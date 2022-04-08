Another good pitching performance was more than enough for Ridgeline’s baseball team in its effort to extend its winning streak to six.
Marshall Hansen and Davis Fullmer teamed up for limit Stansbury to four hits — all singles — and the Riverhawks came up with enough timely hits to earn a 3-0 road victory over the 5A Stallions on Friday afternoon.
Hansen picked up the win on the mound as he held Stansbury (5-8) to a pair of hits in the first four innings, while Fullmer pitched the final three frames and only conceded two base knocks on his way to securing the save.
Lead-off batter Jaxen Hollingworth scored two of Ridgeline’s runs. The senior also tripled, singled and was plunked twice, with the triple taking place in the top of the fifth.
Fullmer scored Ridgeline’s other run on a Kadeyn Miller groundout in the second inning. Fullmer belted a lead-off double to set the stage for Miller.
The Riverhawks (7-4) will host Century on Saturday at 2 p.m. before turning their attention to next week’s big Region 11 series against Mountain Crest. That series is scheduled to start Tuesday afternoon in Millville.
“Nice team win against a good team,” RHS head coach Justin Jensen said. “Our pitching and defense are getting better all the time. We need to swing it better, but overall we were satisfied with our approach today at the plate. Nice to play today on a beautiful day.”
Meanwhile, Ridgeline’s softball team was also in action Friday and saw its seven-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of one of 5A’s top programs in Wasatch (9-4). The Wasps smacked a pair of home runs, which accounted for five runs in their 7-2 win at home.
Brinnley Anderson doubled and singled for the Riverhawks, who also got a pair of hits from Adi Hansen. Hansen’s infield single brought home Katelyn Leishman in the top of the five, paring Ridgeline’s deficit to 4-2.
Kenzee Hale plated Ridgeline’s other run in the second inning.
Wasatch tied for third place at the 5A state tournament a year ago.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
West Side competed at Thursday’s Sugar-Salem Invitational, while Preston was in action the following day at the Rigby Invitational.
The West Side girls racked up 46.5 points, which was good enough for seventh place in the 15-team competition, while the Pirates finished eighth on the boys side with 25 points. Host Sugar-Salem handily reigned supreme in both competitions as it amassed 197.5 points on the boys side and 120.5 on the girls.
The Lady Pirates were led by defending 2A state 1,600-and 3,200-meter champion Aubrie Barzee. The junior clocked in at 5 minutes, 37 seconds in the 1,600, which was good enough for first place, plus she was the runner-up in the 800 (2:26.84).
Johanna Ebert was the bronze medalist for the Lady Pirates in the 800 (2:27.32) and she finished fifth in the 1,600 (5:47), while Madalyn Barzee cleared the bar at 8 feet, 0 inches in the pole vault, which put her in fourth place. West Side teammate Kynlee Beckstead tied for sixth place in the pole vault (7-6).
Brennon Winward scored team points in three events for the West Side boys. Winward was the bronze medalist in the 110 hurdles (16.78), plus finished sixth in the 300 hurdles (43.86) and eighth in the triple jump (37-6.25).
Fellow West Side hurdler Easton Henderson was the runner-up in the 110 hurdles (16.71) and was seventh in the 300 hurdles (44.66).
Meanwhile, it was a solid day for Preston, which competed against 10 other 4A or 5A programs. Only one 4A team accumulated more points than the Indians in both competitions.
On the girls side, Rigby edged Madison for first place by the slightest of margins, 127.32 points to 127.16, while Preston was fifth with 81.26. Rigby prevailed in convincing fashion in the boys field with 162.16 points, with Preston finishing fifth with 68.16.
The Preston girls were triumphant in the 4x800 relay as McKinley Scott, Angelie Scott, Riley Ward and Taylor Romney teamed up for a time of 10:03. Romney and Ward also joined forces with Hailey Meek and Elly Jeppsen to help Preston place second in the 4x400 relay (4:20.99).
Angelie Scott traveled back to Franklin County with medals in three of her events. The sophomore was third in 3,200 (12:13) and fourth in the 1,600 (5:43).
Another Preston girl who secured a spot on the podium in both of her individual events was Akazia Knapp, who was the bronze medalist in the shot put (33-5) and sixth in the discus (102-1.5).
Romney finished third for Preston in the 800 (2:29.54), followed immediately by Ward (2:31.48). The Lady Indians scored a lot of points in that event as Myah Atchley was sixth (2:33.66) and McKinley Scott seventh (2:35.78).
Other girls who secured a spot in the top six in an individual event for Preston were Meek in the 400 (sixth, 1:05.74), Maren Leffler in the 3,200 (sixth, 12:19), Mickayla Robertson in the 300 hurdles (sixth, 51.91) and Chakobi Lewis in the pole vault (tied for fourth, 8-6).
Garrett Hale was a two-time medalist for the Preston boys as he placed fourth in the 1,600 (4:48) and sixth in the 800 (2:05.93). Kimble Rigby was the silver medalist for the Preston boys in the pole vault (13-0), while Russell Kunz was the bronze medalist in the triple jump (41-1), as was Edison Leffler in the 3,200 (10:12).
Other boys who finished in the top six individually for Preston were Matthew Harris in the 400 (sixth, 52.73), Luke Visser in the 3,200 (fifth, 10:22), Rhett Larsen in the shot put (fifth, 44-9) and Nick Nielson in the long jump (tied for sixth, 20-6).