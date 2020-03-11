A couple of errors threatened to derail Ridgeline’s softball team in its non-region game against perennial 5A power Box Elder, but the Riverhawks were up to the challenge.
Eight different Ridgeline players racked up a combined 16 hits, Tia Washington was rock solid in the circle and the Riverhawks bested the Bees, 8-5, Tuesday afternoon at Brigham City.
Washington went the full seven innings in the circle and only allowed two earned runs on five base knocks. The senior struck out seven and walked one, and also sparkled at the plate as she went 3 for 4.
Ellie Mons went 4 for 5 with two runs for the Riverhawks, who also two hits each from Markessa Jensen, Brinnley Anderson and Maddy Telford. Laci Leishman smacked a three-run double in the second inning for Ridgeline, which also got doubles from Washington, Kaylee Smith and Kenzee Hale.
Ridgeline (2-1) plated four of its runs in the second inning and two in the top of the seventh to pull away.
“This was definitely a collective team win today,” Ridgeline assistant coach Cole Thornton said. “We were very aggressive right out of the gate. I also felt that our approach at the plate was solid today as we made the needed adjustments. Kaylee Smith punched back in the game’s most critical moment with one of the most impressive, quality at-bats I have ever seen. Her double to the fence landed the final blow as we took the momentum back for good.”
It was also a memorable Tuesday for Green Canyon, which exploded for 11 runs in the first two innings of its 20-3 road victory over Jordan. The Wolves, who amassed 17 hits, slammed the door with four runs in the top of the fifth.
Shante’ Falslev led the way for the Wolves (1-1) with a trio of hits, runs and RBIs. Morgan Gittins went 3 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs for Green Canyon, which got two hits, three runs and three RBIs from Jerica Blotter. Blotter belted a two-run double, while Gittins also doubled and came through with an inside the park home run.
Annika Eborn tripled, singled and chipped in with two hits and two runs for the Wolves, while Brinley Johnson tripled, singled and scored three times. Braquel Bennett added a pair of base knocks and RBIs.
“This was our second game of the season (and) the girls played with a lot more confidence this game,” GC head coach Joe Astle said. “We got an early jump on the bats in the first inning and scored five runs, and continued to score each inning there after. ... The girls were very aggressive today with good hits and aggressive base running. ... Annika Eborn pitched a great game for us and her efforts and leadership in the circle spread to the whole team. (Our players) just fed off her confidence. It was awesome to watch as a coach.”
In the other Tuesday softball game involving a team from Cache Valley, Logan fell at Weber, 15-0, in its season opener. The Grizzlies also played Wednesday and lost at Bonneville, 19-0.
PREP BASEBALL
Make it two wins in as many games for Mountain Crest, which traveled to Payson on Tuesday and was triumphant, 6-0.
Two Mustang pitchers limited the Lions to a pair of singles in seven innings. Lance Welch was on the mound for the first five frames and only gave up one hit, while striking out nine and walking none.
Caleb Archibald and Hayden Simper doubled for Mountain Crest, with Archibald’s two-bagger driving in a pair of runs in the fifth inning. Tadon Burbank singled, walked twice, plated two runs and drove in another for the Mustangs (2-0).
“It was a good team win as everyone had a solid game,” MC head coach Stephen Hansen said. “Lance Welch pitched very good, throwing strikes and keeping their hitters off balance.”
Logan was also in action Tuesday and lost on five innings on the road to Davis, 12-2. The Darts scored 10 of their runs in two innings.
Vincent Rohrer had both of the Grizzlies’ hits and RBIs. The Grizzlies recorded both of their runs in the top of the second on a two-run single by Rohrer.
Logan bounced back Wednesday with a 7-5 triumph at Mountain View. The Grizzlies trailed 5-2, but exploded for five runs in the top of the sixth to surge past the Bruins. Logan’s big fifth inning was highlighted by a two-run single by Jaden Shumway.
The Grizzlies (3-3) got three hits from Nic Egbert and two apiece from Kody Kirk, Ethan Wilson and Jake Egbert. Wilson tripled, and Shumway scored twice.
Kirk also fared well on the mound as he relieved Jake Egbert in the fifth frame and held Mountain View to one run on two hits the rest of the way. Kirk fanned three and walked three.
“Our guys kept battling the whole game,” Logan head coach Britton Coil said. “We didn’t play our best, but did just enough toward the end of the game to pull out the win.”
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Mountain Crest capped off a gratifying two-day stretch with back-to-back come-from-behind wins at home over opponents from larger classifications. Mountain Crest secured a 2-1 victory over Box Elder on Tuesday, and rallied past defending 6A runner-up Copper Hills and prevailed 2-1 in overtime on Wednesday.
The Bees took a 1-0 lead over the Mustangs (4-2-0) into the half. Gideon Newman equalized for the hosts midway through the second half, and Chase Oakey netted the game-winner in the final minute of regulation. Box Elder’s goalkeeper bobbled a through ball by Oliver Thompson, and Oakey was there to clean up the loose ball from point-blank range.
Copper Hills took an early lead against Mountain Crest, but Cameron Wright pulled the hosts even midway through the opening half. Approximately four minutes into OT, Dillan Poppleton chipped a ball to the back post to Treyson Harris, whose one-time finish provided the golden goal.
“I’m really proud of the boys, especially because we came off the three games in a row in St. George (last weekend) and we only had a one-day break, and then we played back-to-back games,” MC head coach Justin Beus said. “The guys played with heavy legs and, man, they showed a lot of heart out there.”
Green Canyon (3-1-0) came storming back from a 2-0 halftime deficit to force overtime, but lost 3-2 Tuesday on the road to Viewmont on a golden goal in OT. Not only was it the Wolves’ first setback of the season, it was the first time they conceded a goal in four matches.
Armando Mora buried a penalty kick in the 55th minute for Green Canyon, while Jace Blotter equalized 15 minutes later. The Wolves racked up 19 goals in their first three matches, including a whopping 14 against Pine View.
Two other local teams were defeated Tuesday on the road. Logan (1-2-0) fell to Murray, 5-0, while Ridgeline (0-3-0) lost to Provo, 3-0. All eight of those goals were tallied in the second half.