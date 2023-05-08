.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Prep roundup: Preston baseball team prevails in district tourney elimination game
Mother Nature cooperated just long enough for Preston’s baseball team to fend off elimination in the 4A Fifth District Tournament.
Runs were not hard to come by as the second-seeded Indians rallied for a 21-14 victory over third-seeded Century on Monday in Preston. Action was halted with two outs in the bottom of the fifth due to inclement weather, but it lasted long enough to be an official game.
It was certainly a wild game as the Diamondbacks (4-11-1) raced out to 5-0 lead, only to watch the Indians (9-8) bounce back with seven runs in the bottom of the first. Century retook the lead with six runs in the top of the fourth, but Preston immediately took control by putting a 10-spot on the scoreboard in the bottom of the frame.
It was a total team effort at the plate for the Indians as all nine of their starters finished with at least one run and one RBI. Eli Hammons led the charge with a trio of runs, hits — one a double — and RBIs. Brody Newton contributed with three runs, two hits, one RBI and one walk for Preston, which got three runs, two base knocks — one a triple — one RBI and three walks from Caide Oxborrow, three runs, three hits and one RBI from Davon Inglet, two runs, a walk and a run-scoring double from Conner Thomsen, two runs, one hit, one RBI and two free passes from Klayton Hobbs, three runs and four free passes from Austin Gleed and one run, two hits and one RBI from Zabian Mendoza.
Preston, which prevailed in four of five games against Century this season, will now square off against top-seeded Pocatello in a must-win Tuesday afternoon contest on the road. Poky (17-2) is 3-0 against Preston this spring.
PREP LACROSSEThree local high school lacrosse teams were in action this past Saturday. The Sky View girls (8-4, 5-3) held on for a 9-8 home victory over Region 11 rival Ridgeline (5-7, 3-5), while the Sky View boys (16-1) extended their winning streak to 13 with a 13-7 triumph over visiting Wasatch (10-4). It was a rescheduled game on the girls side.
Abby Hunt netted four goals for the Lady Bobcats, while Ashlyn Jorgensen converted on a pair of shots. Vivian LaMont scored once and assisted on another goal for Sky View, which got goals from Cady Johnson and Rylee Russell, plus an assist from Jasmine Kemp and Clara Baillio.
Alyvia Jackson buried a trio of shots for the Lady Riverhawks, who got two goals from Ellie Goins, one goal each from Madi Soule, Loni Rogers and Aydan Johnson, plus an assist from Macie Anderson. Goins gobbled up a game-high 10 ground balls for Ridgeline, which won 13 of the 19 draws.
Both goalies, Ridgeline’s Zee Salome and Sky View’s Marjorie Tauti, finished with 12 saves apiece.
Meanwhile, the Bobcat boys put an end to the Wasps’ seven-game winning streak by outscoring the visitors 8-3 in the second half. Sky View took a narrow 5-4 advantage into the half.
Sean Tempest led the Bobcat charge with five goals, followed by Easton Ballard and Mavrik Hillyard with three apiece. Ballard also dished out an assist, as did Carter Bishop and Parley Thacker. Joshua Moe found the back of the net once and assisted on three other goals for Sky View, which got one goal from Gage Leishman and 17 saves from goalie Jake Spackman.
