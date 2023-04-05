The 2023 high school spring sports season has been unkind to the lion’s share of programs from Cache Valley.
Local athletes that play baseball, softball and golf have barely been able to compete so far this spring. Mountain Crest’s baseball team made the 12-plus-hour drive to southern California to avoid the recent slew of inclement weather and was able to play for the first time since March 18.
The Mustangs are competing at a four-day tournament in San Diego, which will conclude Thursday. All of Mountain Crest’s opponents are from California. The Mustangs started things off with a 6-1 Monday loss to St. Paul, bounced back the following day with a 12-0 victory over Mira Mesa in six innings, and then lost to Del Oro by a 11-4 Wednesday scoreline.
Mountain Crest (1-5) outhit St. Paul by a 6-4 count, but four errors ultimately loomed large for the Hyrum-based school. Kaden Deeter finished with three of the Mustangs’ four base knocks. The senior came through with a lead-off single in the bottom of the first and eventually scored on a Maxwell Hornsby single.
St. Paul held Mountain Crest scoreless the rest of the way, though. Andrew Nielsen pitched the first six innings for the Mustangs and limited the Swordsmen to four hits and two free passes. Nielsen struck out eight, but gave up a two-run homer in the top of the first. Four of St. Paul’s six runs with Nielsen on the mound were unearned.
Mountain Crest then proceeded to put together a well-rounded performance Tuesday against Mira Mesa. The Mustangs plated four runs in the top of the first and coasted to their first win of the ‘23 campaign. The designated visitors then slammed the door by putting a six-spot on the scoreboard in the sixth frame. Mountain Crest took advantage of six free passes, an error and a wild pitch in the big inning.
Meanwhile, Mountain Crest ace Rilee Maddock put the clamps on the Marauders as he held them to a pair of singles and a double on his way to a six-inning shutout. Maddock fanned three and walked one.
Several Mustangs contributed offensively as Deeter, Nielsen and Trey Burbank all finished with a pair of runs and hits. Additionally, Nielsen drove in a run and walked once, while Burbank walked once and was plunked once. Luke Palmer doubled for Mountain Crest, which got a pair of RBIs from Hornsby.
Mountain Crest racked up eight base knocks against Del Oro, just like it did against Mira Mesa, but gave up 15 hits to the Eagles, who scored six runs in the top of the third to take control for good.
The Mustangs plated three of their four runs in the home half of the fourth. Nielsen doubled and smacked a run-scoring single for Mountain Crest, which got a pair of runs and singles from Deeter, who also drove in a run and walked once.
BOYS SOCCERGrady Workman recorded a brace and the second goal was golden as Ridgeline earned a hard-fought 3-2 double overtime win over visiting Layton Christian Academy last Saturday. It was a much-anticipated showdown between the Riverhawks, who placed first and second at the previous two 4A state tournaments, and the 2022 3A champion Eagles. Layton Christian Academy is competing at the 4A level this spring.
Despite suffering their first setback of the season, the Eagles (6-1) were still ranked first in Tuesday’s initial 4A RPI. Layton Christian Academy was 3-0 against Region 11 sides heading into Saturday’s match as it dispatched of Green Canyon (3-1), Mountain Crest (3-0) and Bear River (8-0) during the preseason.
Ridgeline (6-3) netted the only goal of the first half on a header by Ryan Johnson, assisted by Garrett Jenkins, as the two teams alternated goals the rest of regulation. Workman scored his first goal in the 67th minute and finished a pass from Johnson midway through the second overtime for the game-winner.
In the process, the Riverhawks extended their winning streak to three. Ridgeline is fourth in the aforementioned RPI.
“The LCA program is incredible,” Ridgeline head coach Richard Alexander said. “Very knowledgeable coaching staff and a team that plays smart, clean soccer. It was refreshing. This was an absolute battle. I’m very proud of my guys for the complete effort that was given. … It was such an amazing game.”
