overtime with an equalizing goal in the 78th minute. A Diego Vazquez corner kick was deflected by a Mountain Crest player to Ridgeline’s Bowen Hauter, whose shot was blocked. However, Dax Flygare was there to clean up the rebound.
The Riverhawks, who became the first team to score multiple goals against the Mustangs this season, have now won four straight matches.
“Tonight was a great team effort,” RHS head coach Richard Alexander said. “I’m very proud of my team.”
Mountain Crest (9-3, 4-2) took a 1-0 lead midway through the second half. Justin Burnett whipped in a corner kick that was headed by a Ridgeline player off the back of Mountain Crest’s Carson Henrie and into the back of the net, Alexander said.