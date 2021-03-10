They had to wait another day to square off against rival Box Elder, but that didn’t seem to bother the Ridgeline softball team.
The Riverhawks jumped out to an 8-0 lead after four innings and never looked back en route to a 8-3 victory over the visiting Bees on Wednesday. The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday.
The Riverhawks (2-0) were rock solid offensively as they racked up 10 hits and only struck out once. Ridgeline scored seven of its runs in the third and fourth frames, and that was more than enough run support for pitcher Markessa Jensen, who has been dominant in both of her outings.
Jensen limited the Bees to three runs — only one of them earned — on one hit in seven innings in the circle. No. 8 struck out 13 and issued five free passes. Jensen fanned 11 in her team’s 5-0 triumph over Northridge on Monday.
Jensen also aided her own cause by singling, doubling and driving in a pair of runs.
“Markessa was determined and dominant in both the circle and as a hitter,” MC head coach Mike Anderson said. “She looked the part today. We were super happy with her approach.”
Lead-off batter Kenzee Hale had a big day for the Riverhawks as she was a home run shy of the cycle. Hale also scored three times and drove in a run. Shelby Blankenship contributed with a pair of hits and runs for Ridgeline, which got two hits, one run and one RBI from Brinnley Anderson.
Blankenship and Jensen both doubled.
“Shelby had what I see as the game-changing at-bat in the fourth inning by battling through multiple tough pitches with two strikes and then hitting a rope to the right-center gap,” coach Anderson said. “Shelby is going to help us all year long. She is a tough out.”
BASEBALL
Ridgeline and Mountain Crest kicked off their season with wins on the road, while Logan traveled to Morgan and fell, 14-7.
The Riverhawks scored once in the top of the first and led the entire way against Northridge. The Knights rallied with four runs in the home half of the seventh, but the Riverhawks were still triumphant by a comfortable 11-7 margin.
Ridgeline finished with nine base knocks, including two apiece from Kole Jenson and Jaden Harris. Harris doubled and drove in three runs. Jakob Astle and Evan Webb also doubled for the Riverhawks, while Miles Eck and Braxton Gill tripled.
Gill plated four runs for Ridgeline, which got three walks and two RBIs from Marshall Hansen. The visitors walked 10 times and were plunked twice.
Harris pitched the first five frames for the Riverhawks and allowed four runs on three hits and six walks. The future University of Utah player struck out 10.
“Great to open up with a win,” RHS head coach Paul Bowler said. “Jaden pitched well for us. We hit the ball pretty well because we swung at good pitches and didn’t chase too many bad ones. We still have a lot of work to do, but it was a good start.”
Mountain Crest raced out to a 8-3 advantage over Stansbury after two innings. The Stallions made the Mustangs sweat it out by putting a five-spot on the scoreboard in the bottom of the seventh, but the visitors still prevailed, 11-9.
Braydon Schiess paced the Mustangs offensively with a pair of runs, hits and RBIs. Dax Roundy added two hits and two RBIs for Mountain Crest, which got two RBIs from Hudson Phelps and two runs from Lance Welch.
Eight different Mustangs contributed with at least one hit, and Roundy, Schiess and Phelps all doubled.
Three Mountain Crest pitchers held Stansbury to four hits — all singles — but the hosts walked nine times and were plunked once.
“We played pretty good with good defense and we hit the ball good for the first game, especially facing the quality pitcher that we faced,” MC head coach Stephen Hansen said. “We struggled throwing strikes, but we will get that down.”
Logan accumulated 12 hits against Morgan, but the Trojans exploded for 14 base knocks and plated at least four runs in two innings.
Vincent Rohrer singled three times and doubled for the Grizzlies, who got three hits and four RBIs from Kai Laing. Logan’s Kellen Roper and Alex Davies each scored twice, and Davies added two hits.
Laing, Davies and Jack Fjeldsted also doubled for the visitors.
“We were aggressive at the plate and did some good things offensively,” LHS head coach Britton Coil said. “Our defense has many things we need to tighten up as we move through the preseason.”
BOYS LACROSSE
Logan was sharp in its home and season opener as it coasted to a 10-4 victory over Layton on Tuesday. The Grizzlies shut out the Lancers in the first half and netted seven of their goals in the second.
Kyle Humphreys torched Layton for six goals, while standout football player Matthew Mason scored twice. Future University of Wyoming football player Jaylen Sargent and Daxton Daniels also scored for the Grizzlies. Sargent will also compete in track & field for Logan this spring, where he is arguably the best long jumper in the entire state.
James Thornley assisted on a pair of goals for the Grizzlies, while Cole Hoglund, Daniels and Mason were credited with one assist apiece. Hoglund dominated Layton by winning 12 of 15 faceoffs, and Logan goalie Braydon Skinner made seven saves in his varsity debut.
“Lots of little things to clean up and polish for Fremont these next few days of practice,” LHS head coach Bo Olsen said. “We as a coaching staff have been preaching to the boys ‘great win, now put it in the rear view and set your sights on Fremont.’ I’m proud of their work ethic. They’ve put in tons of time weight lifting and playing ball all winter, and it showed last night.”
BOYS SOCCER
Reggie Grear found the back of the net in the first half to propel Box Elder (1-1) to a 1-0 road win over Green Canyon (1-1).
“Proud of my guys,” GC head coach Sven Rasmussen said. “We’re learning lessons and getting better.”