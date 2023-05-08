Support Local Journalism

Mother Nature cooperated just long enough for Preston’s baseball team to fend off elimination in the 4A Fifth District Tournament.

Runs were not hard to come by as the second-seeded Indians rallied for a 21-14 victory over third-seeded Century on Monday in Preston. Action was halted with two outs in the bottom of the fifth due to inclement weather, but it lasted long enough to be an official game.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

