A trio of Mountain Crest wrestlers bounced back from earlier setbacks to capture consolation titles at the most prestigious high school tournament in Utah, the Rockwell Rumble, which concluded last Saturday at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center.
Gabe Sanders (138 pounds), Brayden Guthrie (182) and Hunter Schroeder (195) all won their third-place matches in convincing fashion to help the Mustangs rally past Wasatch and into fourth place in the 75-team tourney. Juab, which finished third with 179.5 points, was the only program from the Beehive State to outpoint Mountain Crest. The Mustangs amassed 161 points to the Wasps’ 155.
“Our three (consolation champions) wrestled so good the last two rounds,” MC head coach Jay Tovey said. “... All around we had a great team effort and our kids have been working really hard.”
Clovis, one of the premier prep programs nationally, made the trip from California, and the Cougars dominated the competition with 337.5 points to runner-up Windsor’s (Colorado) 221.5. Utah 6A power Pleasant Grove was sixth with 131 points.
Bear River and Uintah, the two teams who appear to be Mountain Crest’s primary competition for the 4A state title, placed ninth and 12th, respectively. The Bears, who were missing two of their top wrestlers in their lopsided Region 11 dual loss to the Mustangs on Jan. 9, accumulated 122.5 points.
Sanders went 7-1 at the Rumble and his only setback was to eventual champion Vance Vombaur of Windsor. The sophomore dispatched of a 2019 state champion from Juab (Channing Warner) and a returning state runner-up from Skyridge, and pinned Austin Rhoads of Clovis in his third-place bout.
Guthrie’s only loss was to eventual champ Isaiah Salazar of Windsor, who is the sixth-ranked 182-pounder nationally in the most recent Intermat poll. The Mountain Crest senior went 5-2, including a win over a returning state placer from Payson, and defeated Noah Gallardo of Shadow Ridge (Nevada) by six points for third place.
Schroeder responded from his narrow loss to eventual runner-up Jacob Anderson of Farmington by winning his final four duels. The senior, who went 6-1 at the tourney, pinned 2019 state medalist Carson Hansen of Snow Canyon in their third-place showdown.
A fourth Mustang secured a spot on the podium in Easton Evans, who placed eighth at 98 pounds. Another Mustang, Cooper Sanders (120), was one win away from advancing to the placement rounds. The freshman went 5-2 and rolled past returning 4A medalist River Smith of Bear River by 10 points.
Luke Schroeder (113) and Brock Guthrie (170) both won four of six matches for the Mustangs, while Jordan Wakefield (145), Caleb Swensen (160) and Wyatt Larsen (160) recorded three victories apiece. Luke Schroeder was triumphant against a defending state champion from North Summit (Ethan Crittenden) and a returning 2A consolation titleist from Millard. Both of Brock Guthrie’s loses were by one point.
Mountain Crest lost a handful of bouts by one or two points or it would have challenged Juab for the No. 3 spot in the team standings.
“We need to do a better job of winning the close matches late in tournaments,” Tovey said. “That’s something we will work on and be ready for in February.”
Juab, Wasatch and Mountain Crest — in that order — are the top three ranked squads in the Beehive State in the most recent wrestleutah.com poll. The Mustangs will host both of these teams, and a few other programs, at Saturday’s Davie Swensen Invitational.
“We’re excited for that opportunity to wrestle the best in Utah at home,” Tovey said.
Ridgeline will also compete at the tourney named after Swensen, Mountain Crest’s legendary former head coach. The short-handed Riverhawks were also in action at the Rockwell Rumble and placed 46th with 42 points.
Ridgeline 160-pounder Rhett Gebert emerged victorious in six matches last weekend and was one win away from placing — a heartbreaking 3-2 setback to returning 6A runner-up Canyon Brann of Layton. The senior defeated a returning state placer from Altamont. Ronan Melani went 3-2 at 182 pounds for the Riverhawks.
Preston’s David Seamons made the trip to the Rumble and went 4-2 at 145 pounds.
BOUNTIFUL TOURNEY
Green Canyon, Sky View and Logan competed at Bountiful’s annual tournament. The Wolves finished fourth in the 24-team field with 136.5 points, while the Bobcats were eighth (80) and the Grizzlies 13th (63). Logan and Sky View only entered a combined 12 athletes in the varsity competition.
All three local teams crowned a champion, and the Bobcats had two in Gino Demuzio (120) and Hunter Larsen (220). Also prevailing in the championship round were Logan’s Quincy Wildman (285) and Green Canyon’s Mason Morris (132).
Wildman and Demuzio edged rivals in the finals — Wildman 9-7 over GC’s Garrett Herzog, and Demuzio 5-3 over GC’s James Shumway. Morris secured a 6-3 win over Jaeden Fowers of Copper Hills in the finals, while Larsen outpointed West’s Jayden Johnson, 12-6, in their first-place duel — a battle of returning state medalists.
In addition to the aforementioned athletes, other local grapplers who earned the right to stand on the podium were Logan’s Jacqe Miller (third at 152), SV’s Kade Croft (sixth, 113), and GC’s Daxton Darley (fourth, 106), Nathan Whiting (fifth, 138) and Bryton Blake (fifth, 152).
Canyon View reigned supreme in the team competition with 226.5 points, while Copper Hills was second with 202.
PREP BOYS HOOPS
Preston and West Side both extended impressive winning streaks to nine games — the Indians in dominant fashion, and the Pirates in a come-from-behind nailbiter.
West Side (10-2, 2-0 district) trailed by as many as 11 points against nemesis Bear Lake (8-6, 0-2) on the road, but stunned the Bears, 44-43, on a long 3-pointer by Bryler Shurtliff in the final 10 seconds of the contest. Shurtliff finished with a game-high 17 points, while Isaac Frankman chipped in with nine for the Pirates.
West Side outscored Bear Lake 29-20 in the second half. The Bears took a 23-15 lead into halftime after winning the second quarter by a 14-5 margin.
Meanwhile, Preston followed up its 24-point home victory over Pocatello by thumping another one of the best teams in Idaho’s 4A classification in Burley (9-4, 5-2). The Indians (13-1, 7-0) outscored the Bobcats 27-13 in the second quarter en route to a 93-72 triumph at home. Preston took a 23-point lead into the fourth quarter.
It was the second time in as many nights Preston racked up a season-high point tally. The Indians drained 11 3-pointers, including four by Scott Dunn, who netted 18 points.
Ty Hyde paced a very balanced Preston attack with 23 points. Garrett Ward netted 13 points, Gabe Hammons 10, Cooper Hobson nine, Cole Harris eight and Luke Smellie eight.
The Indians have won each of their last nine games by at least 17 points. Future Boise State player Jace Whiting poured in 34 points for Burley.